I think there is a lot of cocaine fuelled anger with their fans.

I know ours arent perfect but the rage and aggression, chasing players cars down Goodison road for example, is fuelled by something more than ale. Confronting their fellow supporters aggressively for clapping their team, when from the bits Ive seen they were denied by a freak goalkeeping performance, is worrying. But then again their own board are scared to attend home games.



I know I've posted this before, but I don't think you're far wrong there. My neighbour is an old school blue who stewards at both Anfield and Goodison. These days he refuses to steward the Gwladys Street because he said it's full of coked-up, angry gobshites. I know we have some knobs of our own, but when a lifelong blue would rather steward at Anfield than his own club, and will not even consider working the Gwladys, it tells you something.