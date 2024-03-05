The fuck is 777's plan? It's not like they are going to get a big club



Essentially they borrow money to buy things, then use those things to act as collateral to borrow money to pay back the things they owe and also buy more things.Honestly, feels like a Ponzi scheme. They always have to be swimming ahead, buying bigger to get more to pay back less and have profit to leverage to buy even bigger. For exampleYou borrow money from your parents to buy a bike (on the understanding you will pay them back). Then, once you have bought the bike you go to the bank to borrow money for your new delivery business using ownership of your bike as security for the loan (meaning they get the bike if you don't pay them back). Then, and this is the crucial bit, rather than start a delivery business (which is hard work and competitive and has no guarantees of success) you instead go to an even bigger bank and use your new delivery business as security to borrow money to buy a plane. Then with your new plane as security you borrow from someone else to fund your new airline... and then borrow against your new airline to buy a fleet of boats etc.So, as long as borrowing isn't a problem (and it wasn't until a few years ago) and there is loads of cheap credit available, you could keep this up indefinitely and eventually there is so much cash washing around that you can now handsomely pay off the (by now) miniscule loans on your bike etc. As long as you keep investing and moving forward it shouldn't be a problem (though it gets harder and harder the bigger you get, to the point when it inevitably does go tits up, it does so in spectacular style). What 777 were trying to do was get the ball rolling, then when they were big enough aim for cheap distressed assets, use their new financial muscle to spend them out of trouble and voila, they were billionaires without even trying. Everton is perfect, a club in danger of oblivion if it goes down and so available on the cheap, but an injection of £50m and a savvy manager could keep up and return to profitability (until Moshiri they were a shoestring budget type team that were able to stay in the division comparatively cheaply). However, 777 are hitting funding problems.Go back to the bike example above. Your entire empire is built on the loan from your parents to buy a bike. But let's say you have run out of cash to the point where you can't even repay the paltry sum needed to your parents. So they seize trhe bike in lieu. But then the bank says 'whoa whoa, whoa, you can't do that, that bike is ours, they borrowed money with the bike as security.' But then another bank says 'actually, that bike is ours, we loaned against it and the delivery company' etc. the result is a domino effect that cascades upwards, revealing how the emperor has no clothes.In this instance little loans turning sour indicate structural issues that make those with bigger stakes even more nervous and the whjole thing begins to unravel. that's where 777 are at the moment. They are looking for cash or assets to pay off earlier debts as they have the sum of fuckall, billions on paper only. If they acquire Everton that will likely assauge lendors for the time being, but doesn't solve their longer term problems. Which is why everyone is saying Everton are bust if they aren't taken over and likely even worse if they are.