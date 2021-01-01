I'd say 'they knew what they were signing up for' but the truth is they didn't have a choice.



Any other club like Leeds would see the writing on the wall, sell off a few players and get a winning mentality back in the Championshop.



Everton can't do this. No one wants their flops, they've wasted so much money and are keeping the club afloat on the never never. Going down could be the end for them. A manager like Dyche or Allardyce that keeps them afloat playing awful football is their only choice.



If Everton go down, they have to actually win something to come back up. The club that hasn't won anything since 1995 would suddenly have to win something. Assuming they don't immediately go bust, or get showered in points deductions by the EFL for financial mismanagement that sends them down to League Two.As an aside, if an Allardyce or Dyche takes charge of, say, Crystal Palace in the PL, then their only real job is to keep them up. Take charge of the same club when it's in the Championship, and they're gunning for promotion. That means a minimum top six finish. I know they've both plied their trade in the Championship at one time or another, but I imagine they wouldn't go near a job like that now. Too much like hard work when a club has genuine expectations.