

It may be that they are likely to go into adminstration but they are gaming on what is going on with Luton/Palace/Forest and seeing whether they need to do it in 2024/25. Happening this season, with a further FFP penalty and a Luton run of form (and Forest) would take them down I would say.

PS before the International break Everton have one game, away to United. Luton play Palace, Bournemouth and Forest It could all look a little different late march



Leeds, Leicester and Southampton could all come back up next season, so the relegation risk will be far higher for them. You don't want to be starting next season on -9 with those teams.If they stay up this season off the back of two points deductions, then go into administration in the summer and get a nine point deduction that would have sent them down then they're just taking the piss at this point. If Luton went down in their place they would be fecking livid, and rightfully so.Everton can't be allowed to game the system like this.Edit: if they carry on buying players, then they could breach P&S for a third straight year too. The PL needs to enforce some kind of transfer ban - make them sell players to balance the books. Otherwise they're just taking the piss out of the whole system.