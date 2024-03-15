« previous next »
Ok, so let's have a look at what's going on here.

Liverpool are absolutely amazing. That's difficult for him to accept. We understand.

We have injuries galore, which gives him hope. Jürgen brings the kids in and they slot in so well that they lift the first trophy of the season. Mr Bitter & Twisted throws his arms up into the air in despair. We understand.

A depleted Liverpool stay top of the league, are cruising in Europe. League Cup in the trophy room with red ribbons on.

Now, what does your average Bitter do? Look at things rationally? Maybe look at Liverpool's superb management, superb winning mindset. The positive, proactive approach that runs through the club. The relentless desire to succeed against the odds, maybe?

Or does he lose his mind and make up nonsensical theories to help him to deal with Liverpool's brilliance a little easier?

Yes, you've guessed it. He loses his mind and puts it all down to ... "Klopp doping".  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes

We understand. You can't cope. We're so far under your skin it's painful. If you need to go all Donald Trump in order to cope just enough to get you through the day, we understand.

Whatever gets you through your sad, bitter, blue day, eh.  :wave

If Klopp's "doping" means that we have more injuries than probably anyone else in the league over the past four seasons, and had several of our players' legs totally fall off last season, then I reckon we're not doing the doping very well.
If Klopp's "doping" means that we have more injuries than probably anyone else in the league over the past four seasons, and had several of our players' legs totally fall off last season, then I reckon we're not doing the doping very well.

I was reading a few posts on there after the City game and it was all about Liverpool are all cheats and doped up to be able to run around like that and out run Man City.

No mention that City had a fully fit squad to pick from and we've had a glut of injuries. City aren't about endurance and energy, it's death by a thousand passes. Totally different approach. Obvious really.
It doesn't seem to matter too much what the PL decision is, one way or another they look pretty screwed financially for the foreseeable.

Building a stadium and losing control of the construction costs to a point where the stadium probably can't cover even the cost of building it, factoring in interest costs, is a recipe for perpetual financial woe.
Remember when they told us with glee that it was a fixed cost?

I was reading a few posts on there after the City game and it was all about Liverpool are all cheats and doped up to be able to run around like that and out run Man City.

No mention that City had a fully fit squad to pick from and we've had a glut of injuries. City aren't about endurance and energy, it's death by a thousand passes. Totally different approach. Obvious really.
So fans of the team deducted points are calling LFC cheats ?
Fairly good sources running with a story whereby Dyche slapped Nathan Patterson round the back of the head during a team meal at their Portugal training camp. Apparently meant as a joke but applied too forcefully, to the point where James Tarkowski pulled the manager to one side as Patterson was deeply embarrassed and multiple witnesses unhappy.

Never a dull moment.
Nobody batted an eyelid when Van Gaal did that to Giggs. But in fairness,  Giggs probably deserved it.
Fairly good sources running with a story whereby Dyche slapped Nathan Patterson round the back of the head during a team meal at their Portugal training camp. Apparently meant as a joke but applied too forcefully, to the point where James Tarkowski pulled the manager to one side as Patterson was deeply embarrassed and multiple witnesses unhappy.

Never a dull moment.

Why would Patterson be deeply embarrassed? He's an adult it makes no sense unless it knocked him out or something ;D
For all their problems, it would be funny if slap gate is the thing that sinks them!
Why would Patterson be deeply embarrassed? He's an adult it makes no sense unless it knocked him out or something ;D

I don't think I'd like another person slapping me around the back of the head its not very professional it is sort of thing you do with your mates i'd be like whats he doing
Given their perilous financial state, was their a whip round to afford this trip?

I don't think I'd like another person slapping me around the back of the head its not very professional is it sort of thing you do with your mates i'd be like whats he doing

Absolutely
I don't think I'd like another person slapping me around the back of the head its not very professional it is sort of thing you do with your mates i'd be like whats he doing

Yeah I'm not saying it's acceptable or whatever. Just the phrase deeply embarrassed I find odd, especially when the report states that it was meant to be light-hearted. Would make more sense if he was genuinely being disciplined.
Nobody batted an eyelid when Van Gaal did that to Giggs. But in fairness,  Giggs probably deserved it.

Their Rhodri paid him to do it ;)
Yeah I'm not saying it's acceptable or whatever. Just the phrase deeply embarrassed I find odd, especially when the report states that it was meant to be light-hearted. Would make more sense if he was genuinely being disciplined.
He probably forgot himself and went into full head injury protocol mode.
So fans of the team deducted points are calling LFC cheats ?
Ah yes, but they're classy, dignified cheats.  ::)
Ah yes, but they're classy, dignified cheats.  ::)
and "the senior club of this city"  ::)
Yeah I'm not saying it's acceptable or whatever. Just the phrase deeply embarrassed I find odd, especially when the report states that it was meant to be light-hearted. Would make more sense if he was genuinely being disciplined.
Deeply embarrassed was my embellishment on the basis of the reports - but all of them state Patterson was very embarrassed by the incident. And I can see why; young player, playfully rebuked for something in front of all of your friends and colleagues, it is embarrassing and wildly unprofessional in my opinion. Talk too that Steve Stone had his top ripped in an altercation with multiple players suggests this is more than a small incident.

If Tarkowski was keen to address it and someone has leaked the story from the dressing room, its clearly rubbed a few up the wrong way. Id be embarrassed if my Director did something similar to me, albeit I cant imagine a 55 year old corporate tech COO would clip me round the back of the head during a meeting.
Remember when they told us with glee that it was a fixed cost?

 ;D
James Tarkowski had to pull Sean Dyche aside during a meal in Portugal after the Manager jokingly slapped Nathan Patterson on the head harder than what he meant to. Patterson was said to be embarrassed and some players unimpressed. Dyche apologised afterwards (Via @MailSport)

The Workplace Abuse Club

Van Gaal wannabe.

And can you imagine being in your 40s/50s/60s and being that bitter about a teenager happy he scores a goal? Well done, hes 19.


And can you imagine being in your 40s/50s/60s and being that bitter about a teenager happy he scores a goal? Well done, hes 19.


There probably jealous because they have actually won something this century  :D ;D
There probably jealous because they have actually won something this century  :D ;D

Of our whole squad, Virg, Endo, Alisson, Adrian, Salah, Thiago, Robbo and Joel were the only ones alive the last time the shite won anything ;D
Jammy twats having a nice weekend ay, if we weren't so boss at cup comps we'd have stuffed the fuckers tomorrow.
Jammy twats having a nice weekend ay, if we weren't so boss at cup comps we'd have stuffed the fuckers tomorrow.

We can still ruin it by knocking their manc mates out of the cup
James Tarkowski had to pull Sean Dyche aside during a meal in Portugal after the Manager jokingly slapped Nathan Patterson on the head harder than what he meant to. Patterson was said to be embarrassed and some players unimpressed. Dyche apologised afterwards (Via @MailSport)

The Workplace Abuse Club

https://imgur.com/a/9xWufVt

Sorry, cant embed a gif
Of our whole squad, Virg, Endo, Alisson, Adrian, Salah, Thiago, Robbo and Joel were the only ones alive the last time the shite won anything ;D

Some of our lads out there now weren't even around for Istanbul, never mind Houllier's treble. ;D
Big week for the Ev.

They could find out their next points deduction for failing PSR.

They could find out if 777 Partners have been approved.
Big week for the Ev.

They could find out their next points deduction for failing PSR.

They could find out if 777 Partners have been approved.

Big day for them today, as they all sit in front of the telly in their United shirts
