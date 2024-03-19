If we look at the way the Forest one was calculated, we can probably see the direction of travel for Everton.
3 points for a significant breach
There may be other points for just being absurd and ignoring common sense. Maybe plus 2
But, there will be mitigations for it going in the right direction.
And for complying
.surely they wont make the same mistake as last time?
And this will cover a period of which two years have already been punished.
So I make that -18 points.
(Nah humbug, ok then, in reality, one point? Maybe even a fine)