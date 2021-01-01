They're playing the system but not in a sustainable way, the only thing saving them right now is an abnormally poor group of promoted teams. Their financial situation gets worse every season, the points deductions will potentially get more severe and they're now battling not just relegation but also administration. They might have even already gone into administration if not for a series of questionable loans.



Playing the system almost seems like the worst outcome for them, the longer they try to fight the inevitable the worse their situation gets. Leicester probably have the most reason to feel aggrieved by what Everton are doing, but if they return to the top flight after one season in the championship with their finances in order, while Everton continue to sink deeper in debt, they'll have come out on top in the long run.



You're not wrong on any of this, but gaming the system is the only trick Everton have left. They're trying to buy time in the hopes the situation sorts itself out somehow. But that doesn't mean they should be allowed to get away with it, either.If 777 pull the plug on this deal, they would go under today - unless someone else steps in to provide bridging loans. 777 have said they won't lend the club anymore money, so how the heck are they supposed to make it to July unless Moshiri starts bankrolling them again? And isn't it from next season the PL is going to enforce a form of salary cap as a percentage of a club's income?It seems to me that 777 and the PL are playing chicken. 777 are essentially threatening to walk away and let Everton go under, but the PL are still stalling on approving them, which puts 777 in the position of put up or shut up. I don't think the PL are bluffing - I don't think they care if Everton go under, so 777 are screwed.Everton are hoping to spread the points deductions across multiple seasons and gambling that there will always be three teams worse than they are. Imagine if they get another 4-6 points deducted this season, still stay up, go into administration in July, start next season on -9, fail profit and sustainability again, get another 6 points deduction, and yet STILL manage to stay up at the expense of, say, Brentford, Bournemouth and a newly promoted side? Is that even possible for a club in administration that's had to borrow money just to keep the lights on?