Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 548622 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
No but they can't really spend because any money they come in should go to their creditors. The PL has priority (i.e any PL club owed has to be paid before they can use the money for anything).
Surely the administrators would be charged with selling assets to pay debtors (including 777), that means any player that has a value (probably knock down for some) and, the ground?? Training Ground (Housing?)
Online Brissyred

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 12:40:48 am »
How are these not in breach of PSR?
As far as I can see if they can't meet their debts as they fall due, and have to borrow to meet those liabilities, they are trading whilst insolvent.
Insolvent trading occurs when a director allows a company to incur a new debt while the company is insolvent
Their outgoings are exceeding their incomings and they're lumping it all on credit cards, surely it's not sustainable short term never mind long term?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 06:59:52 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:40:48 am
How are these not in breach of PSR?
As far as I can see if they can't meet their debts as they fall due, and have to borrow to meet those liabilities, they are trading whilst insolvent.
Insolvent trading occurs when a director allows a company to incur a new debt while the company is insolvent
Their outgoings are exceeding their incomings and they're lumping it all on credit cards, surely it's not sustainable short term never mind long term?
Well theyve just breached psr for a second time for one.

But dont forget that stadium costs are deductible items. 

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 07:12:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:30 am
Surely the administrators would be charged with selling assets to pay debtors (including 777), that means any player that has a value (probably knock down for some) and, the ground?? Training Ground (Housing?)
Yes but they also have to run the club to ensure that it will keep pn generating funds to clear its debts. PL football is key to that so they won't necessarily sell everything and everyone.

However, a club that has many unpaid creditors can't really spend because it's not a good look.
Online Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:30 am
Surely the administrators would be charged with selling assets to pay debtors (including 777), that means any player that has a value (probably knock down for some) and, the ground?? Training Ground (Housing?)

They don't own the training ground. They rent it from the council.
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 02:00:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:52 am
Well theyve just breached psr for a second time for one.

But dont forget that stadium costs are deductible items.
The stadium certainly muddies the water.  It's quite difficult to unpick how much of the borrowed money is going to the stadium developers and how much is going on football-side running costs.

I'm not a finance expert but it generally seems to be the case that infrastructure costs are taken on long-term loans with very low interest rates.  That doesn't describe the types of loan Everton are taking on.

For PSR purposes though I'm sure they're happy to overplay the costs of the stadium and downplay the other costs.  Shifting sands doesn't tend to end well.
Online Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:00:23 pm
The stadium certainly muddies the water.  It's quite difficult to unpick how much of the borrowed money is going to the stadium developers and how much is going on football-side running costs.

I'm not a finance expert but it generally seems to be the case that infrastructure costs are taken on long-term loans with very low interest rates.  That doesn't describe the types of loan Everton are taking on.

For PSR purposes though I'm sure they're happy to overplay the costs of the stadium and downplay the other costs.  Shifting sands doesn't tend to end well.

Interest rates are higher than when they started constructing the stadium. An extra, say, 5% on each £100m is £5m per annum. Someone in here also mentioned some of their recent loans being at 12.5% or so.
Online Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:52 am
Well theyve just breached psr for a second time for one.

But dont forget that stadium costs are deductible items.

I'm surprised Moshiri hasn't re-employed the players as builders, on the same wages they received as players, then asked them to play for the club on a voluntary basis.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 02:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:36:35 pm
They don't own the training ground. They rent it from the council.
Uncle Joe did them a sweet deal when they ran out of readies.
We, the citizens of Liverpool, are not allowed to know how much they pay us in rent because its business sensitive apparently.
Online Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:16:55 pm
Uncle Joe did them a sweet deal when they ran out of readies.
We, the citizens of Liverpool, are not allowed to know how much they pay us in rent because its business sensitive apparently.

Ah, so peppercorn rent then knowing him.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:06:32 pm
Interest rates are higher than when they started constructing the stadium. An extra, say, 5% on each £100m is £5m per annum. Someone in here also mentioned some of their recent loans being at 12.5% or so.

Those were the figures mentioned by Josimar in one of their articles referring to the 777 loans, the funds for which will have been borrowed by 777 themselves as they dont really dont seem to have that much cash assets.
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 02:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:18:13 pm
Ah, so peppercorn rent then knowing him.

The corpy probably pay them
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 03:24:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:16:55 pm
Uncle Joe did them a sweet deal when they ran out of readies.
We, the citizens of Liverpool, are not allowed to know how much they pay us in rent because its business sensitive apparently.



Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm »
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 04:35:49 pm »
But it double the chances of Leeds making money and brings Southampton into play more
Online swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 04:38:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt



But Leeds would have stayed up if both Leicester and Everton had been deducted.. So get Leeds on the case ;D
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt




Leicester City say they are seeking "an appropriate overall outcome" into an ongoing English Football League inquiry into a possible breach of profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules.

The EFL has published a decision which found its own Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) had acted outside its powers in dealings with the Foxes.

The club was forecast to breach loss limits for the current three-year term.

It was asked to submit a business plan on how it would comply with P&S rules.

But an independent Club Financial Reporting Panel (CFRP) concluded that under the rules "as currently written", Leicester were "under no obligation to submit and agree to a business plan".

The Foxes said they were "pleased" the panel found in their favour but "concerned" that it was necessary for the CFRP to "intervene in this way to prevent the CFRU from acting outside established EFL rules".

"Leicester City confirms it is in discussions with the football authorities regarding its profitability and sustainability calculations," a club statement continued.

"Notwithstanding the CFRP's decision, the club remains committed to seeking an appropriate overall outcome in this matter."
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt

It's all a rather large shit show really
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 05:08:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt
Leicester have been dodgy for years.
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:45:45 pm

Leicester City say they are seeking "an appropriate overall outcome" into an ongoing English Football League inquiry into a possible breach of profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules.

The EFL has published a decision which found its own Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) had acted outside its powers in dealings with the Foxes.

The club was forecast to breach loss limits for the current three-year term.

It was asked to submit a business plan on how it would comply with P&S rules.

But an independent Club Financial Reporting Panel (CFRP) concluded that under the rules "as currently written", Leicester were "under no obligation to submit and agree to a business plan".

The Foxes said they were "pleased" the panel found in their favour but "concerned" that it was necessary for the CFRP to "intervene in this way to prevent the CFRU from acting outside established EFL rules".
"Leicester City confirms it is in discussions with the football authorities regarding its profitability and sustainability calculations," a club statement continued.

"Notwithstanding the CFRP's decision, the club remains committed to seeking an appropriate overall outcome in this matter."

They've broken the PSR for THE PREMIER LEAGUE for the three seasons that ended with the 22/23 season

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13089224/leicester-facing-potential-points-deduction-for-alleged-breach-of-premier-leagues-profit-and-sustainability-rules
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11100 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »
So have Leicester busted rules for the PL and the EFL?

Looks like they'll be starting next year on -6. What a has the Premier League have made of all of this.
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 08:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:11:19 pm
So have Leicester busted rules for the PL and the EFL?

Looks like they'll be starting next year on -6. What a has the Premier League have made of all of this.

Sounds like it. They've failed PSR for the last 3 seasons in the PL, they've probably failed this season too
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 09:34:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:22:41 pm
Sounds like it. They've failed PSR for the last 3 seasons in the PL, they've probably failed this season too

Will be very interesting to see how that is handled then. The harshest punishment the EFL could levy at them would be to deny them promotion. Otherwise can they request the PL apply a points deduction on the EFL's behalf? Can Leicester start next season with a deduction from the PL AND EFL?

If they want to balance their books by December, they'll need to trim some fat in the summer. And then there's Chelsea to consider as well. Through Forest and Everton into the mix and it gets rather chaotic.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm »
The Esk has finally resorted to drugs.

In todays piece he drops acid with some extraordinary consequences.

Bizarre ramble about being the senior club in the city
Admits theyve been shite since 1970
And more pompous crowd playing about being the senior club.
We even get a list of made up firsts!

Its a hoot.. have a read

Quote
Everton, the Senior club in the City, the importance of ownership
BY THE ESK ON MARCH 7, 2024  ( 6 COMMENTS )
A few years back, around the start of the  Moshiri era, I promoted the phrase Everton, the Senior club in the City. I put it to the people who ran our marketing, commerce etc. and the view was it was too contentious, too bold a claim even.

Well to this day, I believe it to be the case, and I will always do so despite whatever we face in the future and whatever any other club from the city goes on to achieve.

The fact is we are the Senior club  co-founders of the Football League, co-founders of the Premier League, the only ever-present club to hold both distinctions, the club with the greatest number of seasons in the top division and still the 4th most successful club in terms of League titles. A whole litany of firsts, the first Merseyside club to win the Division 1 Championship, to win the FA Cup. Nationally the first to go on an overseas tour, to build a purpose built stadium, have four double tier stands, the first triple tier stand, dug-outs, matchday programmes and under-soil heating. To have the worlds greatest goal scorer and arguably, the worlds greatest goalkeeper, to have the greatest, most loyal supporter base..

Our greatest asset is our fan-base. Liverpool, the city, is a unique city. I had the good fortune to be born in this city, to be brought up even in the desperately tough Thatcher years. To have grandparents and parents who had lived through the 1920s depression, the second world war, post-war austerity and then experienced the joys of the 1960s Liverpool. Ive equally had the good fortune to travel a fair bit and Ive yet to find a part of the world who doesnt know our city, its people, its culture, its reputation and acknowledge its global influence and qualities. We are a tough group of people, brought up on hardship, often on the wrong-side of the establishment, achievers and owners only of what we have earned  nothing has ever been given to our great city. Everything we have, everything we stand for has been earned  our global standing is the result of our peoples labour and graft. A result of our character, and yes, integrity.

Thats true in culture and sport too  globally recognised as leaders. In football, we house two great football clubs, two, not one, and the city is richer and stronger for that being the case. Its also a reason why the future of Everton, the building of Bramley-Moore and the as yet unfilled development opportunities around it are so important, more of that in a moment.

Its also why whoever owns our club  I say owns in a legal, economic sense, the company that holds our assets and generates the income for us to maintain and fulfill our status and objectives  is so important.   Ownership, particularly in the context of Everton is custodianship  the owners own a lease, temporary and with the grace  and goodwill of Evertonians, the freehold belongs to us the fans, generation after generation.

Theres a tendency to bemoan the fact that football today is being determined in the boardroom by accountants, lawyers and monied people, but the truth is that that has always been the case. All football clubs periods of success coincide with the advantages of greater financial resources and higher quality management than their peers. The best owners create the best strategies for success, have the means to support the strategies and the ability to recruit on and off the pitch to execute their vision. Theres not a period in football history when thats not been the case. These are the key components of sustained success.

All of which brings us to the Everton of today. Still the Senior club in the city, but facing more challenges than at any time in our history. We are not the first club to face these challenges, challenges so severe that they are existential by their very nature. Sadly, some clubs fail to overcome those challenges as the fans of many such clubs could tell us.

Evertons problems didnt begin with Moshiri, our competitive decline and the gradual erosion of our identity, and yes I will say it, self-belief started many years earlier. Arguably it coincided with the Moores reduced interest in the club post the 1969/70 Championship, although the Howard Kendall inspired domination of mid-1980s football briefly bucked that trend. What is undeniable is that the competitive decline and tendency to follow rather than lead, accelerated throughout the Kenwright era, despite the huge efforts of Moyes and the footballing personnel he gathered. The tipping point though was Kenwrights unwillingness to sell to better resourced owners and ultimately his choice of Farhad Moshiri in 2016.

Moshiri has been an unmitigated disaster as an owner. What appeared to be quaint, almost eccentric behaviour in his early days were actually only warning signs of much worse to come.

The absurd loyalty to the former Chairman, a failing board and executive. Ive documented over hundreds of pages and podcasts, his financial failures, his bizarre recruitment decisions  his willful ignorance and disregard for sensible finances and as we now know and are suffering from, for financial regulation.

We are a hollowed-out shell currently. Massively indebted  to the tune of £1 billion. Moshiris shareholder loans, treated as equity, signed off as equity by directors and auditors remain loans. Unlikely in the extreme ever to be paid off, but alongside £550 million of external debt and rising, debt. The paucity of talent, home-grown or recruited, the selling of our best players, our inability to compete financially on the pitch, hamstrung by sanctions  sporting sanctions as a direct result of our owners disregard for financial probity  all down to Moshiri, his failed directors and executive. Sure, we have a gleaming stadium nearing completion, subject to finance, but what use is having a Ferrari on the drive (on HP) if you cant keep the lights on, feed and clothe your kids?

Which brings us to perhaps his greatest folly  the choice of 777 Partners as prospective owners. The organisation (in his words) who are the best partners to take our great Club forward, with all the benefits of their multi-club investment model.

This an organisation that has failed to satisfy (even) the Premier League of its suitability as fit and proper owners after 25 weeks. An organisation that is beset by financial difficulties, credit rating downgrades, operational uncertainties, and legal challenges. An organisation that is called out for being disruptive by one of its major funders (and previously closest allies) for its mismanagement   listen to or read the transcript of Kenneth King here

An organisation that within its football operations has on several occasions paid its employees late. This is Liverpool, the city that for centuries that has campaigned, challenged and at times suffered for the improvement and recognition of workers rights. How do those two opposing philosophies sit together?

An organisation, whose principle partner, founder, Josh Wander purportedly questioned should fans show gratitude for 777s financial support (loans by the way)? Excuse me? How dare you? How dare anyone walk into Goodison Park and question the motives and behaviour of Everton fans?  How dare expect gratitude? For what? Failure to satisfy the Premier League as to your suitability? If, as claimed by Moshiri and yourselves you are the best option for Everton, why is this process taking so long? Why dont your finances and business practices present a slam-dunk case? Why is the overwhelming evidence elsewhere the contrary to your claims? Respect, gratitude is earned in our city, and when won, is remembered for a long time. Evertonians still to this day quote the words of John Moores Weve a very good crowd and our crowd are very loyal. But, of course, they pay money and they expect to see us do well. He earned the respect of some of the toughest, but fairest people in our country.  The people who have kept this club in the Premier League for the last two seasons and God willing, will do so for a third time this season.

We are the Senior club in the city, our status rising from the ambition, drive and achievements of our founders and successive owners, players and employees. A status today that flickers, but still (just) burns and burns because of our supporters. Our relevance is nothing to do with our position within the game based on contemporary achievements or current/prospective owners. We remain relevant because of the 40,000 who turn up at Goodison every match, the tens of thousands who live in the city, dont go to the match but identify as bluenoses, the hundreds of thousands outside the city who love our club as much  as a Lower Gwladys Street season ticket holder.

We deserve much more than Moshiri has delivered. We deserve, the club and city requires, much more than Moshiri promises in terms of his potential new owners in 777. We, the fan base, the people of Liverpool and all Blues globally have to fight for whats right for our club. We need the owner, the authorities, politicians, the media, those that love the club to recognise Moshiris choices present not only a current existential threat but a future one also. There are options,  other investors, solutions worthy of our city, club and fan base. Our motto demands nothing but the best  for years we have not lived by it, we cannot, we must not allow Moshiris preferred option of ownership to continue that.

Its time to reject 777 Partners, allow other ownership options, time to behave like, to act like, to enjoy once more the status of Senior club in the City.

 

Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 09:57:30 pm »
So Everton and Leicester should both have had six point deducted next season.  Leeds should have stayed up  :o
