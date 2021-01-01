« previous next »
Offline thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:24:48 am
All the debt loaded on these by 777 is a ploy by 777/Moshiri to force the league's hand in approving the takeover, isn't it? I mean that on the basis that if they don't approve it and 777 call in the loans then Everton are gone & the PL will be "responsible".

The blues should be howling about Moshiri & Usmanov and the damage they've done to their club and they should be on the streets about the prospect of 777. Instead they're all just desperate to get that ground built and shout about the PL corruption. It's absolutely madness and blindness to the real issues. They are absolutely fucked, how can anyone see a way out of this?

I've got absolutely no love for Everton but it's a disgrace what has happened and their fanbase by and large are completely ignorant to it.
It does seem that way.  From the article linked by Ray on the last page it sounds like 777 Partners could effectively block any takeovers by other bidders anyway.

Quote
[777 Partners] has been dismissive of suggestions that there are credible rival bids waiting patiently for it to move aside, pointing out that Everton were for sale for at least a year before they agreed a deal with Moshiri.

Several names, mainly prominent U.S. sports entrepreneurs, have been linked with a bid for the nine-time English champions but The Athletic has not been able to find any evidence that any new bidder will emerge unless all of Evertons creditors are willing to agree significant discounts on the amounts they are owed.
Offline Original

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 10:29:03 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:22:16 am
Performance enhancing drugs after a full cycle or two can enable sprinters to take a few hundreths of their PBs, or cyclists to complete a stage a minute quicker.. yet Everton fans think our players can pop a pill a few minutes before a match and turn from average to world class in an instant.

Because they are are crowd of bitter, ignorant gobshites
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 10:44:51 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:27:09 am
It does seem that way.  From the article linked by Ray on the last page it sounds like 777 Partners could effectively block any takeovers by other bidders anyway.


Effectively, yes.

The problem is that any party buying the club assumes its debts - which top £1bn.

Unless there's another evil scum oil dictatorship desperate to buy them specifically, I can't see any serious player wanting to throw their cash into what would be a bottomless moneypit.

Yes, a buyer could sell the poo-camp to 'investors' who would levy a rent on the club to use it (and take all the non-footballing income) but to be attractive in terms of generating a sufficient RoI, the stadium sale price would need to be way below the amount it cost to build (and the residue loss would need to sit on the Everton balance sheet in some form, you'd imagine) or they charge a hugely onerous level of rent that fucks the club over anyway.

So - per the article - an alternative 'normal' buyer would seek to reach a formal agreement with creditors to settle just a fraction of the full existing debts. And the creditors would need to approve that. Which I doubt most would do (given that the majority hold charges over assets)


The future looks incredibly bleak for them. But they're like the nuclear war-surviving cockroach.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:07:19 am
Valued at £580m last year. Before they accrued even more debt in payday loans from 777.

https://www.forbes.com/lists/soccer-valuations/

I seem to recall Tom Hicks pointing to our Forbes valuation as part of his kicking off during the LFC sale to John Henry. I'd take their valuations with a pinch of salt.

Personally, I think they add a form of "potential" to the valuation; that the club is worth X amount, but with only a modest investment it can easily be worth Y. I reckon it's more of a guide to potential investors, so there's a plus/minus factor built into their valuation.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10804 on: Yesterday at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:27:09 am
It does seem that way.  From the article linked by Ray on the last page it sounds like 777 Partners could effectively block any takeovers by other bidders anyway.


Within the next 18 months, I wouldn't be surprised if the PL introduces a rule to stop third parties that do not own clubs from borrowing to a club to the extent 777 have
Offline Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10805 on: Yesterday at 12:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:56:44 am
I seem to recall Tom Hicks pointing to our Forbes valuation as part of his kicking off during the LFC sale to John Henry. I'd take their valuations with a pinch of salt.

Personally, I think they add a form of "potential" to the valuation; that the club is worth X amount, but with only a modest investment it can easily be worth Y. I reckon it's more of a guide to potential investors, so there's a plus/minus factor built into their valuation.

They multiply their true valuation to avoid rabid blues doxxing them or spray-painting their offices with misspelt insults.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10806 on: Yesterday at 12:09:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:01:21 pm
Within the next 18 months, I wouldn't be surprised if the PL introduces a rule to stop third parties that do not own clubs from borrowing to a club to the extent 777 have

I've been saying for months something needs to be done about this. It does effectively amount to third party ownership of the club. Moshiri is just a figurehead at this point, as 777 have effectively replaced Usmanov as his financial backers. It would have been like the Saudis "lending" Newcastle £500m before they bought the club.

It's hard to root out proxy/shadow owners, but this case couldn't be more obvious.

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:04:03 pm
They multiply their true valuation to avoid rabid blues doxxing them or spray-painting their offices with misspelt insults.

;D
Offline LOHAG

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10807 on: Yesterday at 12:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:56:44 am

Personally, I think they add a form of "potential" to the valuation; that the club is worth X amount, but with only a modest investment it can easily be worth Y. I reckon it's more of a guide to potential investors, so there's a plus/minus factor built into their valuation.

A bit like those divvies that go on dragons den with their scone making business that has never made a bean, n fact has lost money for the first three years of trading but because of the prospect that scones are gonna be the new iPhone thier business is worth £10m.
Im sorry it Im out.
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10808 on: Yesterday at 12:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:44:51 am

Effectively, yes.

The problem is that any party buying the club assumes its debts - which top £1bn.

Unless there's another evil scum oil dictatorship desperate to buy them specifically, I can't see any serious player wanting to throw their cash into what would be a bottomless moneypit.

Yes, a buyer could sell the poo-camp to 'investors' who would levy a rent on the club to use it (and take all the non-footballing income) but to be attractive in terms of generating a sufficient RoI, the stadium sale price would need to be way below the amount it cost to build (and the residue loss would need to sit on the Everton balance sheet in some form, you'd imagine) or they charge a hugely onerous level of rent that fucks the club over anyway.

So - per the article - an alternative 'normal' buyer would seek to reach a formal agreement with creditors to settle just a fraction of the full existing debts. And the creditors would need to approve that. Which I doubt most would do (given that the majority hold charges over assets)


The future looks incredibly bleak for them. But they're like the nuclear war-surviving cockroach.

According to their forum (pinch of salt) the lease states Everton FC have to own the ground, which would mean 777 can't take it themselves.

Although if the club go out of business that muddies the waters.
Offline G Richards

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10809 on: Yesterday at 01:10:46 pm »
When is the second P&S points deduction going to hit?
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10810 on: Yesterday at 01:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:59:41 pm
Although if the club go out of business that muddies the waters.

If the club goes out of business, we can take it for the city's second club, Liverpool reserves.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10811 on: Yesterday at 02:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:12:03 am
Now the kids are drugged up.

"i firmly believe our first team would struggle against southampton at home never mind our reserves or academy players

to win comfortably at home with a bunch of youths is just insane"

"Our first team is clearly, CLEARLY, not roided up with drugs. These kids are absolutely leaping out their skins. How anyone watches this and thinks its actually real is beyond measure"

You can guess which one got all the likes

If they didn't side with the second one then they would actually need to admit to themselves that their team is fucking shite though, such levels of reality are an anathema to your typical bitter since everything has to be due to a conspiracy and not their own ineptness and their obsession with us.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10812 on: Yesterday at 03:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:44:51 am

Effectively, yes.

The problem is that any party buying the club assumes its debts - which top £1bn.

Unless there's another evil scum oil dictatorship desperate to buy them specifically, I can't see any serious player wanting to throw their cash into what would be a bottomless moneypit.

Yes, a buyer could sell the poo-camp to 'investors' who would levy a rent on the club to use it (and take all the non-footballing income) but to be attractive in terms of generating a sufficient RoI, the stadium sale price would need to be way below the amount it cost to build (and the residue loss would need to sit on the Everton balance sheet in some form, you'd imagine) or they charge a hugely onerous level of rent that fucks the club over anyway.

So - per the article - an alternative 'normal' buyer would seek to reach a formal agreement with creditors to settle just a fraction of the full existing debts. And the creditors would need to approve that. Which I doubt most would do (given that the majority hold charges over assets)


The future looks incredibly bleak for them. But they're like the nuclear war-surviving cockroach.


I doubt anyone with money would buy them at the moment


1. Because of the debt
2. Because they are limited in terms of what they can spend (and will be for some time) because of FFP and their continued failure to sell and stop buying. Why would a billionaire buy the club if they have to wait 2 years to spend any money and see their revenue streams under threat because of potential relegation because of having to sell and be left with poor, ageing players.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10813 on: Yesterday at 03:09:07 pm »
Everton players are all on performance reducing drugs and the fans are on hallucinogenics
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10814 on: Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm »
Our injured players move better than their uninjured ones. ;D
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10815 on: Yesterday at 04:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm
Our injured players move better than their uninjured ones. ;D

Kenny would still run rings around them
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10816 on: Yesterday at 04:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:06:20 pm
Why would a billionaire buy the club ....
... when Moshiri has demonstrated that it's the fastest way to become a millionaire  :lmao
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10817 on: Yesterday at 06:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:26:09 am
They think Bradley Cooper is our dealer
No chance. We get our PEDs from the remaining members of Everton's 1962/63 title winning cheats. The do us a good deal on Benzedrine and Purple Hearts. 💜
Offline Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10818 on: Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:26:09 am
They think Bradley Cooper is our dealer

If Bradley Cooper was our dealer, Bradley Walsh would be theirs
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10819 on: Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm »
They are now looking at £1.4bn of debt. Ok, Moshsiri will probably write off his loans, but theyre still £900m-£1bn in the hole.

Even when they eventually refinance  their debt, what chance that the stadium brings in enough revenue to cover that debt??
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10820 on: Yesterday at 08:43:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm
They are now looking at £1.4bn of debt. Ok, Moshsiri will probably write off his loans, but theyre still £900m-£1bn in the hole.

Even when they eventually refinance  their debt, what chance that the stadium brings in enough revenue to cover that debt??
None
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10821 on: Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm
They are now looking at £1.4bn of debt. Ok, Moshsiri will probably write off his loans, but theyre still £900m-£1bn in the hole.

Even when they eventually refinance  their debt, what chance that the stadium brings in enough revenue to cover that debt??

Our matchday revenue has fallen by £7 million for 22/23 as we didn't play 63 games as we did the season before, revenue was still £80 million. There is no way on earth they will get anywhere near us, they're never getting £5k per corporate seat as we can manage, no European games, no runs deep into cups and they will not be selling out the BooDome.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10822 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
Our matchday revenue has fallen by £7 million for 22/23 as we didn't play 63 games as we did the season before, revenue was still £80 million. There is no way on earth they will get anywhere near us, they're never getting £5k per corporate seat as we can manage, no European games, no runs deep into cups and they will not be selling out the BooDome.
Or the PooDome.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10823 on: Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm
They are now looking at £1.4bn of debt. Ok, Moshsiri will probably write off his loans, but theyre still £900m-£1bn in the hole.

Even when they eventually refinance  their debt, what chance that the stadium brings in enough revenue to cover that debt??
That is incredible.  Even allowing for the costs of the BMD they've still accrued a few hundred £mn of debt beyond what they owe to Moshiri.

They either need very competent people that can restructure the debt and slowly pay it down or a hugely generous benefactor.  I'm not sure which of these 777 Partners are  ;)
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10824 on: Yesterday at 09:24:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
Our matchday revenue has fallen by £7 million for 22/23 as we didn't play 63 games as we did the season before, revenue was still £80 million. There is no way on earth they will get anywhere near us, they're never getting £5k per corporate seat as we can manage, no European games, no runs deep into cups and they will not be selling out the BooDome.

This.

We have a bigger stadium, our tickets are more expensive, and trying to get a ticket is nigh on impossible. Everton can probably offer a modest corporate package, but they can't hike regular tickets by much, and after the novelty has worn off they'll likely only sell out the really big games. If they're playing a Forest or a Brentford, they'll probably be 5-7k short.

If by some miracle they manage to consolidate their debts into something manageable, they'll be paying it off for the rest of the club's existence.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10825 on: Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm »
I see that Wayne Rooney is targeting managing Manchester United or Everton withi the next 10 70years.

Wayne.  Its Everton. You might be in the job within 6 weeks
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10826 on: Today at 12:22:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
I see that Wayne Rooney is targeting managing Manchester United or Everton withi the next 10 70years.

Wayne.  Its Everton. You might be in the job within 6 weeks
Please let it happen with either.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 01:13:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
Our matchday revenue has fallen by £7 million for 22/23 as we didn't play 63 games as we did the season before, revenue was still £80 million. There is no way on earth they will get anywhere near us, they're never getting £5k per corporate seat as we can manage, no European games, no runs deep into cups and they will not be selling out the BooDome.
Their corporate facilities should pull in someone, surely
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 07:51:46 am »
Its the 1st March today. Have Everton taken out another loan from 777 to cover costs today?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10829 on: Today at 10:56:47 am »
Dyche taking the view of do whatever you want and get punished when it no longer counts

Quote
Dyche, however, believes Evertons experience has exposed flaws in the system. The club plunged from 14th to 19th when hit with a 10-point deduction in November and climbed from 17th to 15th on Monday when the deduction was reduced to six points on appeal.

Dyche says the uncertainty affected his players and is unfair on Luton, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, who find themselves closer to relegation after the appeal verdict. He has called for points deductions imposed in one season to be applied at the start of the next, in order for all clubs to know where they stand throughout a campaign.

What Ive learned from the process and what I would suggest is they cant judge you in the middle of the season, said Dyche, whose team are without a Premier League win since December. Surely its better to do it at the end of the season and going into the new season? Any sanction wont be taken off you there and then but will be for the new season. Thats a more level playing field, although its not exactly a level playing field, for the whole league.

Imagine at the end of this season, bang, youve been hit. You then have roughly three months [in pre-season] to do whatever you need to be the best competitive outfit you can be even with your sanctions. The idea of all football is to have a competitive league. Its much more challenging for it to happen mid-season for the players, for the fan mentality and for the whole of football
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/29/dyche-calls-for-financial-rule-change-to-protect-premier-leagues-integrity
Offline Elzar

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10830 on: Today at 11:14:43 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:56:47 am
Dyche taking the view of do whatever you want and get punished when it no longer counts


I actually half agree on his point, if the charges aren't based on this seasons rule breaks, then just apply the points deductions next season. Have it as a rule to make it clear, any point deductions will be decided by X date before the season starts.

As it is now, you're going to have Forest, Luton, Brentford, Palace and who ever else possibly going into the last game or even ending the season with no idea who will be relegated and what deductions are yet to come.



Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10831 on: Today at 11:56:45 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:14:43 am
I actually half agree on his point, if the charges aren't based on this seasons rule breaks, then just apply the points deductions next season. Have it as a rule to make it clear, any point deductions will be decided by X date before the season starts.

As it is now, you're going to have Forest, Luton, Brentford, Palace and who ever else possibly going into the last game or even ending the season with no idea who will be relegated and what deductions are yet to come.




Good points there, Elzar.
I was thinking more or less the same after I read the Dyche comments.
