Will Evertons second points deduction for more rule breaking happen within this season?


Yes. The timetable for both them and Forest to know the punishment is early-April.

The problem then is that each would have 7 days to appeal. And the deadline for concluding any appeal is 24th May, 5 days after the PL season ends.

But the PL is adamant that any penalties be applied this season. The only reason Everton didn't last season is that they deliberately delayed submitting all their accounts, which tripped the penalty into this season.
As an aside, I've never known a bunch of fans react so rabidly to a points deduction before. Obviously none will be happy, but most just accept it with perhaps a few pockets of protest.

This has been a concerted and incredibly loud campaign, using a lot of misinformation, downright lies and finger-pointing whataboutery.

In some ways, you have to admire them - but then, it's the Scouse spirit - yet in others it's fucking infuriating that they've managed to get so many people on their side and that reduction-to-the-deduction was annoying (but even then, most fans weren't prepared to accept it or any punishment)

I'm going to call it now, Forest and Everton both get points deducted in April, at the end of the season Everton will be in 18th, 2 points behind Forest, then on May 24th they will reduce Everton's deduction by 3 points and maintain Forest's.

They are protected by the devil
Everton stay up on last day of season again, bitters invading the pitch, then its announced their appeal against a second points deduction has failed, sending them down.
Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool cruise to victory to win the title.

It could happen
Everton stay up on last day of season again, bitters invading the pitch, then its announced their appeal against a second points deduction has failed, sending them down.
Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool cruise to victory to win the title.

It could happen

I really want to see the mental gymnastics at the Emirates on the final day with Arsenal starting 1 point ahead of LFC. EFC Need to win to stay up, but doing so hands LFC the title. Draw or loss relegates them.
I really can't imagine what they'd actually want. Probably to deny LFC the title and go down.
I'm going to call it now, Forest and Everton both get points deducted in April, at the end of the season Everton will be in 18th, 2 points behind Forest, then on May 24th they will reduce Everton's deduction by 3 points and maintain Forest's.

They are protected by the devil
There's literally no justifiable grounds to do that. There would be an outcry, not to mention extreme pressure on the panel not to let them off the hook AGAIN, penalising other clubs in the process.

I agree on the 18th finish though. They deserve relegation.
I really want to see the mental gymnastics at the Emirates on the final day with Arsenal starting 1 point ahead of LFC. EFC Need to win to stay up, but doing so hands LFC the title. Draw or loss relegates them.
I really can't imagine what they'd actually want. Probably to deny LFC the title and go down.
It's a no brainer. They'd rather go down and deny us the title. No question.
