It's starting to look like they could lose every game for the rest of the season and still not get relegated.
Worst run of form since Mike Walker in 1994 I mean given their recent level of utter shite, thats quite an achievement
2 Leagues, 2 FA Cups 1 European Cup winners Cup v our 4 Leagues, 2 FA Cup, 2 European Cups, and 4 League Cups.I can see why he thought that they were the team of the 80's
777 Partners controlled London Lions Basketball given notice of striking off by Companies House. Failure to submit accounts. Funnily enough, part of the FA fit and proper test is to supply three years worth of audited accounts.
Where's that from?
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/08168335/filing-historyIt actually says they were struck off years ago. Maybe they started a new company?
London Lions Group LTDhttps://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12538101/filing-history
Their accounts were due 31 Dec. I don't think it's a coincidence that all these accounts haven't been filed yet.
I remember reading right at the start of 777's takeover that they hadn't filed audited accounts and as a result would never pass the fit and proper test.
Dyche keeping them up with their worst run in 30 years and with at least one points deduction will surely cement his place on the wall of firsts.
Yeah looks like they were hoping to get the takeover done a lot earlier. If they dissolve London Lions then setup a newco to avoid debts (I mean, good luck any UK creditor chasing 777 for money), then there's no way the PL could pass them.
These are not getting away without another points deduction there still in big trouble
They are lucky that the bottom clubs are awful so they might still stay up because Forest will also have some points taken off and it might be these two clubs battling for 17th place.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.97]