Is that what they call Klopp now? "The Doper"?



Ok, so let's have a look at what's going on here.Liverpool are absolutely amazing. That's difficult for him to accept. We understand.We have injuries galore, which gives him hope. Jürgen brings the kids in and they slot in so well that they lift the first trophy of the season. Mr Bitter & Twisted throws his arms up into the air in despair. We understand.A depleted Liverpool stay top of the league, are cruising in Europe. League Cup in the trophy room with red ribbons on.Now, what does your average Bitter do? Look at things rationally? Maybe look at Liverpool's superb management, superb winning mindset. The positive, proactive approach that runs through the club. The relentless desire to succeed against the odds, maybe?Or does he lose his mind and make up nonsensical theories to help him to deal with Liverpool's brilliance a little easier?Yes, you've guessed it. He loses his mind and puts it all down to ... "Klopp doping".We understand. You can't cope. We're so far under your skin it's painful. If you need to go all Donald Trump in order to cope just enough to get you through the day, we understand.Whatever gets you through your sad, bitter, blue day, eh.