No, the only reason they're doing anything is to try and show the PL can regulate themselves and don't need independent regulation.



They let Everton take the piss for years and signed off on fraudulent accounts, the PL were entirely complicit in this.





They're fucked on that score by the sounds of it, this will happen, regardless of who is in Govt this yearThe UK government will continue plans for an independent football regulator when the Football Governance Bill is introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.The legislation would grant powers to a body, independent of both government and football authorities, to oversee clubs in England's top five tiers.The government announced plans to appoint a regulator in February 2023, following a fan-led review in 2022.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it is "a historic moment for football fans"."It will make sure their voices are front and centre," he added. "Football has long been one of our greatest sources of national pride."But for too long some clubs have been abused by unscrupulous owners who get away with financial mismanagement, which at worst can lead to complete collapse - as we saw in the upsetting cases of Bury and Macclesfield Town."After the Bill is introduced, it must go through parliamentary process before it is made law.