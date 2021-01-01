« previous next »
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 08:14:18 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm
They were actually booing the var check for their own penalty

They are utterly insane

Booing the fact it had to be checked?

Looked pretty blatant to me, ref didn't have a great view but the linesman was looking straight at it and didn't even flag
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 08:32:11 am »
Fuck off back to Leeds you prickI take it that is their own player Jack Harrison😂
Online ValiantInstance

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 08:45:21 am »
I'd say 'they knew what they were signing up for' but the truth is they didn't have a choice.

Any other club like Leeds would see the writing on the wall, sell off a few players and get a winning mentality back in the Championshop.

Everton can't do this. No one wants their flops, they've wasted so much money and are keeping the club afloat on the never never. Going down could be the end for them. A manager like Dyche or Allardyce that keeps them afloat playing awful football is their only choice.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 08:45:21 am
I'd say 'they knew what they were signing up for' but the truth is they didn't have a choice.

Any other club like Leeds would see the writing on the wall, sell off a few players and get a winning mentality back in the Championshop.

Everton can't do this. No one wants their flops, they've wasted so much money and are keeping the club afloat on the never never. Going down could be the end for them. A manager like Dyche or Allardyce that keeps them afloat playing awful football is their only choice.


If Everton go down, they have to actually win something to come back up. The club that hasn't won anything since 1995 would suddenly have to win something. Assuming they don't immediately go bust, or get showered in points deductions by the EFL for financial mismanagement that sends them down to League Two.

As an aside, if an Allardyce or Dyche takes charge of, say, Crystal Palace in the PL, then their only real job is to keep them up. Take charge of the same club when it's in the Championship, and they're gunning for promotion. That means a minimum top six finish. I know they've both plied their trade in the Championship at one time or another, but I imagine they wouldn't go near a job like that now. Too much like hard work when a club has genuine expectations.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 10:12:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:10:26 am

If Everton go down, they have to actually win something to come back up. The club that hasn't won anything since 1995 would suddenly have to win something. Assuming they don't immediately go bust, or get showered in points deductions by the EFL for financial mismanagement that sends them down to League Two.

As an aside, if an Allardyce or Dyche takes charge of, say, Crystal Palace in the PL, then their only real job is to keep them up. Take charge of the same club when it's in the Championship, and they're gunning for promotion. That means a minimum top six finish. I know they've both plied their trade in the Championship at one time or another, but I imagine they wouldn't go near a job like that now. Too much like hard work when a club has genuine expectations.
Is the Championship a major trophy? It wasn't counted as one for Newcastle.

https://lastwonatrophy.co.uk/newcastle-united/
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:10:26 am

If Everton go down, they have to actually win something to come back up. The club that hasn't won anything since 1995 would suddenly have to win something. Assuming they don't immediately go bust, or get showered in points deductions by the EFL for financial mismanagement that sends them down to League Two.

As an aside, if an Allardyce or Dyche takes charge of, say, Crystal Palace in the PL, then their only real job is to keep them up. Take charge of the same club when it's in the Championship, and they're gunning for promotion. That means a minimum top six finish. I know they've both plied their trade in the Championship at one time or another, but I imagine they wouldn't go near a job like that now. Too much like hard work when a club has genuine expectations.

Knowing them they'd get promoted finishing 2nd, no title, no play off win at Wembley ;D
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:12:03 am
Is the Championship a major trophy? It wasn't counted as one for Newcastle.

https://lastwonatrophy.co.uk/newcastle-united/

No, but they're the only club in the 92 who haven't either won promotion or a trophy since 1995.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:12:03 am
Is the Championship a major trophy? It wasn't counted as one for Newcastle.

https://lastwonatrophy.co.uk/newcastle-united/

So what you're saying is that it's winning without winning? ;D

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:22:23 am
No, but they're the only club in the 92 who haven't either won promotion or a trophy since 1995.

Just think about that stat. Ponder it. 92 clubs over 29 years. All of them have either won a trophy of some sort, or jumped a division, even if they only went straight back down again. All of them. Bar one.
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 11:25:11 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:48:23 am
So what you're saying is that it's winning without winning? ;D

Just think about that stat. Ponder it. 92 clubs over 29 years. All of them have either won a trophy of some sort, or jumped a division, even if they only went straight back down again. All of them. Bar one.

Even in the National League below it, out of the 24 clubs in that only Oldham haven't won a trophy or promotion in that time. They've had a miserable time of it as well as they've dropped from the Premier League to non league as well in the last 30 years. They are however in the play off places currently so it might go up this year in a Wembley final. Plus that early 90s period was at least their golden era as a club.

Offline Pistolero

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/VgnXU8nC96GSw1WM/

Tide's turning.... 

'Kopite c*nt'

'ginger prick'

:D
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 12:06:20 pm »
Wont be long before the Bullens wall speaks, or his neighbours get a few bedsheets left outside their houses
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 12:12:20 pm »
They've already had 142 managers in the past 5 years, who the fuck is going there next?
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:25:11 am
Even in the National League below it, out of the 24 clubs in that only Oldham haven't won a trophy or promotion in that time. They've had a miserable time of it as well as they've dropped from the Premier League to non league as well in the last 30 years. They are however in the play off places currently so it might go up this year in a Wembley final. Plus that early 90s period was at least their golden era as a club.



When you follow a football team, you know that the bad times are followed by good times. That is unless you support Everton when supporting then is a never ending dirge.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 12:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:46:32 am
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/VgnXU8nC96GSw1WM/

Tide's turning.... 

'Kopite c*nt'

'ginger prick'

:D

They've turned on Dyche?? Who'd have thought.
 ;D

I've heard a few bitters bemoaning that they need to start playing more 'expansive' football. Wasn't that what Lampard was trying? No way they are going to get that with Dyche in charge, I mean they knew that when they hand picked him purely for ability to 'organise' a team and his 'pragmatic' style of play.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 12:54:39 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:12:20 pm
They've already had 142 managers in the past 5 years, who the fuck is going there next?

Wayne Rooney is the next one.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 08:45:21 am
I'd say 'they knew what they were signing up for' but the truth is they didn't have a choice.

Any other club like Leeds would see the writing on the wall, sell off a few players and get a winning mentality back in the Championshop.

Everton can't do this. No one wants their flops, they've wasted so much money and are keeping the club afloat on the never never. Going down could be the end for them. A manager like Dyche or Allardyce that keeps them afloat playing awful football is their only choice.

I've often wondered during all of this whether at any point the PL has said to them, are the players you are bringing better than what you have? For example, Branthwaite had to go on loan to PSV to get matches. He was able to play 36 games in all competitions for the second best team in the Eredivisie, but apparently wasn't good enough last season for Everton.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm »
FUCK OFF DYCHE
YE FUCKIN GINGER PRICK
FUCKIN KOPITE
YER NEGATIVE TWAT
FUCK OFF MOYES YE LITTLE PRICK
GET DOWN THE FUCKIN TUNNEL
CALVERT LEWIN YE FUCKIN DISGRACE
FUCK OFF EVERY FUCKIN ONE OF YERS
FUCKIN DISGRACE
GET OFF THE FUCKIN PITCH
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10937 on: Today at 01:57:41 pm »
Quote
My lad just rang on his way back from the game, said there were a few kick - offs in the Gladwys street. He said by him some lad started booing the players when they came over, another lad squared up to him having a pop for booing. Lad said he had a right to boo etc, other lad turned round and cracked him. My lad was confronted by a couple of lads because he clapped the players as they came over. Seems to be getting nastier week by week amongst the fans.

Hahahaha, getting fronted for not booing now. They really are fucking toxic.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10938 on: Today at 02:11:05 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:49:13 pm
FUCK OFF DYCHE
YE FUCKIN GINGER PRICK
FUCKIN KOPITE
YER NEGATIVE TWAT
FUCK OFF MOYES YE LITTLE PRICK
GET DOWN THE FUCKIN TUNNEL
CALVERT LEWIN YE FUCKIN DISGRACE
FUCK OFF EVERY FUCKIN ONE OF YERS
FUCKIN DISGRACE
GET OFF THE FUCKIN PITCH

They also have a go at the people who clap the players when they come over.

"WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU CLAPPING?"
