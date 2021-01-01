It does seem that way. From the article linked by Ray on the last page it sounds like 777 Partners could effectively block any takeovers by other bidders anyway.



Effectively, yes.The problem is that any party buying the club assumes its debts - which top £1bn.Unless there's another evil scum oil dictatorship desperate to buy them specifically, I can't see any serious player wanting to throw their cash into what would be a bottomless moneypit.Yes, a buyer could sell the poo-camp to 'investors' who would levy a rent on the club to use it (and take all the non-footballing income) but to be attractive in terms of generating a sufficient RoI, the stadium sale price would need to be way below the amount it cost to build (and the residue loss would need to sit on the Everton balance sheet in some form, you'd imagine) or they charge a hugely onerous level of rent that fucks the club over anyway.So - per the article - an alternative 'normal' buyer would seek to reach a formal agreement with creditors to settle just a fraction of the full existing debts. And the creditors would need to approve that. Which I doubt most would do (given that the majority hold charges over assets)The future looks incredibly bleak for them. But they're like the nuclear war-surviving cockroach.