Can't blame them for being fed up with Dyche, the only redeeming quality of the type of shit on a stick football he wants is that it can get you results even if your squad is a bit shit. Having to watch their team go out every week, dig in for 90 minutes and lose anyway can't be much fun.



It's funny though how, Lampard aside, whenever they've hounded out a manager they've typically got a replacement in who's even worse. The likes of Silva and Martinez must feel like a dream to them now.