« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 548269 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,568
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
No but they can't really spend because any money they come in should go to their creditors. The PL has priority (i.e any PL club owed has to be paid before they can use the money for anything).
Surely the administrators would be charged with selling assets to pay debtors (including 777), that means any player that has a value (probably knock down for some) and, the ground?? Training Ground (Housing?)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 12:40:48 am »
How are these not in breach of PSR?
As far as I can see if they can't meet their debts as they fall due, and have to borrow to meet those liabilities, they are trading whilst insolvent.
Insolvent trading occurs when a director allows a company to incur a new debt while the company is insolvent
Their outgoings are exceeding their incomings and they're lumping it all on credit cards, surely it's not sustainable short term never mind long term?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,336
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 06:59:52 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:40:48 am
How are these not in breach of PSR?
As far as I can see if they can't meet their debts as they fall due, and have to borrow to meet those liabilities, they are trading whilst insolvent.
Insolvent trading occurs when a director allows a company to incur a new debt while the company is insolvent
Their outgoings are exceeding their incomings and they're lumping it all on credit cards, surely it's not sustainable short term never mind long term?
Well theyve just breached psr for a second time for one.

But dont forget that stadium costs are deductible items. 

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 07:12:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:30 am
Surely the administrators would be charged with selling assets to pay debtors (including 777), that means any player that has a value (probably knock down for some) and, the ground?? Training Ground (Housing?)
Yes but they also have to run the club to ensure that it will keep pn generating funds to clear its debts. PL football is key to that so they won't necessarily sell everything and everyone.

However, a club that has many unpaid creditors can't really spend because it's not a good look.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,254
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:30 am
Surely the administrators would be charged with selling assets to pay debtors (including 777), that means any player that has a value (probably knock down for some) and, the ground?? Training Ground (Housing?)

They don't own the training ground. They rent it from the council.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 02:00:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:52 am
Well theyve just breached psr for a second time for one.

But dont forget that stadium costs are deductible items.
The stadium certainly muddies the water.  It's quite difficult to unpick how much of the borrowed money is going to the stadium developers and how much is going on football-side running costs.

I'm not a finance expert but it generally seems to be the case that infrastructure costs are taken on long-term loans with very low interest rates.  That doesn't describe the types of loan Everton are taking on.

For PSR purposes though I'm sure they're happy to overplay the costs of the stadium and downplay the other costs.  Shifting sands doesn't tend to end well.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,254
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:00:23 pm
The stadium certainly muddies the water.  It's quite difficult to unpick how much of the borrowed money is going to the stadium developers and how much is going on football-side running costs.

I'm not a finance expert but it generally seems to be the case that infrastructure costs are taken on long-term loans with very low interest rates.  That doesn't describe the types of loan Everton are taking on.

For PSR purposes though I'm sure they're happy to overplay the costs of the stadium and downplay the other costs.  Shifting sands doesn't tend to end well.

Interest rates are higher than when they started constructing the stadium. An extra, say, 5% on each £100m is £5m per annum. Someone in here also mentioned some of their recent loans being at 12.5% or so.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,254
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:52 am
Well theyve just breached psr for a second time for one.

But dont forget that stadium costs are deductible items.

I'm surprised Moshiri hasn't re-employed the players as builders, on the same wages they received as players, then asked them to play for the club on a voluntary basis.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,577
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 02:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:36:35 pm
They don't own the training ground. They rent it from the council.
Uncle Joe did them a sweet deal when they ran out of readies.
We, the citizens of Liverpool, are not allowed to know how much they pay us in rent because its business sensitive apparently.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,254
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:16:55 pm
Uncle Joe did them a sweet deal when they ran out of readies.
We, the citizens of Liverpool, are not allowed to know how much they pay us in rent because its business sensitive apparently.

Ah, so peppercorn rent then knowing him.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,577
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:06:32 pm
Interest rates are higher than when they started constructing the stadium. An extra, say, 5% on each £100m is £5m per annum. Someone in here also mentioned some of their recent loans being at 12.5% or so.

Those were the figures mentioned by Josimar in one of their articles referring to the 777 loans, the funds for which will have been borrowed by 777 themselves as they dont really dont seem to have that much cash assets.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,799
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 02:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:18:13 pm
Ah, so peppercorn rent then knowing him.

The corpy probably pay them
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,568
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 03:24:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:16:55 pm
Uncle Joe did them a sweet deal when they ran out of readies.
We, the citizens of Liverpool, are not allowed to know how much they pay us in rent because its business sensitive apparently.



« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:09 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,799
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm »
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,568
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 04:35:49 pm »
But it double the chances of Leeds making money and brings Southampton into play more
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 04:38:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt



But Leeds would have stayed up if both Leicester and Everton had been deducted.. So get Leeds on the case ;D
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,709
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt




Leicester City say they are seeking "an appropriate overall outcome" into an ongoing English Football League inquiry into a possible breach of profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules.

The EFL has published a decision which found its own Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) had acted outside its powers in dealings with the Foxes.

The club was forecast to breach loss limits for the current three-year term.

It was asked to submit a business plan on how it would comply with P&S rules.

But an independent Club Financial Reporting Panel (CFRP) concluded that under the rules "as currently written", Leicester were "under no obligation to submit and agree to a business plan".

The Foxes said they were "pleased" the panel found in their favour but "concerned" that it was necessary for the CFRP to "intervene in this way to prevent the CFRU from acting outside established EFL rules".

"Leicester City confirms it is in discussions with the football authorities regarding its profitability and sustainability calculations," a club statement continued.

"Notwithstanding the CFRP's decision, the club remains committed to seeking an appropriate overall outcome in this matter."
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,147
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt

It's all a rather large shit show really
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 05:08:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:58 pm
Breaking news on SSN

Leicester have breached the £105m while in the PL, could be getting charged by the PL as early as next week. There goes any argument they had with the Bitters :butt
Leicester have been dodgy for years.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,799
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:45:45 pm

Leicester City say they are seeking "an appropriate overall outcome" into an ongoing English Football League inquiry into a possible breach of profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules.

The EFL has published a decision which found its own Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) had acted outside its powers in dealings with the Foxes.

The club was forecast to breach loss limits for the current three-year term.

It was asked to submit a business plan on how it would comply with P&S rules.

But an independent Club Financial Reporting Panel (CFRP) concluded that under the rules "as currently written", Leicester were "under no obligation to submit and agree to a business plan".

The Foxes said they were "pleased" the panel found in their favour but "concerned" that it was necessary for the CFRP to "intervene in this way to prevent the CFRU from acting outside established EFL rules".
/
"Leicester City confirms it is in discussions with the football authorities regarding its profitability and sustainability calculations," a club statement continued.

"Notwithstanding the CFRP's decision, the club remains committed to seeking an appropriate overall outcome in this matter."

They've broken the PSR for THE PREMIER LEAGUE for the three seasons that ended with the 22/23 season

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13089224/leicester-facing-potential-points-deduction-for-alleged-breach-of-premier-leagues-profit-and-sustainability-rules
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:11 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Up
« previous next »
 