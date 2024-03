It's disgusting if they allow them in. They are not fit to own anything and the PL know that.



The Premier League really must block the 777 Partners takeover or just abandon the fit and proper tests altogether. They've already demonstrated there's no moralistic element to the fit and proper tests (by passing the Saudi PIF takeover of Newcastle) and allowing 777 Partners would demonstrate there's no financial stability element either.I get the impression that the Premier League have just had enough of hand-holding Everton and dealing with their litigation and moaning. I can sympathise with them if that's the case but letting 777 Partners take over one of their member clubs sets a dangerous precedent.I'm not really sure what the way out for Everton is but I'm certain it's not being owned by 777 Partners. The best they can hope for under 777 Partners would be consolidation of their debts and a more successful commercial department. Those are sensible steps but the problem is that 777 Partners are a debt factory so Everton will also likely need to provide a consistent return to them on top of all their existing overheads.