Offline TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,299
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10960 on: Today at 12:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:39:39 am
Is there a genuine prospect of a further points deduction this season? Or is there some double-jeopardy rule that'll get them out of it because they've already had a deduction?
1 point? Maybe 2 and at the absolute outside 3
W

Offline DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10961 on: Today at 12:40:22 pm »
Hahahahaha only just noticed it was actually 3-1 coz of the video above, obviously got slightly distracted by other things on Saturday. Classic Everton to be drawing in injury time and still lose by more than 1.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10962 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on March  2, 2024, 05:58:43 pm
:lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-F3NJmh04XU&amp;start=326&amp;end=353" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-F3NJmh04XU&amp;start=326&amp;end=353</a>

Fuming starts at 6:11

Brilliant  :lmao
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10963 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:32 am

If you get stopped at an Everton 'ultra' checkpoint and asked the password, remember that's always going to be 'Boooooooo!!!!'

 ;D
Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 12:51:54 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:45:19 pm
Brilliant  :lmao


Wow. The difference in fan culture is so strange given that we share the same city, and are often mixed across the same families.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,565
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10965 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,206
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10966 on: Today at 01:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:39:39 am
Is there a genuine prospect of a further points deduction this season? Or is there some double-jeopardy rule that'll get them out of it because they've already had a deduction?

I think the only way PSR or FFP can possibly work is if penalties for repeat breaches become more harsh.

I think they will get the 6 again plus additional points for it being a repeat offence and because their trend is now negative. They are getting worse and not better.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10967 on: Today at 01:49:49 pm »
25 points seems fair for a second offence
Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10968 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:49:49 pm
25 points seems fair for a second offence
Maybe 24 - then they know what it's like to be going for a quadruple.
Offline G Richards

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10969 on: Today at 01:52:49 pm »
6 points seems to be the benchmark established for Everton-level offenses. So give them another 6, add on three more for the repeat, and if they appeal, they might get that three removed if they are lucky. 
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10970 on: Today at 02:01:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:16:36 pm
https://x.com/theevertonian78/status/1764404038492111138?s=46&t=QkKv1tDI0jQekbSejgTATA

Some cracking responses


Anyone appropriate to their quality?


You mean Lampard or Ferguson, even say, Ancelotti (10th) or any other of the managers that have performed so well everywhere else but at Goodison (Martinez, Silva, Koeman, Moyes etc)


The man you swapped 1 older full back for 2 decent ones (still both playing unlike everyone else they bought) and balanced the books (unlike every other manager they've had)
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,047
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:52:49 pm
6 points seems to be the benchmark established for Everton-level offenses. So give them another 6, add on three more for the repeat, and if they appeal, they might get that three removed if they are lucky. 

They still wouldn't get relegated with another 6 point deduction, the three promoted teams are liquid dogshit.
Offline Mahern

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10972 on: Today at 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on March  2, 2024, 05:58:43 pm
:lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-F3NJmh04XU&amp;start=326&amp;end=353" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-F3NJmh04XU&amp;start=326&amp;end=353</a>

Fuming starts at 6:11

10:38 He was going to say the only silver lining was Forest getting beat too, and stopped himself just in time to say 'some of the results'
Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10973 on: Today at 02:22:33 pm »
What a time to be an everton fan.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,198
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10974 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
Why do their supporters still not comprehend that their absolutely toxic behavior is not helping the team in any way shape or form.

Why do they also fail to understand that their squad isn't going to do anything more than survive - it's not some team that is destined to win things. They have a really really odd misperception or willful blindness of what their team is.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10975 on: Today at 04:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:01:31 pm

Anyone appropriate to their quality?


You mean Lampard or Ferguson, even say, Ancelotti (10th) or any other of the managers that have performed so well everywhere else but at Goodison (Martinez, Silva, Koeman, Moyes etc)


The man you swapped 1 older full back for 2 decent ones (still both playing unlike everyone else they bought) and balanced the books (unlike every other manager they've had)


One comment literally says "We should have been working with a Silva or De Zerbie" [sic]

They had Silva. The fans turned on him and hounded him out. Because of their unrealistic expectations (and Moshiri/the Board being too sensitive to and indulgent of the tantrums of the fanbase).

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10976 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:39:20 pm

One comment literally says "We should have been working with a Silva or De Zerbie" [sic]

They had Silva. The fans turned on him and hounded him out. Because of their unrealistic expectations (and Moshiri/the Board being too sensitive to and indulgent of the tantrums of the fanbase).


I think De Zerbie sounds too much like Ze Derbie so that would bring shivers down their spines
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,955
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10977 on: Today at 05:17:45 pm »
The Everton Blultras have completely taken over that club. It's not safe for decent Blues. Moshiri has had to sack managers to essentially ward off potential riots in the stands. That club is more toxic than raw sewage.
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10978 on: Today at 05:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:17:45 pm
The Everton Boooooooooooooooltras have completely taken over that club. It's not safe for decent Blues. Moshiri has had to sack managers to essentially ward off potential riots in the stands. That club is more toxic than raw sewage.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,955
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10979 on: Today at 05:25:53 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,304
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10980 on: Today at 05:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:08:14 pm
They still wouldn't get relegated with another 6 point deduction, the three promoted teams are liquid dogshit.

Luton have a bit of fight in them, but just can't turn that into points at the minute. Hopefully that sorts itself out soon.

Everton haven't won a game since it was still possible to get stuff delivered in time for Christmas. They're nicking plenty of draws, but they'll not be any good if Luton can turn a few of these dogged performances into wins.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,565
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10981 on: Today at 05:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:17:45 pm
The Everton Blultras have completely taken over that club. It's not safe for decent Blues. Moshiri has had to sack managers to essentially ward off potential riots in the stands. That club is more toxic than raw sewage.

I think there is a lot of cocaine fuelled anger with their fans.
I know ours arent perfect but the rage and aggression, chasing players cars down Goodison road for example, is fuelled by something more than ale. Confronting their fellow supporters aggressively  for clapping their team, when from the bits Ive seen they were denied by a freak goalkeeping performance, is worrying. But then again their own board are scared to attend home games.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,882
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10982 on: Today at 06:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:17:45 pm
That club is more toxic than raw sewage.
Well there's a comparison far too logistically convenient not to test...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,652
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10983 on: Today at 06:44:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:36:59 pm
I think there is a lot of cocaine fuelled anger with their fans.
I know ours arent perfect but the rage and aggression, chasing players cars down Goodison road for example, is fuelled by something more than ale. Confronting their fellow supporters aggressively  for clapping their team, when from the bits Ive seen they were denied by a freak goalkeeping performance, is worrying. But then again their own board are scared to attend home games.
I know I've posted this before, but I don't think you're far wrong there. My neighbour is an old school blue who stewards at both Anfield and Goodison. These days he refuses to steward the Gwladys Street because he said it's full of coked-up, angry gobshites. I know we have some knobs of our own, but when a lifelong blue would rather steward at Anfield than his own club, and will not even consider working the Gwladys, it tells you something.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,198
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10984 on: Today at 06:55:15 pm »
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?

That's crazy. I might live in bubble, of course.
Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,425
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10985 on: Today at 07:02:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:55:15 pm
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=GzyDyzfYSlc
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,652
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10986 on: Today at 07:04:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:55:15 pm
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?

That's crazy. I might live in bubble, of course.
It's a growing problem.

https://www.stir.ac.uk/news/2023/june-2023-news/research-finds-extensive-drug-culture-in-football/
Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10987 on: Today at 07:39:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:36:59 pm
I think there is a lot of cocaine fuelled anger with their fans.
I know ours arent perfect but the rage and aggression, chasing players cars down Goodison road for example, is fuelled by something more than ale. Confronting their fellow supporters aggressively  for clapping their team, when from the bits Ive seen they were denied by a freak goalkeeping performance, is worrying. But then again their own board are scared to attend home games.

Tbf you'd need to take drugs to watch that shite
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,319
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 07:56:28 pm »
Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10989 on: Today at 08:23:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:55:15 pm
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?

That's crazy. I might live in bubble, of course.



Have seen kidder doing Charlie standing at the urinals in Main Stand bogs, am sure this is not just an Everton thing- they need to get on the Es and start loving the team.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,002
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10990 on: Today at 08:48:42 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:02:58 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=GzyDyzfYSlc
"We're Everton, aren't we?" and "We need to be back where we belong"
Dear, oh, dear..  ::)
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10991 on: Today at 09:11:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:55:15 pm
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?

That's crazy. I might live in bubble, of course.
I went on an away day minibus last season with lads that I used to go to matches with all the time about 10 years ago (before kids).  The ciggies and cans had been replaced by snuff and cocaine.  They were so relaxed about it that I felt like an oddball for not joining in.

So not just Everton supporters!
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,258
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10992 on: Today at 09:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:17:45 pm
The Everton Blultras have completely taken over that club. It's not safe for decent Blues. Moshiri has had to sack managers to essentially ward off potential riots in the stands. That club is more toxic than raw sewage.

Why did I read that as the Everton Blutacks?
 ;D

Blu Tack, Multipurpose Reusable Adhesive, Clean, Safe & Easy to Use, Non-Toxic, Handy Size, Colour: Blue

...Maybe not.
 :-\
Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10993 on: Today at 09:32:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:55:15 pm
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?

That's crazy. I might live in bubble, of course.


Its a huge match going issue , the coach I went to Wembley with a few seasons back was full off laughing gas canisters and load sopenly doing cocaine
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,757
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10994 on: Today at 11:34:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:39:32 pm
Tbf you'd need to take drugs to watch that shite

You'd think it'd be either anti-depressants or sedatives that their lot should be on though.  ;D
Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,819
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10995 on: Today at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:55:15 pm
Is cocaine actually/truly a serious issue amongst match going fans?


It's a a problem in society in general.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10996 on: Today at 11:46:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:39:32 pm
Tbf you'd need to take drugs to watch that shite


But the drugs don't work, they just make you worse.
