Pinsent Masons Partner Felt Guilty Over Work Before Death
By William Janes ·
Law360, London (February 26, 2024, 5:28 PM GMT)
Pinsent Masons LLP partner Vanessa Ford was struggling with guilt over missing family time to work on the sale of Everton Football Club before she died after falling onto a railway line, her husband told an inquest Monday.
Oliver Ford said in a written statement read at Poplar Coroners' Court in east London that his wife had felt guilty about missing time with their two children and for working on holidays in the run-up to the deal, which closed just over a week before her death in September.
Ford's husband said in the statement, which was summarized by assistant coroner Ian Potter, that her work had become "all-consuming." The lawyer, a senior transactions partner at the firm, sometimes worked 18-hour days advising the Premier League club on its high-profile saleto a U.S. private equity firm.
"She worked very hard to satisfy all of her responsibilities, and you know that this caused her a great deal of heartache and guilt," Potter said, summarizing Oliver Ford's statement for the court.
Ford's father had also died the year before, but she "never had the opportunity to grieve properly," Potter said, again summarizing Oliver Ford's statement.
Potter concluded that Ford was suffering an "acute mental health crisis" and had consumed a "significant" amount of alcohol when she fell onto a railway line in east London and was struck by a train on Sept. 23. But he said he would not record a conclusion of suicide because he could not determine whether she intended to take her own life.
"There is clear evidence to suggest that, at some point shortly before going to the bridge, Vanessa was experiencing some form of mental health crisis and the levels of alcohol that she had consumed, taken together, would have affected her reasoning and her ability to make properly thought-out decisions," Potter said as he recorded a narrative verdict.
"To that end, I conclude that she did not die by suicide," he added.
British Transport Police detective Stephen Gadd, who investigated her death, told the inquest that Ford had returned to the family's home in London on the morning of her death after staying the night in Manchester following celebrations for the Everton deal.
Gadd said Ford had left a note at the home and then walked to the edge of the tracks and climbed onto a wall before falling onto the railway. Gadd agreed with the coroner that the note expressed "a degree of helplessness."
Police also obtained a recording of a call Ford made to a provider of private mental healthcare shortly before her death in which she discussed depression and alcohol consumption, according to Gadd. But she ended the call after being unable to book an appointment at short notice.
Ford's manager, Matt Morgan, told the inquest that she had not raised concerns about stress or finding the right work-life balance. He added that he was aware that the deal involved hard work but said that lawyers were likely to work under that level of pressure only once every few years.
"Nobody had any concerns around the pressure that Vanessa was under because of that piece of work," he said. "She was very positive ... she was very proud of the work she had done."
Morgan also told the inquest that Ford was aware of details of a mental health helpline that the firm offered.
Potter prefaced his conclusion by telling the inquest, which was attended by many of Ford's family members and friends, that she was "a great mother to her children and a loving wife" as well as "a highly talented lawyer."
Oliver Ford described his wife, who was 47 when she died, as the "most capable person I have ever met" and "cool but unpretentious." She was "great fun to be around, and typically the last one standing at any social gathering," he said in his written statement to the court. She had "an infectious character," he added.
Laura Cameron, managing partner at Pinsent Masons LLP, told Law360 on Monday that Ford was "deeply missed."
"Vanessa was a talented and inspiring woman, who was highly respected and admired by her colleagues and clients at Pinsent Masons," she said. "Our thoughts remain with her husband, sons, family and friends after their devastating loss."https://www.law360.co.uk/pulse-uk/articles/1806570?nl_pk=a5708f87-4b00-4cd0-8c61-d9750a59fce7&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pulse-uk&utm_content=2024-02-27&read_main=1&nlsidx=0&nlaidx=0