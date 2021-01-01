I doubt the Premier League are at all arsed if Everton go bust. If they were, they would have called for far more leniency on the initial points deduction - don't forget, they asked for 12.



I don't think 777 have as much leverage in this takeover as they they think they do. And let's face it, they're not exactly renowned when it comes to business savvy.



I think the PL would be just as happy as us to see the back of Everton, and the more they can be seen to be the architects of their own downfall the better. The problem for the PL is that they either didn't anticipate or completely mismanaged the backlash to the initial punishment, and allowed Everton and certain politicians to set the media agenda.



The PL will be under political pressure to allow this takeover to go through, even though it will likely only delay the inevitable for Everton's demise. But they're going to carry the can for Everton regardless of any decision they make, so I hope they stick to their guns and send 777 packing. The long term damage it could do to clubs all over the country could be awful if a bunch of shady cnuts like 777 are allowed in.