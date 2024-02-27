I don't think it's bias from the media, just ignorance. A lot of people just don't seem to realise how much Everton have spent and what a mess they're in financially, so when they see them get fined it looks like it came out of nowhere. Add that to the prevailing "let clubs spend what they want" narrative and the result is what we've seen.



I think that's a fair assessment when it comes to football fans generally. Not so much with the media, though. Literally thousands of Everton's own fans are completely ignorant of the facts too. They prove this consistently with their comments. But in the wider football context Everton are not on anybody's minds. They're just someone your team plays twice a season, and that's it. So Everton just seem like wallpaper. In the background, but you don't really notice them, so the overwhelming majority of people have no idea of the perilous mess they've got themselves into and also how their cheating has impacted other relegation candidates in the past few seasons. Well, unless you're a fan of one of the relegated clubs.The media, though. The overwhelming majority seem to be Abu Dhabi enablers. So it's in their interests to discredit the charges against Everton because it sort of helps to subtly undermine the charges against Abu Dhabi too. If they go in hard on little old Everton, surely they have to go in studs up on Abu Dhabi.Going in hard on Everton puts the media enablers in a position where they can't really sit on the fence when it comes to the biggest political sportswashing programme in the history of sport over in Manchester. I suspect much of the media's support of Everton on this is actually less about supporting Everton but, ultimately, covering Abu Dhabi arse in the long run.