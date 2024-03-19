« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11360 on: Yesterday at 06:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm
Their last breach was £19m over. Breaches in successive three year periods shows financial mismanagement.

Do we know what their latest losses were? Because unless they're substantially lower than £124m (as in, not too far over £105m in losses) it would suggest they've taken no steps to mitigate their situation and are just hoping a new owner bails them out.

They had a positive trend of losses. So last season's must be pretty huge for them to breach PSR.

Two of their mitigations last time were that they had a positive trend of losses and that it was a first offence.                                               
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11361 on: Yesterday at 08:26:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:15:48 pm
When are these cheating bastards getting their next points deduction then?

Further up the page you posted on:

Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 11:05:36 am
Nicked from twitter

Assuming IC hearing is next week for Everton, PSR timetable now looks something like:

W/c 18 March: IC (up to 5 days)
W/c 1 April: IC Decision (7 days after end of IC plus 1 day for checking)
W/c 8 April: PSR Appeal deadline (7 days from IC Decision)
W/c 15 April: PL Response deadline (7 days from PSR Appeal)
W/c 22 April: Appeal board directions hearing (within 7 days of PL Response)
W/c 29 April or 6 May: Appeal (1-3 days)
W/c 13 or 24 May: Appeal decision
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11362 on: Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:12:53 pm
I have a feeling that they won't receive any punishment this season, either initially or after appeal, due to them already receiving one.

That would be the most asinine decision, they are a repeat offender and should obviously be punished more heavily rather than being allowed to get off scot free.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11363 on: Yesterday at 10:07:15 pm »
If we look at the way the Forest one was calculated, we can probably see the direction of travel for Everton.


3 points for a significant breach

There may be other points for just being absurd and ignoring common sense. Maybe plus 2

But, there will be mitigations for it going in the right direction.
And for complying .surely they wont make the same mistake as last time?
And this will cover a period of which two years have already been punished.

So I make that -18 points.


(Nah humbug, ok then, in reality, one point? Maybe even a fine)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11364 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm
That would be the most asinine decision, they are a repeat offender and should obviously be punished more heavily rather than being allowed to get off scot free.

Unless they want to hold off until next season where there's a better chance a deduction might send them down?  They could still breach the rules again this season after all...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11365 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:09:24 pm
Unless they want to hold off until next season where there's a better chance a deduction might send them down?  They could still breach the rules again this season after all...
They are better off taking the hit now. The promoted sides are the worst in a while.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11366 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm »
On a youtube video where they had an expert on, he explained things fairly well.

Edit: Here it is  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7FHNn_J5qo

The Toffeeweb guru said it is likely our next punishment will range from 3-9 points. Expert said that sounds about right.

This was before the Forest announcement.

So even they are expecting a minimum of 3 points.


Everton, apparently, tried a mitigating factor of 200 mil for naming rights for BMD. But admitted the deal was never signed off by either party. I think this is their whinge about Usmanov being sanctioned. If it wasn't for that, they'd be fine. Or so their logic goes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11367 on: Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm »
I don't follow this issue closely at all - I just want the bastards to get flushed asap - so apologies for a dumb question:

could part of the PL's waffling and faffing about on how to deal with the Bitters be related to the EFL saying to them behind the scenes "don't dump that effing mess on us you bastards - you let them piss around for years, so deal with it in your own house!" ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 12:13:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:07:15 pm
If we look at the way the Forest one was calculated, we can probably see the direction of travel for Everton.


3 points for a significant breach

There may be other points for just being absurd and ignoring common sense. Maybe plus 2

But, there will be mitigations for it going in the right direction.
And for complying .surely they wont make the same mistake as last time?
And this will cover a period of which two years have already been punished.

So I make that -18 points.


(Nah humbug, ok then, in reality, one point? Maybe even a fine)


Everton's problem is this one.

12.99 Forest is also claiming that the fact that this is its first PSR breach should be treated as
mitigation. The Commission does not agree. All clubs should comply with the PSR, however,
if a club does not, on more than one occasion, then that maybe an aggravating factor or one that
affects the starting point for sanction or an additional sanction.



So the starting point may well be higher and then it also may be an aggravating factor because Everton are a repeat offender. You then have Forest being rewarded for an early guilty plea and full co-operation.

I think Everton are looking at 6-8 points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 07:17:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:13:49 am
Everton's problem is this one.

12.99 Forest is also claiming that the fact that this is its first PSR breach should be treated as
mitigation. The Commission does not agree. All clubs should comply with the PSR, however,
if a club does not, on more than one occasion, then that maybe an aggravating factor or one that
affects the starting point for sanction or an additional sanction.



So the starting point may well be higher and then it also may be an aggravating factor because Everton are a repeat offender. You then have Forest being rewarded for an early guilty plea and full co-operation.

I think Everton are looking at 6-8 points.

*rubs thighs furiously in excitement*.


However, I think they may have a claim that this is part of the same PSR breech as last time as it cover 2 of the 3 years.

My question to them is, how come wolves could sell players to comply with PSR and you couldnt?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 07:21:25 am »
If theyve made a loss exceeding limits in a two year period then they know they need to sell players to balance the books. Everton couldve sold Pickford and somebody else but they decided not to. They decided to just break the rules again so I hope they receive the maximum penalty possible which sends them down. Cheating bastards.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm
I don't follow this issue closely at all - I just want the bastards to get flushed asap - so apologies for a dumb question:

could part of the PL's waffling and faffing about on how to deal with the Bitters be related to the EFL saying to them behind the scenes "don't dump that effing mess on us you bastards - you let them piss around for years, so deal with it in your own house!" ?

No, the only reason they're doing anything is to try and show the PL can regulate themselves and don't need independent regulation.

They let Everton take the piss for years and signed off on fraudulent accounts, the PL were entirely complicit in this.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 09:04:48 am »
https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2024/03/19/everton-stadium-cladding-contractor-files-administration-notice/

Probably nothing to do with the club's finances, but might affect the stadium progress.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 09:15:14 am »
I just came in to post that link.  :)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 09:19:30 am »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:15:14 am
^
I just came in to post that link.  :)



Do you get that email at 8.50am as well? ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 09:49:42 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:49:00 am
No, the only reason they're doing anything is to try and show the PL can regulate themselves and don't need independent regulation.

They let Everton take the piss for years and signed off on fraudulent accounts, the PL were entirely complicit in this.


They're fucked on that score by the sounds of it, this will happen, regardless of who is in Govt this year

The UK government will continue plans for an independent football regulator when the Football Governance Bill is introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The legislation would grant powers to a body, independent of both government and football authorities, to oversee clubs in England's top five tiers.

The government announced plans to appoint a regulator in February 2023, following a fan-led review in 2022.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it is "a historic moment for football fans".

"It will make sure their voices are front and centre," he added. "Football has long been one of our greatest sources of national pride.

"But for too long some clubs have been abused by unscrupulous owners who get away with financial mismanagement, which at worst can lead to complete collapse - as we saw in the upsetting cases of Bury and Macclesfield Town."

After the Bill is introduced, it must go through parliamentary process before it is made law.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68602074
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 10:38:54 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
They are better off taking the hit now. The promoted sides are the worst in a while.

Oh yeah of course. Everton are better taking the hit now. But if the PL want them gone, they are better waiting until next season.

As for this BS about the independent regulator, doesn't this count as political interference in the game, and doesn't FIFA have strict rules against that sort of thing? (lol)

All it seems to be is a middle-man so that the government isn't seen to be directly meddling in the game as they look to approve the next sportwashing enterprise. I'm going to go out on a limb and say it won't protect smaller clubs at all, but will encourage a certain type of owner whom the new system would protect...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 10:39:55 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:17:15 am
*rubs thighs furiously in excitement*.


However, I think they may have a claim that this is part of the same PSR breech as last time as it cover 2 of the 3 years.

My question to them is, how come wolves could sell players to comply with PSR and you couldnt?
The problem with treating this as separate three year periods is that it will end up in oscillating cycles where they get caught for PSR, spend 1 year recovering, then get a free hit for 2 years to overspend again. The notion that it is wrong to be punished twice in the same year for the same breach makes it sound like there are different time periods to be judged. That is not the case, it's the same problem and they have failed to meet the targets for the first milestone and will be punished accordingly.

Recidivism is the key issue here, there is literally no incentive to stop over-spending if the first punishment is the worst and the subsequent breaches are more lightly punished. Punishment needs to be ramped up, not down.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11379 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:39:55 am
The problem with treating this as separate three year periods is that it will end up in oscillating cycles where they get caught for PSR, spend 1 year recovering, then get a free hit for 2 years to overspend again. The notion that it is wrong to be punished twice in the same year for the same breach makes it sound like there are different time periods to be judged. That is not the case, it's the same problem and they have failed to meet the targets for the first milestone and will be punished accordingly.

Recidivism is the key issue here, there is literally no incentive to stop over-spending if the first punishment is the worst and the subsequent breaches are more lightly punished. Punishment needs to be ramped up, not down.
Absolutely agree. It should be a minimum 6 points and anything else above that such as reckless disregard for the rules, trying to cover up the loss and having more woodworms than fans in your stadium.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11380 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Everton should get a 6 point deduction for breaking the PSR rules.

And an additional 3 points for being their second time.

So, a total of 9.

On appeal, they should lose the case if the Independant Commission has the opinion that second time losers should get a harsher penalty.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 01:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:38:54 am
Oh yeah of course. Everton are better taking the hit now. But if the PL want them gone, they are better waiting until next season.

As for this BS about the independent regulator, doesn't this count as political interference in the game, and doesn't FIFA have strict rules against that sort of thing? (lol)

All it seems to be is a middle-man so that the government isn't seen to be directly meddling in the game as they look to approve the next sportwashing enterprise. I'm going to go out on a limb and say it won't protect smaller clubs at all, but will encourage a certain type of owner whom the new system would protect...
It is but it's being done in public interest. Football clubs are cultural assets that shouldn't be going under. They also decent amounts of tax.

Basically, it's the government saying that the current regulators haven't done enough. More regulation is a good thing for the game to avoid a Bury/Portsmouth (financial collapse) and a City/Chelsea/potentially a Newcastle (raising the bar to an unsustainable level which may lead to the financial collapse of smaller clubs who take crazy risks).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11382 on: Today at 02:17:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:57:25 pm
It is but it's being done in public interest. Football clubs are cultural assets that shouldn't be going under. They also decent amounts of tax.

Basically, it's the government saying that the current regulators haven't done enough. More regulation is a good thing for the game to avoid a Bury/Portsmouth (financial collapse) and a City/Chelsea/potentially a Newcastle (raising the bar to an unsustainable level which may lead to the financial collapse of smaller clubs who take crazy risks).

There wasn't a single reference to state ownership in the Government-led review. They will do fuck all about it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11383 on: Today at 02:22:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:17:51 pm
There wasn't a single reference to state ownership in the Government-led review. They will do fuck all about it.
Sustainability is linked to financial control i.e rich owners should not be able to artificially prop up their clubs and inflate the market to an extent where other clubs need to risk their existence to compete.

That's what would eventually happen without regulation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11384 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:22:38 pm
Sustainability is linked to financial control i.e rich owners should not be able to artificially prop up their clubs and inflate the market to an extent where other clubs need to risk their existence to compete.

That's what would eventually happen without regulation.

And it'll probably happen with regulation as well!
