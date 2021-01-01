« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11160 on: Today at 03:15:15 pm
It's starting to look like they could lose every game for the rest of the season and still not get relegated.
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,439
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11161 on: Today at 03:16:41 pm
Lost to the senior club in Manchester.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,280
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11162 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:15:15 pm
It's starting to look like they could lose every game for the rest of the season and still not get relegated.

Luton look done and Forest will lose points as well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11163 on: Today at 03:45:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:44:34 pm
Worst run of form since Mike Walker in 1994 :lmao

I mean given their recent level of utter shite, thats quite an achievement

Dyche keeping them up with their worst run in 30 years and with at least one points deduction will surely cement his place on the wall of firsts.
jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11164 on: Today at 03:56:02 pm
777 Partners controlled London Lions Basketball given notice of striking off by Companies House. Failure to submit accounts. Funnily enough, part of the FA fit and proper test is to supply three years worth of audited accounts.
Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11165 on: Today at 03:57:17 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm
2 Leagues, 2 FA Cups 1 European Cup winners Cup v our 4 Leagues, 2 FA Cup, 2 European Cups, and 4 League Cups.

I can see why he thought that they were the team of the 80's   ::)

They didn't win 2 FA cups ;D
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,718
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11166 on: Today at 04:04:25 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:56:02 pm
777 Partners controlled London Lions Basketball given notice of striking off by Companies House. Failure to submit accounts. Funnily enough, part of the FA fit and proper test is to supply three years worth of audited accounts.

Where's that from?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11167 on: Today at 04:07:36 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:04:25 pm
Where's that from?

Nicked from GOT. Quotes Company House but with a future date.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,279
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11168 on: Today at 04:08:38 pm
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/08168335/filing-history

It actually says they were struck off years ago. Maybe they started a new company?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11169 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm
FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,797
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11170 on: Today at 04:13:46 pm
Only thing I can see in recent news for London Lions is that 777 have withdrawn their women's team from European competition next season, they won't have to worry about that with the Ev...
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,279
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11171 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:11:14 pm
London Lions Group LTD

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/12538101/filing-history

Their accounts were due 31 Dec. I don't think it's a coincidence that all these accounts haven't been filed yet.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11172 on: Today at 04:18:42 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:15:00 pm
Their accounts were due 31 Dec. I don't think it's a coincidence that all these accounts haven't been filed yet.

I remember reading right at the start of 777's takeover that they hadn't filed audited accounts and as a result would never pass the fit and proper test.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,279
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11173 on: Today at 04:22:36 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:18:42 pm
I remember reading right at the start of 777's takeover that they hadn't filed audited accounts and as a result would never pass the fit and proper test.

Yeah looks like they were hoping to get the takeover done a lot earlier. If they dissolve London Lions then setup a newco to avoid debts (I mean, good luck any UK creditor chasing 777 for money), then there's no way the PL could pass them.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11174 on: Today at 04:29:32 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:45:16 pm
Dyche keeping them up with their worst run in 30 years and with at least one points deduction will surely cement his place on the wall of firsts.

These are not getting away without another points deduction there still in big trouble
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11175 on: Today at 04:29:46 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:22:36 pm
Yeah looks like they were hoping to get the takeover done a lot earlier. If they dissolve London Lions then setup a newco to avoid debts (I mean, good luck any UK creditor chasing 777 for money), then there's no way the PL could pass them.
Everton are between a rock and a hard place. There's no point selling to 777 yet they rely on the same company to continue existing.

I'd be very surprised if the PL approves it because people will blame them down the line. The positive is that potential owners are vetted unlike a decade ago.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11176 on: Today at 04:31:22 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:29:32 pm
These are not getting away without another points deduction there still in big trouble
They are lucky that the bottom clubs are awful so they might still stay up because Forest will also have some points taken off and it might be these two clubs battling for 17th place.
lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #11177 on: Today at 04:33:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:31:22 pm
They are lucky that the bottom clubs are awful so they might still stay up because Forest will also have some points taken off and it might be these two clubs battling for 17th place.

True going to be a close run thing though
