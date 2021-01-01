« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 528869 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,151
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10760 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:21:22 am
Administration is at the extreme end of financial mismanagement. If the punishment for that is 9 points, then Everton's PSR breach exceeding it is excessive. 6 points are a lot for a team fighting relegation.  They are just very lucky with the timing.

For COVID, many clubs got away with it as well.

The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.

It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.

Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10761 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm »
If It's 777 or administration, looks like huge pressure for the league to accept unfit owners. If 777 turn out to be awful it will be blamed on the Premier League
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,151
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10762 on: Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm

Administration isn't just a straightforward product of how mismanaged finances have been though.

It's heavily dependent on who any debt is owed to. Everton are currently benefiting from 777 having put something like 200m into them.


If you make Administration the absolute end of the scale, you aren't punishing based on financial mismanagement, you're punishing based on how deep the pockets of a club's backers are.


Liverpool under H&G are the perfect example. We certainly didn't gain an advantage when they leveraged the club with hundreds of millions of acquisition debt.

Yet we would still have faced a 9 point penalty if the banks had called in the debt and H&G weren't forced to sell.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,151
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10763 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
If It's 777 or administration, looks like huge pressure for the league to accept unfit owners. If 777 turn out to be awful it will be blamed on the Premier League

Nah it will be our fault as usual.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,715
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 02:47:36 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
If you overspend like crazy you'll get more than 6 points though? Everton's case sets a precedent, but in the grand scheme of football finances they only exceeded the limit by a small amount. If you go another £100 million over you aren't going to get the same punishment.

No they didn't only exceed it by a small amount, once the PL had proved their cheating they (unfortunately) didn't run up the score and question more of their fucking dodgy accounting than was needed.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,715
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 02:57:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:54:45 pm
Is anybody really surprised that the Premier League is at least 10 years behind the continent on this?

As usual, it's little wonder that an institution that has lax and poorly enforced regulations has attracted the attention of financial shysters and reckless spending. I'm surprised 777 managed to even get a foothold on the continent.

The PL would have been happy to let it continue, they have only been forced into actually doing something as they are worried that they will have external regulation imposed on them otherwise.

This reckless spending has resulted in a drain of talent from other leagues and helped fuel that whole best league in the world nonsense they like to peddle.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,185
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 06:51:10 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.

It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.

Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield
And theyve got away with it. The punishment wont affect them really
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 07:35:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:10 am
And theyve got away with it. The punishment wont affect them really
Exactly. The deliberate cheating they did , 100% kept them up. The punishment should relegate them otherwise they have gotten away with it. Cheat FC
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 08:16:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:10 am
And theyve got away with it. The punishment wont affect them really
The issue is the timing and not the punishment itself. If they were punished on time, they'd have been relegated.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 08:19:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.

It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.

Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield
Agree to disagree. The different opinions on this is why the league need to monitor clubs in real time.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 09:11:01 am »
So the indepenent commision didn't bother speaking to Leicester or Leeds even though they have 100% been punished for cheating and avoiding relegation?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,823
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 09:34:27 am »
I doubt the Premier League are at all arsed if Everton go bust. If they were, they would have called for far more leniency on the initial points deduction - don't forget, they asked for 12.

I don't think 777 have as much leverage in this takeover as they they think they do. And let's face it, they're not exactly renowned when it comes to business savvy.

I think the PL would be just as happy as us to see the back of Everton, and the more they can be seen to be the architects of their own downfall the better. The problem for the PL is that they either didn't anticipate or completely mismanaged the backlash to the initial punishment, and allowed Everton and certain politicians to set the media agenda.

The PL will be under political pressure to allow this takeover to go through, even though it will likely only delay the inevitable for Everton's demise.  But they're going to carry the can for Everton regardless of any decision they make, so I hope they stick to their guns and send 777 packing. The long term damage it could do to clubs all over the country could be awful if a bunch of shady cnuts like 777 are allowed in.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 