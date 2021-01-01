« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10760 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:21:22 am
Administration is at the extreme end of financial mismanagement. If the punishment for that is 9 points, then Everton's PSR breach exceeding it is excessive. 6 points are a lot for a team fighting relegation.  They are just very lucky with the timing.

For COVID, many clubs got away with it as well.

The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.

It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.

Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield
Rattleduser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10761 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
If It's 777 or administration, looks like huge pressure for the league to accept unfit owners. If 777 turn out to be awful it will be blamed on the Premier League
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10762 on: Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm

Administration isn't just a straightforward product of how mismanaged finances have been though.

It's heavily dependent on who any debt is owed to. Everton are currently benefiting from 777 having put something like 200m into them.


If you make Administration the absolute end of the scale, you aren't punishing based on financial mismanagement, you're punishing based on how deep the pockets of a club's backers are.


Liverpool under H&G are the perfect example. We certainly didn't gain an advantage when they leveraged the club with hundreds of millions of acquisition debt.

Yet we would still have faced a 9 point penalty if the banks had called in the debt and H&G weren't forced to sell.
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10763 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
If It's 777 or administration, looks like huge pressure for the league to accept unfit owners. If 777 turn out to be awful it will be blamed on the Premier League

Nah it will be our fault as usual.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10764 on: Today at 02:47:36 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
If you overspend like crazy you'll get more than 6 points though? Everton's case sets a precedent, but in the grand scheme of football finances they only exceeded the limit by a small amount. If you go another £100 million over you aren't going to get the same punishment.

No they didn't only exceed it by a small amount, once the PL had proved their cheating they (unfortunately) didn't run up the score and question more of their fucking dodgy accounting than was needed.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10765 on: Today at 02:57:16 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:54:45 pm
Is anybody really surprised that the Premier League is at least 10 years behind the continent on this?

As usual, it's little wonder that an institution that has lax and poorly enforced regulations has attracted the attention of financial shysters and reckless spending. I'm surprised 777 managed to even get a foothold on the continent.

The PL would have been happy to let it continue, they have only been forced into actually doing something as they are worried that they will have external regulation imposed on them otherwise.

This reckless spending has resulted in a drain of talent from other leagues and helped fuel that whole best league in the world nonsense they like to peddle.
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10766 on: Today at 06:51:10 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.

It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.

Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield
And theyve got away with it. The punishment wont affect them really
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10767 on: Today at 07:35:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:10 am
And theyve got away with it. The punishment wont affect them really
Exactly. The deliberate cheating they did , 100% kept them up. The punishment should relegate them otherwise they have gotten away with it. Cheat FC
MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10768 on: Today at 08:16:50 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:10 am
And theyve got away with it. The punishment wont affect them really
The issue is the timing and not the punishment itself. If they were punished on time, they'd have been relegated.
MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10769 on: Today at 08:19:39 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.

It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.

Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield
Agree to disagree. The different opinions on this is why the league need to monitor clubs in real time.
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10770 on: Today at 09:11:01 am
So the indepenent commision didn't bother speaking to Leicester or Leeds even though they have 100% been punished for cheating and avoiding relegation?
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10771 on: Today at 09:34:27 am
I doubt the Premier League are at all arsed if Everton go bust. If they were, they would have called for far more leniency on the initial points deduction - don't forget, they asked for 12.

I don't think 777 have as much leverage in this takeover as they they think they do. And let's face it, they're not exactly renowned when it comes to business savvy.

I think the PL would be just as happy as us to see the back of Everton, and the more they can be seen to be the architects of their own downfall the better. The problem for the PL is that they either didn't anticipate or completely mismanaged the backlash to the initial punishment, and allowed Everton and certain politicians to set the media agenda.

The PL will be under political pressure to allow this takeover to go through, even though it will likely only delay the inevitable for Everton's demise.  But they're going to carry the can for Everton regardless of any decision they make, so I hope they stick to their guns and send 777 packing. The long term damage it could do to clubs all over the country could be awful if a bunch of shady cnuts like 777 are allowed in.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10772 on: Today at 09:58:23 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:34:27 am
I doubt the Premier League are at all arsed if Everton go bust. If they were, they would have called for far more leniency on the initial points deduction - don't forget, they asked for 12.

I don't think 777 have as much leverage in this takeover as they they think they do. And let's face it, they're not exactly renowned when it comes to business savvy.

I think the PL would be just as happy as us to see the back of Everton, and the more they can be seen to be the architects of their own downfall the better. The problem for the PL is that they either didn't anticipate or completely mismanaged the backlash to the initial punishment, and allowed Everton and certain politicians to set the media agenda.

The PL will be under political pressure to allow this takeover to go through, even though it will likely only delay the inevitable for Everton's demise.  But they're going to carry the can for Everton regardless of any decision they make, so I hope they stick to their guns and send 777 packing. The long term damage it could do to clubs all over the country could be awful if a bunch of shady cnuts like 777 are allowed in.



Outside of Burnham and Rotherham (who have severely limited sway), I seriously don't think the government would be arsed one way or the other about Everton and a bunch of inconsequential American spivs. The Saudi-Newcastle thing was predominantly a geopolitical issue - and probably partly Bozo getting a gold Rolls Royce backhander or something.

There's also the very real prospect of reputational damage to consider for the PL. Signing off the Saudi sportwashing project comes with minimal financial risk (if Saudi were to pull out, it would be for political reasons, which allows the PL to deflect blame). If they rubber-stamp 777 and they're every bit as terrible for Everton as we all believe and the end result is that an asset-stripped (I know, I know) Everton are sent into insolvency, then fingers of blame will all point to the PL.

As others have said, the entirely Everton thing here is that the majority of their fans would throw tantrums at the PL if they refused 777's takeover, and accuse the PL of corruption and trying to do them in. Yet if 777 were accepted and they fucked Everton over, those same fans would throw tantrums at the PL for approving such a bunch of shysters to takeover the club.



Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10773 on: Today at 10:59:01 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:58:23 am


Outside of Burnham and Rotherham (who have severely limited sway), I seriously don't think the government would be arsed one way or the other about Everton and a bunch of inconsequential American spivs. The Saudi-Newcastle thing was predominantly a geopolitical issue - and probably partly Bozo getting a gold Rolls Royce backhander or something.

There's also the very real prospect of reputational damage to consider for the PL. Signing off the Saudi sportwashing project comes with minimal financial risk (if Saudi were to pull out, it would be for political reasons, which allows the PL to deflect blame). If they rubber-stamp 777 and they're every bit as terrible for Everton as we all believe and the end result is that an asset-stripped (I know, I know) Everton are sent into insolvency, then fingers of blame will all point to the PL.

As others have said, the entirely Everton thing here is that the majority of their fans would throw tantrums at the PL if they refused 777's takeover, and accuse the PL of corruption and trying to do them in. Yet if 777 were accepted and they fucked Everton over, those same fans would throw tantrums at the PL for approving such a bunch of shysters to takeover the club.

No, I didn't mean the government. They're not arsed if Everton go under. In fact, if they really want to push the independent regulator line, Everton going bust might be just what they need.

But even though Burnham and Rotheram have comparatively limited influence, let's not forget City have an iron in this fire. There's a media narrative being driven here, and the PL are not pushing back against it hard enough.

As I've said, I think letting 777 in opens the door to all kinds of spivs (good description there!) to come in, take over small to medium sized clubs, and just screw them over. It's the kind of hellish scenario that can happen in most privatised sectors - and that's essentially what the Premier League is now. It is very very important for the long term health of the game for footballing authorities in general to push back against owners of this type.
rossipersempre

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10774 on: Today at 11:04:14 am
The wider moral conscience aside, Everton deserve to be owned by 777.
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10775 on: Today at 11:13:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:16:50 am
The issue is the timing and not the punishment itself. If they were punished on time, they'd have been relegated.
Its utterly corrupt. The media bias towards them when theyve so clearly cheated is quite something
owens_2k

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10776 on: Today at 11:24:17 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:11:01 am
So the indepenent commision didn't bother speaking to Leicester or Leeds even though they have 100% been punished for cheating and avoiding relegation?
I think had Leeds and Leicester been struggling in the Championship then we would have heard more from them. As it is they sit 1st and 2nd and both look good for automatic promotion.

I'm not saying those clubs won't still be aggrieved. Just that the blow will have been softened and if they come straight back up the cost of pursuing damages from Everton may outweigh the benefits.
rossipersempre

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10777 on: Today at 11:27:07 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:13:46 am
The media bias towards them when theyve so clearly cheated is quite something
Not really when you consider 98% of what is written about City.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10778 on: Today at 11:33:11 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:13:46 am
The media bias towards them when theyve so clearly cheated is quite something

Yeah, it's remarkable that they've been allowed to spout their version unimpeded and without a hint of resistance from the PL. It's something the PL will have to learn from when the likes of Man City and Chelsea try something similar. Then again the PL might have the last laugh depending on what goes on with 777
Schmidt

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10779 on: Today at 11:39:03 am
I don't think it's bias from the media, just ignorance. A lot of people just don't seem to realise how much Everton have spent and what a mess they're in financially, so when they see them get fined it looks like it came out of nowhere. Add that to the prevailing "let clubs spend what they want" narrative and the result is what we've seen.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10780 on: Today at 11:47:36 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:04:14 am
The wider moral conscience aside, Everton deserve to be owned by 777.
Hard to disagree with that.

They had Kenwright who - despite his faults - oversaw a stable operation.  Then Kenwright brought in Moshiri and they all went loopy because they thought they could buy some class.  Moshiri will have lost £500m through his ownership of Everton but you'd struggle to find an Everton fan with a good word to say about him.

The reality is that for every good owner of a football club there are probably three bad ones, and some of those bad ones are horrendous.  We had a taste of it with Gillett and Hicks but they've never had a similar experience.  Once a parasite like 777 Partners latches on I expect they will find it very difficult to break free.

My feeling is that the Premier League know 777 Partners are not fit and proper owners but they've likely had enough of holding Everton's hand and getting nothing but flack for it.  The reported request of a face-to-face meeting with the senior people at 777 Partners seems like the final ticking of boxes to wave the sale through and be free of Everton.

Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10781 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:39:03 am
I don't think it's bias from the media, just ignorance. A lot of people just don't seem to realise how much Everton have spent and what a mess they're in financially, so when they see them get fined it looks like it came out of nowhere. Add that to the prevailing "let clubs spend what they want" narrative and the result is what we've seen.
I think that's a fair assessment when it comes to football fans generally. Not so much with the media, though. Literally thousands of Everton's own fans are completely ignorant of the facts too. They prove this consistently with their comments. But in the wider football context Everton are not on anybody's minds. They're just someone your team plays twice a season, and that's it. So Everton just seem like wallpaper. In the background, but you don't really notice them, so the overwhelming majority of people have no idea of the perilous mess they've got themselves into and also how their cheating has impacted other relegation candidates in the past few seasons. Well, unless you're a fan of one of the relegated clubs.

The media, though. The overwhelming majority seem to be Abu Dhabi enablers. So it's in their interests to discredit the charges against Everton because it sort of helps to subtly undermine the charges against Abu Dhabi too. If they go in hard on little old Everton, surely they have to go in studs up on Abu Dhabi.

Going in hard on Everton puts the media enablers in a position where they can't really sit on the fence when it comes to the biggest political sportswashing programme in the history of sport over in Manchester. I suspect much of the media's support of Everton on this is actually less about supporting Everton but, ultimately, covering Abu Dhabi arse in the long run.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10782 on: Today at 12:09:10 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:47:36 am
The reported request of a face-to-face meeting with the senior people at 777 Partners seems like the final ticking of boxes to wave the sale through and be free of Everton.

Surely they're just kicking the can down the road. It's a lose-lose situation for the PL. Reject 777 and you'll have Everton complain the PL have it in for them. Wave 777 through and you'll have people say the PL can't be arsed to administer in its fit and proper person rules
jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10783 on: Today at 12:19:39 pm
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10784 on: Today at 12:38:19 pm
I imagine the reason that most people are ignorant of Everton's financial doings in recent years is because Everton are so utterly irrelevant. If their cheating had got them into the European places they'd have been getting more media scrutiny for longer; but as they've been living down the other end of the table it's hard for people to equate cheating with getting worse.

That's the line Everton and their backers have been pushing from day one, and it seems to be sticking a bit unfortunately.
