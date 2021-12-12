Is there a genuine prospect of a further points deduction this season? Or is there some double-jeopardy rule that'll get them out of it because they've already had a deduction?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-F3NJmh04XU&start=326&end=353" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-F3NJmh04XU&start=326&end=353</a>Fuming starts at 6:11
If you get stopped at an Everton 'ultra' checkpoint and asked the password, remember that's always going to be 'Boooooooo!!!!'
Brilliant
25 points seems fair for a second offence
https://x.com/theevertonian78/status/1764404038492111138?s=46&t=QkKv1tDI0jQekbSejgTATASome cracking responses
6 points seems to be the benchmark established for Everton-level offenses. So give them another 6, add on three more for the repeat, and if they appeal, they might get that three removed if they are lucky.
Anyone appropriate to their quality?You mean Lampard or Ferguson, even say, Ancelotti (10th) or any other of the managers that have performed so well everywhere else but at Goodison (Martinez, Silva, Koeman, Moyes etc)The man you swapped 1 older full back for 2 decent ones (still both playing unlike everyone else they bought) and balanced the books (unlike every other manager they've had)
One comment literally says "We should have been working with a Silva or De Zerbie" [sic]They had Silva. The fans turned on him and hounded him out. Because of their unrealistic expectations (and Moshiri/the Board being too sensitive to and indulgent of the tantrums of the fanbase).
The Everton Boooooooooooooooltras have completely taken over that club. It's not safe for decent Blues. Moshiri has had to sack managers to essentially ward off potential riots in the stands. That club is more toxic than raw sewage.
They still wouldn't get relegated with another 6 point deduction, the three promoted teams are liquid dogshit.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
The Everton Blultras have completely taken over that club. It's not safe for decent Blues. Moshiri has had to sack managers to essentially ward off potential riots in the stands. That club is more toxic than raw sewage.
That club is more toxic than raw sewage.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
I think there is a lot of cocaine fuelled anger with their fans. I know ours arent perfect but the rage and aggression, chasing players cars down Goodison road for example, is fuelled by something more than ale. Confronting their fellow supporters aggressively for clapping their team, when from the bits Ive seen they were denied by a freak goalkeeping performance, is worrying. But then again their own board are scared to attend home games.
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?That's crazy. I might live in bubble, of course.
I think there is a lot of cocaine fuelled anger with their fans. I know ours arent perfect but the rage and aggression, chasing players cars down Goodison road for example, is fuelled by something more than ale. Confronting their fellow supporters aggressively for clapping their team, when from the bits Ive seen they were denied by a freak goalkeeping performance, is worrying. But then again their own board are scared to attend home games.
It's a growing problem. https://www.stir.ac.uk/news/2023/june-2023-news/research-finds-extensive-drug-culture-in-football/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=GzyDyzfYSlc
Tbf you'd need to take drugs to watch that shite
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]