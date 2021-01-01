Is anybody really surprised that the Premier League is at least 10 years behind the continent on this?



As usual, it's little wonder that an institution that has lax and poorly enforced regulations has attracted the attention of financial shysters and reckless spending. I'm surprised 777 managed to even get a foothold on the continent.



The PL would have been happy to let it continue, they have only been forced into actually doing something as they are worried that they will have external regulation imposed on them otherwise.This reckless spending has resulted in a drain of talent from other leagues and helped fuel that whole best league in the world nonsense they like to peddle.