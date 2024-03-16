« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 571354 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11320 on: March 16, 2024, 09:41:59 am »
Quote from: richmiller1 on March 15, 2024, 10:06:38 pm
It doesn't seem to matter too much what the PL decision is, one way or another they look pretty screwed financially for the foreseeable.

Building a stadium and losing control of the construction costs to a point where the stadium probably can't cover even the cost of building it, factoring in interest costs, is a recipe for perpetual financial woe.
Remember when they told us with glee that it was a fixed cost?

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11321 on: March 16, 2024, 09:47:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 16, 2024, 08:48:13 am
I was reading a few posts on there after the City game and it was all about Liverpool are all cheats and doped up to be able to run around like that and out run Man City.

No mention that City had a fully fit squad to pick from and we've had a glut of injuries. City aren't about endurance and energy, it's death by a thousand passes. Totally different approach. Obvious really.
So fans of the team deducted points are calling LFC cheats ?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11322 on: March 16, 2024, 09:49:20 am »
Fairly good sources running with a story whereby Dyche slapped Nathan Patterson round the back of the head during a team meal at their Portugal training camp. Apparently meant as a joke but applied too forcefully, to the point where James Tarkowski pulled the manager to one side as Patterson was deeply embarrassed and multiple witnesses unhappy.

Never a dull moment.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,188
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11323 on: March 16, 2024, 12:52:51 pm »
Nobody batted an eyelid when Van Gaal did that to Giggs. But in fairness,  Giggs probably deserved it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11324 on: March 16, 2024, 12:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 16, 2024, 09:49:20 am
Fairly good sources running with a story whereby Dyche slapped Nathan Patterson round the back of the head during a team meal at their Portugal training camp. Apparently meant as a joke but applied too forcefully, to the point where James Tarkowski pulled the manager to one side as Patterson was deeply embarrassed and multiple witnesses unhappy.

Never a dull moment.

Why would Patterson be deeply embarrassed? He's an adult it makes no sense unless it knocked him out or something ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11325 on: March 16, 2024, 12:55:19 pm »
For all their problems, it would be funny if slap gate is the thing that sinks them!
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,328
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11326 on: March 16, 2024, 01:01:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 16, 2024, 12:55:17 pm
Why would Patterson be deeply embarrassed? He's an adult it makes no sense unless it knocked him out or something ;D

I don't think I'd like another person slapping me around the back of the head its not very professional it is sort of thing you do with your mates i'd be like whats he doing
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,917
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11327 on: March 16, 2024, 01:03:08 pm »
Given their perilous financial state, was their a whip round to afford this trip?

Quote from: lfc_col on March 16, 2024, 01:01:06 pm
I don't think I'd like another person slapping me around the back of the head its not very professional is it sort of thing you do with your mates i'd be like whats he doing

Absolutely
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11328 on: March 16, 2024, 01:04:05 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on March 16, 2024, 01:01:06 pm
I don't think I'd like another person slapping me around the back of the head its not very professional it is sort of thing you do with your mates i'd be like whats he doing

Yeah I'm not saying it's acceptable or whatever. Just the phrase deeply embarrassed I find odd, especially when the report states that it was meant to be light-hearted. Would make more sense if he was genuinely being disciplined.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,108
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11329 on: March 16, 2024, 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 16, 2024, 12:52:51 pm
Nobody batted an eyelid when Van Gaal did that to Giggs. But in fairness,  Giggs probably deserved it.

Their Rhodri paid him to do it ;)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,727
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11330 on: March 16, 2024, 01:46:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 16, 2024, 01:04:05 pm
Yeah I'm not saying it's acceptable or whatever. Just the phrase deeply embarrassed I find odd, especially when the report states that it was meant to be light-hearted. Would make more sense if he was genuinely being disciplined.
He probably forgot himself and went into full head injury protocol mode.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11331 on: March 16, 2024, 01:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on March 16, 2024, 09:47:28 am
So fans of the team deducted points are calling LFC cheats ?
Ah yes, but they're classy, dignified cheats.  ::)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,117
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11332 on: March 16, 2024, 02:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 16, 2024, 01:59:29 pm
Ah yes, but they're classy, dignified cheats.  ::)
and "the senior club of this city"  ::)
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11333 on: March 16, 2024, 03:42:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 16, 2024, 01:04:05 pm
Yeah I'm not saying it's acceptable or whatever. Just the phrase deeply embarrassed I find odd, especially when the report states that it was meant to be light-hearted. Would make more sense if he was genuinely being disciplined.
Deeply embarrassed was my embellishment on the basis of the reports - but all of them state Patterson was very embarrassed by the incident. And I can see why; young player, playfully rebuked for something in front of all of your friends and colleagues, it is embarrassing and wildly unprofessional in my opinion. Talk too that Steve Stone had his top ripped in an altercation with multiple players suggests this is more than a small incident.

If Tarkowski was keen to address it and someone has leaked the story from the dressing room, its clearly rubbed a few up the wrong way. Id be embarrassed if my Director did something similar to me, albeit I cant imagine a 55 year old corporate tech COO would clip me round the back of the head during a meeting.
« Last Edit: March 16, 2024, 03:47:38 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11334 on: March 16, 2024, 04:09:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2024, 09:41:59 am
Remember when they told us with glee that it was a fixed cost?

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,121
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11335 on: March 16, 2024, 04:48:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 16, 2024, 12:14:33 am
James Tarkowski had to pull Sean Dyche aside during a meal in Portugal after the Manager jokingly slapped Nathan Patterson on the head harder than what he meant to. Patterson was said to be embarrassed and some players unimpressed. Dyche apologised afterwards (Via @MailSport)

The Workplace Abuse Club

Van Gaal wannabe.

And can you imagine being in your 40s/50s/60s and being that bitter about a teenager happy he scores a goal? Well done, hes 19.


Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,328
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11336 on: March 16, 2024, 06:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 16, 2024, 04:48:13 pm

And can you imagine being in your 40s/50s/60s and being that bitter about a teenager happy he scores a goal? Well done, hes 19.


There probably jealous because they have actually won something this century  :D ;D
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,108
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11337 on: March 16, 2024, 06:43:43 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on March 16, 2024, 06:29:44 pm
There probably jealous because they have actually won something this century  :D ;D

Of our whole squad, Virg, Endo, Alisson, Adrian, Salah, Thiago, Robbo and Joel were the only ones alive the last time the shite won anything ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,043
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11338 on: March 16, 2024, 08:04:15 pm »
Jammy twats having a nice weekend ay, if we weren't so boss at cup comps we'd have stuffed the fuckers tomorrow.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,834
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11339 on: March 16, 2024, 09:36:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 16, 2024, 08:04:15 pm
Jammy twats having a nice weekend ay, if we weren't so boss at cup comps we'd have stuffed the fuckers tomorrow.

We can still ruin it by knocking their manc mates out of the cup
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11340 on: March 16, 2024, 10:41:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 16, 2024, 12:14:33 am
James Tarkowski had to pull Sean Dyche aside during a meal in Portugal after the Manager jokingly slapped Nathan Patterson on the head harder than what he meant to. Patterson was said to be embarrassed and some players unimpressed. Dyche apologised afterwards (Via @MailSport)

The Workplace Abuse Club

https://imgur.com/a/9xWufVt

Sorry, cant embed a gif
« Last Edit: March 16, 2024, 10:47:45 pm by Jshooters »
Logged
Believer

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,188
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11341 on: Yesterday at 08:33:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 16, 2024, 06:43:43 pm
Of our whole squad, Virg, Endo, Alisson, Adrian, Salah, Thiago, Robbo and Joel were the only ones alive the last time the shite won anything ;D

Some of our lads out there now weren't even around for Istanbul, never mind Houllier's treble. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,737
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11342 on: Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm »
Big week for the Ev.

They could find out their next points deduction for failing PSR.

They could find out if 777 Partners have been approved.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,108
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11343 on: Yesterday at 03:03:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm
Big week for the Ev.

They could find out their next points deduction for failing PSR.

They could find out if 777 Partners have been approved.

Big day for them today, as they all sit in front of the telly in their United shirts
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,117
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11344 on: Yesterday at 09:00:36 pm »
BIG congrats to their fans for our defeat today.   ::)
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11345 on: Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm »
Is it tomorrow these and Forest find out their punishment? Has to be another 6 points minimum surely. Both would have 19 points and Everton still wouldn't be in the relegation zone which shows how shit this league is
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11346 on: Yesterday at 11:27:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
Is it tomorrow these and Forest find out their punishment? Has to be another 6 points minimum surely. Both would have 19 points and Everton still wouldn't be in the relegation zone which shows how shit this league is

Forest yes, not sure about this lot.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11347 on: Today at 10:12:49 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:00:36 pm
BIG congrats to their fans for our defeat today.   ::)

Another thing to add to the End of Season Betamax/VHS
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11348 on: Today at 11:05:36 am »
Nicked from twitter

Assuming IC hearing is next week for Everton, PSR timetable now looks something like:

W/c 18 March: IC (up to 5 days)
W/c 1 April: IC Decision (7 days after end of IC plus 1 day for checking)
W/c 8 April: PSR Appeal deadline (7 days from IC Decision)
W/c 15 April: PL Response deadline (7 days from PSR Appeal)
W/c 22 April: Appeal board directions hearing (within 7 days of PL Response)
W/c 29 April or 6 May: Appeal (1-3 days)
W/c 13 or 24 May: Appeal decision
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,195
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11349 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm »
I have a feeling that they won't receive any punishment this season, either initially or after appeal, due to them already receiving one.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11350 on: Today at 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:12:53 pm
I have a feeling that they won't receive any punishment this season, either initially or after appeal, due to them already receiving one.

Can't wait for the next serial killer to use that as a legal argument  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11351 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm »
The only thing that could sink them is administration.  It's our only hope!

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11352 on: Today at 03:35:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:23:47 pm
The only thing that could sink them is administration.  It's our only hope!
It was always the most likely one anyway.  Eventually they will reach the tipping point - if they've not done so already - that any sane investor will favour administration over settling the debts.

If they do somehow survive this period of incredible mismanagement and retain their Premier League status we can still console ourselves with the eternal asterisk against them that they only survived in 2022/23 due to the Premier League being slow in handling their PSR breach of that season.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,188
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11353 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm »
They ARE past the tipping point. 777 is the only thing between them and insolvency. But even if 777 succeed in buying Everton, they will still be a black hole for money - and 777 is hardly on a sound financial footing themselves.

Buying Everton might be their tipping point.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11354 on: Today at 04:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:12:53 pm
I have a feeling that they won't receive any punishment this season, either initially or after appeal, due to them already receiving one.

I think the IC have already said they have to look at each breach on its own merits.

The devil will be in the detail for Everton. As to how much and why they breached. It could be a big loss to make a breach.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,195
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11355 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:39:44 pm
They ARE past the tipping point. 777 is the only thing between them and insolvency. But even if 777 succeed in buying Everton, they will still be a black hole for money - and 777 is hardly on a sound financial footing themselves.

Buying Everton might be their tipping point.

The only thing I can see keeping them going is if 777 come in and consolidate all of their debt into one lower interest rate loan from a related party, which seems somewhat plausible as their whole house of cards is built on debt. That might allow them to keep their heads above water while the owners get to take a cut of that TV money every season.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,188
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11356 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm »
Their last breach was £19m over. Breaches in successive three year periods shows financial mismanagement.

Do we know what their latest losses were? Because unless they're substantially lower than £124m (as in, not too far over £105m in losses) it would suggest they've taken no steps to mitigate their situation and are just hoping a new owner bails them out.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 