« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 545477 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,981
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11040 on: Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm »
Who do Everton have now who might actually be worth something, especially given the market is now trending downwards?

This Branthwaite lad and Pickford are the only ones I can think of off the top of my head. If they got offered £80m for the pair of them they should be snapping someone's hand off. But the state of their finances that'll barely keep the lights on for three months. And they wouldn't be able to replace them.

The way DCL is right now, they'd be lucky to get £20m for him. And they've not even paid anything out for Beto yet. He's likely already worth less than the fee they agreed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11041 on: Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm »
Hows the new ground looking?    Someone mentioned the shell is up,  have they started on the inside yet?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11042 on: Yesterday at 09:40:37 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm
Hows the new ground looking?    Someone mentioned the shell is up,  have they started on the inside yet?

Ages ago.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11043 on: Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:40:37 pm
Ages ago.

Dont live in the area anymore but am do a visit soon. 
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11044 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm »
Any scenario where they run out of money and dont finish it or has that ship sailed now?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11045 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm
Any scenario where they run out of money and dont finish it or has that ship sailed now?
Thankfully they look like getting it over the line but paid for on the never-never.  A half-built shell at the BMD would have been a scar on the city so it's good they do seem capable of finishing it.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,704
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11046 on: Yesterday at 10:09:39 pm »
Latest video on Evertons BMD stadium.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dTcIXH1JpM

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,241
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11047 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm
Who do Everton have now who might actually be worth something, especially given the market is now trending downwards?

This Branthwaite lad and Pickford are the only ones I can think of off the top of my head. If they got offered £80m for the pair of them they should be snapping someone's hand off. But the state of their finances that'll barely keep the lights on for three months. And they wouldn't be able to replace them.

The way DCL is right now, they'd be lucky to get £20m for him. And they've not even paid anything out for Beto yet. He's likely already worth less than the fee they agreed.

They'd get a big fee from that Brainthwaite. Anyone who comes through there and does anything gets hyped beyond all measure and they get an inflated fee (Gordon most recently, Rodwell a few years back who was always crap but hyped massively).

Pickford would fetch a decent fee, England's number 1 and they should be winning the Euros this year (on paper at least with the sheer talent in front of him to pick from).

They'll get a good fee for that Onana (fuck knows why).


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,981
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11048 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm
They'd get a big fee from that Brainthwaite. Anyone who comes through there and does anything gets hyped beyond all measure and they get an inflated fee (Gordon most recently, Rodwell a few years back who was always crap but hyped massively).

Pickford would fetch a decent fee, England's number 1 and they should be winning the Euros this year (on paper at least with the sheer talent in front of him to pick from).

They'll get a good fee for that Onana (fuck knows why).

Will they get inflated fees though? Chelsea are tapped out. Clubs are being forced to rein in spending   smaller clubs have to sell to buy. The days of stupid money for purple patch players are ending.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,062
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11049 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
Will they get inflated fees though? Chelsea are tapped out. Clubs are being forced to rein in spending   smaller clubs have to sell to buy. The days of stupid money for purple patch players are ending.

A lot of the top clubs have moved away from goalkeepers that stay on their line and backs to the wall defenders too, at best I could see a mid-table club offering them a reasonable fee.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,547
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11050 on: Today at 12:11:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:14:53 pm
They're better off going into administration, then someone else will pick the club up cheaper.

It may be that they are likely to go into adminstration but they are gaming on what is going on with Luton/Palace/Forest and seeing whether they need to do it in 2024/25. Happening this season, with a further FFP penalty and a Luton run of form (and Forest) would take them down I would say.
PS before the International break Everton have one game, away to United. Luton play Palace, Bournemouth and Forest It could all look a little different late march
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:28 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,790
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11051 on: Today at 06:18:48 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm
Has Josimar got it in for them because they never signed him after this?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yRY8-sRxUII&pp=ygURam9zaW1hciBnb2FsIDE5ODY%3D

Nope, it's cos he was at Goodison as a 4 year old when Portugal twatted Brazil in the world cup and they wouldn't let his dad lob him at Eusebio
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,683
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11052 on: Today at 06:53:53 am »
Theyd get around £40m - £50m for Branthwaite and hes the only one that a chunky valuation is a fair reflection of.

Pickford maybe £35m - £40m, and Onana probably a similar fee to Brathwaite even though hes nowhere near as good as the Blues think he is. Theres little other saleable assets in that squad.

The more you read about 777, the more it seems to be some high wire Ponzi scheme.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,981
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11053 on: Today at 09:14:31 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:58 am

It may be that they are likely to go into adminstration but they are gaming on what is going on with Luton/Palace/Forest and seeing whether they need to do it in 2024/25. Happening this season, with a further FFP penalty and a Luton run of form (and Forest) would take them down I would say.
PS before the International break Everton have one game, away to United. Luton play Palace, Bournemouth and Forest It could all look a little different late march

Leeds, Leicester and Southampton could all come back up next season, so the relegation risk will be far higher for them. You don't want to be starting next season on -9 with those teams.

If they stay up this season off the back of two points deductions, then go into administration in the summer and get a nine point deduction that would have sent them down then they're just taking the piss at this point. If Luton went down in their place they would be fecking livid, and rightfully so.

Everton can't be allowed to game the system like this.

Edit: if they carry on buying players, then they could breach P&S for a third straight year too. The PL needs to enforce some kind of transfer ban - make them sell players to balance the books. Otherwise they're just taking the piss out of the whole system.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:40 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11054 on: Today at 09:17:52 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:53:53 am
Theyd get around £40m - £50m for Branthwaite and hes the only one that a chunky valuation is a fair reflection of.

Pickford maybe £35m - £40m, and Onana probably a similar fee to Brathwaite even though hes nowhere near as good as the Blues think he is. Theres little other saleable assets in that squad.

The more you read about 777, the more it seems to be some high wire Ponzi scheme.
They seem more like vulture capitalists trying to take advantage of distressed assets.  They've paired that with the Glazers and Gillett/Hicks method of buying those assets with debt and then using those assets as collateral to access more debt with which to buy more assets.

One thing which looks absolutely certain though is that they will want more out of their assets than they put in.  Not many football clubs - certainly in England - are profit making and Everton haven't been for a very, very long time.  Can 777 turn them into another Brighton and is that even what Everton fans want anyway?  They weren't exactly cheering the profit-making sales of Stones and Lukaku.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,062
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11055 on: Today at 10:02:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:31 am
Leeds, Leicester and Southampton could all come back up next season, so the relegation risk will be far higher for them. You don't want to be starting next season on -9 with those teams.

If they stay up this season off the back of two points deductions, then go into administration in the summer and get a nine point deduction that would have sent them down then they're just taking the piss at this point. If Luton went down in their place they would be fecking livid, and rightfully so.

Everton can't be allowed to game the system like this.

Edit: if they carry on buying players, then they could breach P&S for a third straight year too. The PL needs to enforce some kind of transfer ban - make them sell players to balance the books. Otherwise they're just taking the piss out of the whole system.

They're playing the system but not in a sustainable way, the only thing saving them right now is an abnormally poor group of promoted teams. Their financial situation gets worse every season, the points deductions will potentially get more severe and they're now battling not just relegation but also administration. They might have even already gone into administration if not for a series of questionable loans.

Playing the system almost seems like the worst outcome for them, the longer they try to fight the inevitable the worse their situation gets. Leicester probably have the most reason to feel aggrieved by what Everton are doing, but if they return to the top flight after one season in the championship with their finances in order, while Everton continue to sink deeper in debt, they'll have come out on top in the long run.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,981
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11056 on: Today at 10:27:39 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:02:05 am
They're playing the system but not in a sustainable way, the only thing saving them right now is an abnormally poor group of promoted teams. Their financial situation gets worse every season, the points deductions will potentially get more severe and they're now battling not just relegation but also administration. They might have even already gone into administration if not for a series of questionable loans.

Playing the system almost seems like the worst outcome for them, the longer they try to fight the inevitable the worse their situation gets. Leicester probably have the most reason to feel aggrieved by what Everton are doing, but if they return to the top flight after one season in the championship with their finances in order, while Everton continue to sink deeper in debt, they'll have come out on top in the long run.

You're not wrong on any of this, but gaming the system is the only trick Everton have left. They're trying to buy time in the hopes the situation sorts itself out somehow. But that doesn't mean they should be allowed to get away with it, either.

If 777 pull the plug on this deal, they would go under today - unless someone else steps in to provide bridging loans. 777 have said they won't lend the club anymore money, so how the heck are they supposed to make it to July unless Moshiri starts bankrolling them again? And isn't it from next season the PL is going to enforce a form of salary cap as a percentage of a club's income?

It seems to me that 777 and the PL are playing chicken. 777 are essentially threatening to walk away and let Everton go under, but the PL are still stalling on approving them, which puts 777 in the position of put up or shut up. I don't think the PL are bluffing - I don't think they care if Everton go under, so 777 are screwed.

Everton are hoping to spread the points deductions across multiple seasons and gambling that there will always be three teams worse than they are. Imagine if they get another 4-6 points deducted this season, still stay up, go into administration in July, start next season on -9, fail profit and sustainability again, get another 6 points deduction, and yet STILL manage to stay up at the expense of, say, Brentford, Bournemouth and a newly promoted side? Is that even possible for a club in administration that's had to borrow money just to keep the lights on?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,062
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11057 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:27:39 am
You're not wrong on any of this, but gaming the system is the only trick Everton have left. They're trying to buy time in the hopes the situation sorts itself out somehow. But that doesn't mean they should be allowed to get away with it, either.

If 777 pull the plug on this deal, they would go under today - unless someone else steps in to provide bridging loans. 777 have said they won't lend the club anymore money, so how the heck are they supposed to make it to July unless Moshiri starts bankrolling them again? And isn't it from next season the PL is going to enforce a form of salary cap as a percentage of a club's income?

It seems to me that 777 and the PL are playing chicken. 777 are essentially threatening to walk away and let Everton go under, but the PL are still stalling on approving them, which puts 777 in the position of put up or shut up. I don't think the PL are bluffing - I don't think they care if Everton go under, so 777 are screwed.

Everton are hoping to spread the points deductions across multiple seasons and gambling that there will always be three teams worse than they are. Imagine if they get another 4-6 points deducted this season, still stay up, go into administration in July, start next season on -9, fail profit and sustainability again, get another 6 points deduction, and yet STILL manage to stay up at the expense of, say, Brentford, Bournemouth and a newly promoted side? Is that even possible for a club in administration that's had to borrow money just to keep the lights on?

I do think the the PL care about Everton going into administration, if only from a PR perspective as it could be considered a failure of PSR, but I don't think they care enough to bend to 777 or the club. I'm sure there'll be a big uproar if they were to get relegated or go into administration, but as soon as the next season starts and they're out of sight no one will care any more and the league will move on.

We've all pointed out what 777 are doing, loaning Everton money to basically force the PL to give them ownership, as without them the club will collapse, but I think it might have backfired horribly for them. If the PL don't agree to them taking over, suddenly 777 have a lot of money, likely borrowed, sunk into a club that can't pay them back and will likely go under before paying back even a fraction of what it owes.

They seem to be in a situation now where they can't even rely on players leaving in the summer to help their financial situation, as surely the cost of servicing all of these loans eats up any money they free up?
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11058 on: Today at 10:48:41 am »
Do you really think they are playing the system? I just think they are really poorly run and don't have a clue what they are doing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Up
« previous next »
 