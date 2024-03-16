Yeah I'm not saying it's acceptable or whatever. Just the phrase deeply embarrassed I find odd, especially when the report states that it was meant to be light-hearted. Would make more sense if he was genuinely being disciplined.



Deeply embarrassed was my embellishment on the basis of the reports - but all of them state Patterson was very embarrassed by the incident. And I can see why; young player, playfully rebuked for something in front of all of your friends and colleagues, it is embarrassing and wildly unprofessional in my opinion. Talk too that Steve Stone had his top ripped in an altercation with multiple players suggests this is more than a small incident.If Tarkowski was keen to address it and someone has leaked the story from the dressing room, its clearly rubbed a few up the wrong way. Id be embarrassed if my Director did something similar to me, albeit I cant imagine a 55 year old corporate tech COO would clip me round the back of the head during a meeting.