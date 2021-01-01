« previous next »
It's starting to look like they could lose every game for the rest of the season and still not get relegated.
Lost to the senior club in Manchester.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:15:15 pm
It's starting to look like they could lose every game for the rest of the season and still not get relegated.

Luton look done and Forest will lose points as well.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:44:34 pm
Worst run of form since Mike Walker in 1994 :lmao

I mean given their recent level of utter shite, thats quite an achievement

Dyche keeping them up with their worst run in 30 years and with at least one points deduction will surely cement his place on the wall of firsts.
777 Partners controlled London Lions Basketball given notice of striking off by Companies House. Failure to submit accounts. Funnily enough, part of the FA fit and proper test is to supply three years worth of audited accounts.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm
2 Leagues, 2 FA Cups 1 European Cup winners Cup v our 4 Leagues, 2 FA Cup, 2 European Cups, and 4 League Cups.

I can see why he thought that they were the team of the 80's   ::)

They didn't win 2 FA cups ;D
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:56:02 pm
777 Partners controlled London Lions Basketball given notice of striking off by Companies House. Failure to submit accounts. Funnily enough, part of the FA fit and proper test is to supply three years worth of audited accounts.

Where's that from?
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:04:25 pm
Where's that from?

Nicked from GOT. Quotes Company House but with a future date.
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/08168335/filing-history

It actually says they were struck off years ago. Maybe they started a new company?
« Reply #11169 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm »
Only thing I can see in recent news for London Lions is that 777 have withdrawn their women's team from European competition next season, they won't have to worry about that with the Ev...
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:11:14 pm
London Lions Group LTD

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12538101/filing-history

Their accounts were due 31 Dec. I don't think it's a coincidence that all these accounts haven't been filed yet.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:15:00 pm
Their accounts were due 31 Dec. I don't think it's a coincidence that all these accounts haven't been filed yet.

I remember reading right at the start of 777's takeover that they hadn't filed audited accounts and as a result would never pass the fit and proper test.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:18:42 pm
I remember reading right at the start of 777's takeover that they hadn't filed audited accounts and as a result would never pass the fit and proper test.

Yeah looks like they were hoping to get the takeover done a lot earlier. If they dissolve London Lions then setup a newco to avoid debts (I mean, good luck any UK creditor chasing 777 for money), then there's no way the PL could pass them.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:45:16 pm
Dyche keeping them up with their worst run in 30 years and with at least one points deduction will surely cement his place on the wall of firsts.

These are not getting away without another points deduction there still in big trouble
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:22:36 pm
Yeah looks like they were hoping to get the takeover done a lot earlier. If they dissolve London Lions then setup a newco to avoid debts (I mean, good luck any UK creditor chasing 777 for money), then there's no way the PL could pass them.
Everton are between a rock and a hard place. There's no point selling to 777 yet they rely on the same company to continue existing.

I'd be very surprised if the PL approves it because people will blame them down the line. The positive is that potential owners are vetted unlike a decade ago.
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:29:32 pm
These are not getting away without another points deduction there still in big trouble
They are lucky that the bottom clubs are awful so they might still stay up because Forest will also have some points taken off and it might be these two clubs battling for 17th place.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:31:22 pm
They are lucky that the bottom clubs are awful so they might still stay up because Forest will also have some points taken off and it might be these two clubs battling for 17th place.

True going to be a close run thing though
"Sean Dyche revealed he told his Burnley players Everton "don't know how to win" as they plotted their comeback to inflict a seventh defeat in 10 games on the Toffees."

That was April 2022, and now Everton are on their longest winless run in over 30 years
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:29:46 pm
Everton are between a rock and a hard place. There's no point selling to 777 yet they rely on the same company to continue existing.

I'd be very surprised if the PL approves it because people will blame them down the line. The positive is that potential owners are vetted unlike a decade ago.
vetted like Newcastle?
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:55:02 pm
vetted like Newcastle?

777 don't buy guns, missiles and Typhoon fighters from the UK
Nice one Luton.  :D
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/61074017

I didn't know about this until it popped up in a random twitter post. Amokachi subbed himself on in the semi-final of the FA Cup in 1995. Is that allowed?   ;D
Is there no deadline been given for the submission? it might be the difference between administration or not, that's a huge points deduction to be playing with especially with the clubs at the bottom probably again relegated at the expense of a cheating club
Don't know if this has already been mentioned - they really are fucked if these schysters buy them:

777 Partners, the Miami-based investment firm trying to buy Everton, has been described as a crumbling house of cards in a lawsuit filed in New York this week.

The dispute is between 777 and Obra Capital, an American investment firm that lent Evertons would-be custodians $55million in July 2020. As collateral for the loan, which was meant to be repaid a year later, 777 put up shares in an insurance company it owns and agreed to provide Obra with regular updates on its financial position.

According to documents filed at the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Thursday, Obra agreed to extend the loan three times when 777 asked for more time to repay the debt. But its patience ran out in June 2022, when it triggered its option to buy the shares in the insurance firm 777 had put up as collateral for the debt. Obra claims this reduced the debt, which had grown with interest to $63million, to just over $22million.

777 disputes these numbers and the two firms have been arguing about it ever since but Obra has now raised the stakes by accusing 777 of transferring two cash-rich subsidiaries to its co-founder Steve Pasko without any money changing hands to shield those assets from creditors.

Obra wants the court to cancel those transfers and hand them to an administrator who would use the assets to repay Obra the money it says it is owed, plus its legal fees, interest and punitive damages.

When asked for comment, 777 said it does not discuss ongoing litigation but it has previously dismissed its various legal entanglements as baseless or opportunistic.

777 is currently embroiled in a remarkable number of lawsuits, as Obra points out in its court filing. In the last 12 months, nine different companies or individuals have started legal proceedings against 777 for unpaid fees, loans or rent. The sums claimed total more than $100million.

Obras filing also notes that 777s proposed takeover of Everton has still not been approved by the Premier League 25 weeks after it was first announced by the Premier League clubs current owner Farhad Moshiri. League approval was expected to come within 12 weeks.

Referring to the stakes in seven other football clubs that 777 has bought since 2018, Obra said its flashy shopping spree has raised questions about the source of its funding and the health of its business operations (questions) it has not been able to answer.

With this enhanced scrutiny, 777s house of cards began crumbling down, it added. There is a football angle to this dispute, though, as Obra is owned by RedBird Capital Partners, the investment firm founded and run by American financier Gerry Cardinale. RedBird owns Italian side AC Milan and French team Toulouse, as well as owning a minority stake in Evertons hometown rival Liverpool.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:46:40 pm
21 days undefeated. It might be their best run of the season.

21 days undefeated and they will probably be 6+ points worse off by the end of it.
Redbird troublemakers
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:37:45 pm
Don't know if this has already been mentioned - they really are fucked if these schysters buy them:

777 Partners, the Miami-based investment firm trying to buy Everton, has been described as a crumbling house of cards in a lawsuit filed in New York this week.



What is ironic, is this media story was being published when Wander was in London assuring the Premier League and Evertonians everything is alright and he expects 777 partners to be approved.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:49:06 pm
Redbird troublemakers

It's all part of the FSG plan to destroy Everton. Hopefully, no-one from GOT lurks in here and finds out our dastardly plans.  8)
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:55:02 pm
vetted like Newcastle?
It was a political issue rather than a sporting one. The league was against it.
So six months into a process that was supposed to take three months and there's still no resolution.

This stinks worse than BMD.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:00:12 pm
It was a political issue rather than a sporting one. The league was against it.
The outcome is what matters. The same political issue is with Abu Dhabi; didn't the PM chime in? 115 charges will be left unpunished. 

The law is like a barrier in an open field - the lions jump over it, the snakes go under it, the cattle stops at it.
