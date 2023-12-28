« previous next »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm
He was good in Highlander
Best goal ive ever seen Everton score what a header
Best Goal i ever seen Everton score what a header
As if he couldn't walk into Everton's first team squad - if he were one of their youngsters they would love him, combative style and much better than the dross they currently have. 
Is that what they call Klopp now? "The Doper"? :lmao

They seem to forget that even if our kids don't work out, selling them to Bournemouth for £50m is a very sweet deal for us. It's a sign of a profitable and sustainable club that doesn't resort to quick fixes and borrowing money in an attempt to buy success.  ::)

We sell players who don't work out and use the money to fund new players or contract extensions. Everton sell players because said players are either desperate to leave or because the lecky bill is due.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:47:20 am
This guy is too much. Laughable stuff:
https://x.com/redman6_19/status/1768426691821486123?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19Q

Let's not forget that Everton won 1 game out of 6 in the Europa League group stages and finished with a goal difference of -8 last time they were involved in any sort of European competition (and they're a worse team now than they were then). They can only dream of reaching the heights of the Sparta team they're comparing to Salford City.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm
He was good in Highlander too

Had some good height on him, and an absolute cut throat.
I must have missed the interview where Bobby Clarke was referring to himself as the next big thing. I think Ive also missed the game where he must have been strutting around the park and acting the big I am.

All Ive seen is a young lad whos delighted to have been given a chance, is enjoying himself whilst realising how fortunate he is to be working for the manager hes working with, and on the same pitch as the some of the players hes got around him.

Obviously this bloke has access to different footage to me.
Harry Wilson also sits comfortably above his whole club in the league.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:04:54 am
Is that what they call Klopp now? "The Doper"? :lmao

Ok, so let's have a look at what's going on here.

Liverpool are absolutely amazing. That's difficult for him to accept. We understand.

We have injuries galore, which gives him hope. Jürgen brings the kids in and they slot in so well that they lift the first trophy of the season. Mr Bitter & Twisted throws his arms up into the air in despair. We understand.

A depleted Liverpool stay top of the league, are cruising in Europe. League Cup in the trophy room with red ribbons on.

Now, what does your average Bitter do? Look at things rationally? Maybe look at Liverpool's superb management, superb winning mindset. The positive, proactive approach that runs through the club. The relentless desire to succeed against the odds, maybe?

Or does he lose his mind and make up nonsensical theories to help him to deal with Liverpool's brilliance a little easier?

Yes, you've guessed it. He loses his mind and puts it all down to ... "Klopp doping".  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes

We understand. You can't cope. We're so far under your skin it's painful. If you need to go all Donald Trump in order to cope just enough to get you through the day, we understand.

Whatever gets you through your sad, bitter, blue day, eh.  :wave
Guardian reporting PL to release its decision next week (a good week to bury bad news)
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/15/premier-league-set-to-rule-on-777-partners-everton-takeover-next-week
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:46:02 am
Guardian reporting PL to release its decision next week (a good week to bury bad news)
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/15/premier-league-set-to-rule-on-777-partners-everton-takeover-next-week

They'll end up approving it imo.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:43:05 pm
They'll end up approving it imo.

Yeah I think so too as The Guardian notes the Financial Conduct Authority has given its approval for the deal and the Football Association has as well
Madness if they allow it through. 777 aren't so much ringing alarm bells as much as sounding off huge fucking klaxons.  Even Hicks and Gillett were less obvious.

I'm not arsed what happens to Everton if this goes through. They're fucked either way. It's the door such a decision opens that worries me.

I can only assume the PL have no technical grounds on which to reject the takeover because allowing it makes no sense otherwise.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:43:05 pm
They'll end up approving it imo.

If they dont, then Everton will be in administration. They owe 777 nigh on £200m.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:11:54 pm
If they dont, then Everton will be in administration. They owe 777 nigh on £200m.

And if they do....Everton are in a world of hurt.


77777 seem like Hick and Gillette on steroids.
A mate of mine (a red) was out with friends last night in Liverpool City Center, where they were watching our match. A gang of lads (blues) were at the next table and not a peep out of them until Sparta Prague scored.
My mate says it was like they had actually achieved something, they were that chuffed.

Sad c*nts.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:20:42 pm
A mate of mine (a red) was out with friends last night in Liverpool City Center, where they were watching our match. A gang of lads (blues) were at the next table and not a peep out of them until Sparta Prague scored.
My mate says it was like they had actually achieved something, they were that chuffed.

Sad c*nts.

Scruffy bellends.....should worry about what's on their own doorstep, house of cards is about as stable as isotopes. As i've family who support Everton I've not wanted to see the club completely fall in on itself. However, their bitterness and toxicity is of a scale now where frankly it would be nice if they just evaporated, desperately attempting to drag everything and anyone down with their negative shite.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:20:42 pm
A mate of mine (a red) was out with friends last night in Liverpool City Center, where they were watching our match. A gang of lads (blues) were at the next table and not a peep out of them until Sparta Prague scored.
My mate says it was like they had actually achieved something, they were that chuffed.

Sad c*nts.

Still something they can add to the End of Season DVD.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:46:02 am
Guardian reporting PL to release its decision next week (a good week to bury bad news)
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/15/premier-league-set-to-rule-on-777-partners-everton-takeover-next-week
I'm betting they approve (as the alternative would be administration). They would prefer Everton to be relegated rather than go into administration and then relegated.
The Premier League are corrupt if they don't allow 777 Partners to take over.

The Premier League are corrupt if they do allow 777 Partners to take over.


This is what you call a win/win for Everton supporters.
Amazing that they've spent months protesting about being punished for breaking rules, which they acknowledge they broke (and in a season where even the full 10 point deduction still would likely see them stay up), but turn a complete blind eye to getting taken over by people who are really obviously going to put them in a far worse predicament. You hate to see owners like that come into football but on this occasion it really couldn't happen to a more deserving fanbase.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:13:14 pm
Amazing that they've spent months protesting about being punished for breaking rules, which they acknowledge they broke (and in a season where even the full 10 point deduction still would likely see them stay up), but turn a complete blind eye to getting taken over by people who are really obviously going to put them in a far worse predicament. You hate to see owners like that come into football but on this occasion it really couldn't happen to a more deserving fanbase.

I think they have this weird idea that Everton will be the jewel in the 777 crown, that all their other clubs will be sacrificed for their success. Bit of a shock coming :D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:20:42 pm
A mate of mine (a red) was out with friends last night in Liverpool City Center, where they were watching our match. A gang of lads (blues) were at the next table and not a peep out of them until Sparta Prague scored.
My mate says it was like they had actually achieved something, they were that chuffed.

Sad c*nts.

Surely they were cheering ironically? It was 9-2 on aggregate ffs.
'We've had some good times!'

Sparta Prague making it 9-2 on aggregate
Can't wait for the 777 takeover. It promises to be the best car crash watch ever. It will go down in regulatory history as a case study in what not to do.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:43:28 pm
Can't wait for the 777 takeover. It promises to be the best car crash watch ever. It will go down in regulatory history as a case study in what not to do.

They are headed for administration one way or the other. Only a matter of time. 777 will lump their loans onto Everton, sell the 2-3 sellable players they have Branthwaite, Docure, Onana pocket the money, invest square root of fuck all and default on the loans.
