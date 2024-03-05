« previous next »
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11000 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm »

"If you got bad news, you want to kick them blues, cocaine[/size]When your day is done, and you want to run, cocaine"




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11001 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm »
Josimar again. They reckon 777 partners are $3.2 billion in debt with no means of recouping their losses.
https://josimarfootball.com/2024/03/05/the-3-6-billion-dollar-question/
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11002 on: Today at 02:36:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:23:59 pm
Josimar again. They reckon 777 partners are $3.2 billion in debt with no means of recouping their losses.
https://josimarfootball.com/2024/03/05/the-3-6-billion-dollar-question/

They really don`t like 777 do they
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11003 on: Today at 02:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:36:55 pm
They really don`t like 777 do they


Could be worse






666
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11004 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:36:55 pm
They really don`t like 777 do they

They definitely don't, but they have been doing a good job of pulling all the stories together. If any Everton fan can read what they've been putting out and not be worried, then they are made of stern stuff.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11005 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm »
The fuck is 777's plan? It's not like they are going to get a big club
Offline boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11006 on: Today at 03:15:18 pm »
Cocaine is a shit drug. Of them all, its the shittest. What is it nowadays? £50-60/g? May as well vote Tory too as it turns you into an arrogant prick. Coke booze heads, the anti party drugs.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:10:47 pm
The fuck is 777's plan? It's not like they are going to get a big club


But they get a spanking new stadium AND one of the traditional big clubs, for about two-thirds the cost of the stadium alone.

Hive off the stadium to a bunch of private equity parasites to pay off their initial investment so get a club for free.
Online rob1966

« Reply #11008 on: Today at 03:26:32 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:15:18 pm
Cocaine is a shit drug. Of them all, its the shittest. What is it nowadays? £50-60/g? May as well vote Tory too as it turns you into an arrogant prick. Coke booze heads, the anti party drugs.

Sister in laws ex is a fucking bad coke head now, gone from £150k a year job to on the dole and borrowing money off his kids.
Offline thejbs

« Reply #11009 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:15:18 pm
Cocaine is a shit drug. Of them all, its the shittest. What is it nowadays? £50-60/g? May as well vote Tory too as it turns you into an arrogant prick. Coke booze heads, the anti party drugs.

Has nothing on heroin and meth.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11010 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:10:47 pm
The fuck is 777's plan? It's not like they are going to get a big club
Essentially they borrow money to buy things, then use those things to act as collateral to borrow money to pay back the things they owe and also buy more things.

Honestly, feels like a Ponzi scheme. They always have to be swimming ahead, buying bigger to get more to pay back less and have profit to leverage to buy even bigger. For example

You borrow money from your parents to buy a bike (on the understanding you will pay them back). Then, once you have bought the bike you go to the bank to borrow money for your new delivery business using ownership of your bike as security for the loan (meaning they get the bike if you don't pay them back). Then, and this is the crucial bit, rather than start a delivery business (which is hard work and competitive and has no guarantees of success) you instead go to an even bigger bank and use your new delivery business as security to borrow money to buy a plane. Then with your new plane as security you borrow from someone else to fund your new airline... and then borrow against your new airline to buy a fleet of boats etc.

So, as long as borrowing isn't a problem (and it wasn't until a few years ago) and there is loads of cheap credit available, you could keep this up indefinitely and eventually there is so much cash washing around that you can now handsomely pay off the (by now) miniscule loans on your bike etc. As long as you keep investing and moving forward it shouldn't be a problem (though it gets harder and harder the bigger you get, to the point when it inevitably does go tits up, it does so in spectacular style). What 777 were trying to do was get the ball rolling, then when they were big enough aim for cheap distressed assets, use their new financial muscle to spend them out of trouble and voila, they were billionaires without even trying. Everton is perfect, a club in danger of oblivion if it goes down and so available on the cheap, but an injection of £50m and a savvy manager could keep up and return to profitability (until Moshiri they were a shoestring budget type team that were able to stay in the division comparatively cheaply). However, 777 are hitting funding problems.

Go back to the bike example above. Your entire empire is built on the loan from your parents to buy a bike. But let's say you have run out of cash to the point where you can't even repay the paltry sum needed to your parents. So they seize trhe bike in lieu. But then the bank says 'whoa whoa, whoa, you can't do that, that bike is ours, they borrowed money with the bike as security.' But then another bank says 'actually, that bike is ours, we loaned against it and the delivery company' etc. the result is a domino effect that cascades upwards, revealing how the emperor has no clothes.

In this instance little loans turning sour indicate structural issues that make those with bigger stakes even more nervous and the whjole thing begins to unravel. that's where 777 are at the moment. They are looking for cash or assets to pay off earlier debts as they have the sum of fuckall, billions on paper only. If they acquire Everton that will likely assauge lendors for the time being, but doesn't solve their longer term problems. Which is why everyone is saying Everton are bust if they aren't taken over and likely even worse if they are.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11011 on: Today at 03:49:55 pm »
Proper worrying times 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11012 on: Today at 03:51:43 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 02:56:53 pm
They definitely don't, but they have been doing a good job of pulling all the stories together. If any Everton fan can read what they've been putting out and not be worried, then they are made of stern stuff.

And if it were false 777 would have them in court.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11013 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:15:18 pm
Cocaine is a shit drug. Of them all, its the shittest. What is it nowadays? £50-60/g? May as well vote Tory too as it turns you into an arrogant prick. Coke booze heads, the anti party drugs.


I'll 100% agree with you there. Can't say I've ever what I would say genuinely enjoyed it - and it makes me an aggressive prick. I've swerved it for years. Give me E or LSD over this any time.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:45:43 pm
Essentially they borrow money to buy things, then use those things to act as collateral to borrow money to pay back the things they owe and also buy more things.

Honestly, feels like a Ponzi scheme. They always have to be swimming ahead, buying bigger to get more to pay back less and have profit to leverage to buy even bigger. For example

You borrow money from your parents to buy a bike (on the understanding you will pay them back). Then, once you have bought the bike you go to the bank to borrow money for your new delivery business using ownership of your bike as security for the loan (meaning they get the bike if you don't pay them back). Then, and this is the crucial bit, rather than start a delivery business (which is hard work and competitive and has no guarantees of success) you instead go to an even bigger bank and use your new delivery business as security to borrow money to buy a plane. Then with your new plane as security you borrow from someone else to fund your new airline... and then borrow against your new airline to buy a fleet of boats etc.

So, as long as borrowing isn't a problem (and it wasn't until a few years ago) and there is loads of cheap credit available, you could keep this up indefinitely and eventually there is so much cash washing around that you can now handsomely pay off the (by now) miniscule loans on your bike etc. As long as you keep investing and moving forward it shouldn't be a problem (though it gets harder and harder the bigger you get, to the point when it inevitably does go tits up, it does so in spectacular style). What 777 were trying to do was get the ball rolling, then when they were big enough aim for cheap distressed assets, use their new financial muscle to spend them out of trouble and voila, they were billionaires without even trying. Everton is perfect, a club in danger of oblivion if it goes down and so available on the cheap, but an injection of £50m and a savvy manager could keep up and return to profitability (until Moshiri they were a shoestring budget type team that were able to stay in the division comparatively cheaply). However, 777 are hitting funding problems.

Go back to the bike example above. Your entire empire is built on the loan from your parents to buy a bike. But let's say you have run out of cash to the point where you can't even repay the paltry sum needed to your parents. So they seize trhe bike in lieu. But then the bank says 'whoa whoa, whoa, you can't do that, that bike is ours, they borrowed money with the bike as security.' But then another bank says 'actually, that bike is ours, we loaned against it and the delivery company' etc. the result is a domino effect that cascades upwards, revealing how the emperor has no clothes.

In this instance little loans turning sour indicate structural issues that make those with bigger stakes even more nervous and the whjole thing begins to unravel. that's where 777 are at the moment. They are looking for cash or assets to pay off earlier debts as they have the sum of fuckall, billions on paper only. If they acquire Everton that will likely assauge lendors for the time being, but doesn't solve their longer term problems. Which is why everyone is saying Everton are bust if they aren't taken over and likely even worse if they are.


And shysters are able to pull this shit with little risk to themselves due to the Limited Liability laws.

Online Red Beret

« Reply #11015 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm »
777 make Hicks and Gillett look responsible.

Did they sit down and have that face to face interview with the Premier League yet? They seem to be on the verge of bankruptcy themselves. Everton would be perfect bedfellows for them.
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11016 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:10:47 pm
The fuck is 777's plan? It's not like they are going to get a big club

Unless you are on the inside off 777, what they are planning on doing now is beyond guess work as it's just such a crazy situation.

I'd say what they originally saw in Everton was a distressed asset with an owner desperate to sell. By offering Moshiri more upfront cash than the 'other bidders' they became the favoured bidder. Two things went against the deal, firstly it turned out Everton were even more destressed than anyone knew and suddenly the plan to finance the deal with an endless circle of debt didn't look quite as easy(Moshiri wanting cash upfront wasn't exactly a good sign). Secondly, the FA were suffering a severe case of butt hurt from the government telling them Saudi were lovely people and also that they were being threatened with outside regulation. 777's activities unravelling in public over the last 12 months has made it nigh on impossible for the FA to pass them as fit and proper whilst one of their biggest lenders seems to have turned off the money tap.

The best way I can think of summarising the mess is that the type of company stupid enough to want to buy Everton, from the last person stupid enough to buy Everton, are just the type of company that shouldn't be allowed to buy Everton.
Online ValiantInstance

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11017 on: Today at 04:25:46 pm »
To be fair if I had to stand in the Gwladys every other weekend I'd be on something too  ;D
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11018 on: Today at 04:27:15 pm »
Pinsent Masons Partner Felt Guilty Over Work Before Death​
By William Janes ·
Law360, London (February 26, 2024, 5:28 PM GMT)

Pinsent Masons LLP partner Vanessa Ford was struggling with guilt over missing family time to work on the sale of Everton Football Club before she died after falling onto a railway line, her husband told an inquest Monday.

Oliver Ford said in a written statement read at Poplar Coroners' Court in east London that his wife had felt guilty about missing time with their two children and for working on holidays in the run-up to the deal, which closed just over a week before her death in September.

Ford's husband said in the statement, which was summarized by assistant coroner Ian Potter, that her work had become "all-consuming." The lawyer, a senior transactions partner at the firm, sometimes worked 18-hour days advising the Premier League club on its high-profile saleto a U.S. private equity firm.

"She worked very hard to satisfy all of her responsibilities, and you know that this caused her a great deal of heartache and guilt," Potter said, summarizing Oliver Ford's statement for the court.

Ford's father had also died the year before, but she "never had the opportunity to grieve properly," Potter said, again summarizing Oliver Ford's statement.

Potter concluded that Ford was suffering an "acute mental health crisis" and had consumed a "significant" amount of alcohol when she fell onto a railway line in east London and was struck by a train on Sept. 23. But he said he would not record a conclusion of suicide because he could not determine whether she intended to take her own life.

"There is clear evidence to suggest that, at some point shortly before going to the bridge, Vanessa was experiencing some form of mental health crisis and the levels of alcohol that she had consumed, taken together, would have affected her reasoning and her ability to make properly thought-out decisions," Potter said as he recorded a narrative verdict.

"To that end, I conclude that she did not die by suicide," he added.

British Transport Police detective Stephen Gadd, who investigated her death, told the inquest that Ford had returned to the family's home in London on the morning of her death after staying the night in Manchester following celebrations for the Everton deal.

Gadd said Ford had left a note at the home and then walked to the edge of the tracks and climbed onto a wall before falling onto the railway. Gadd agreed with the coroner that the note expressed "a degree of helplessness."

Police also obtained a recording of a call Ford made to a provider of private mental healthcare shortly before her death in which she discussed depression and alcohol consumption, according to Gadd. But she ended the call after being unable to book an appointment at short notice.

Ford's manager, Matt Morgan, told the inquest that she had not raised concerns about stress or finding the right work-life balance. He added that he was aware that the deal involved hard work but said that lawyers were likely to work under that level of pressure only once every few years.

"Nobody had any concerns around the pressure that Vanessa was under because of that piece of work," he said. "She was very positive ... she was very proud of the work she had done."

Morgan also told the inquest that Ford was aware of details of a mental health helpline that the firm offered.

Potter prefaced his conclusion by telling the inquest, which was attended by many of Ford's family members and friends, that she was "a great mother to her children and a loving wife" as well as "a highly talented lawyer."

Oliver Ford described his wife, who was 47 when she died, as the "most capable person I have ever met" and "cool but unpretentious." She was "great fun to be around, and typically the last one standing at any social gathering," he said in his written statement to the court. She had "an infectious character," he added.

Laura Cameron, managing partner at Pinsent Masons LLP, told Law360 on Monday that Ford was "deeply missed."

"Vanessa was a talented and inspiring woman, who was highly respected and admired by her colleagues and clients at Pinsent Masons," she said. "Our thoughts remain with her husband, sons, family and friends after their devastating loss."

https://www.law360.co.uk/pulse-uk/articles/1806570?nl_pk=a5708f87-4b00-4cd0-8c61-d9750a59fce7&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pulse-uk&utm_content=2024-02-27&read_main=1&nlsidx=0&nlaidx=0
Online Schmidt

« Reply #11019 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm »
It feels as though the PL is stalling the 777 deal because there's no way they can agree to it, but if they reject it the monthly loans dry up and Everton quickly find themselves up shit creek. I can't see any end-game to it though, beyond hoping that they go bust in the championship and it becomes someone else's problem.
