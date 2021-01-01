Good points there, Elzar.
I was thinking more or less the same after I read the Dyche comments.
I agree with him in some ways but then it suits Everton (at the moment) to push a second deduction into next year (albeit that's based on panic and optimism)
Personally I take the view that its a bit like administration, as soon as that is announced, 9 points, no argument. With this, make the clubs publish accounts by a date (asap, preferably before christmas), over by £1, penalty imposed (6 points seems the benchmark)
Remember a £1 is £109,500,001 losses
Maybe a second rule is needed though that for every £xm over the £109.5, another 3 points are added, to stop clubs from loading losses into one period.