Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10760 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:21:22 am
Administration is at the extreme end of financial mismanagement. If the punishment for that is 9 points, then Everton's PSR breach exceeding it is excessive. 6 points are a lot for a team fighting relegation.  They are just very lucky with the timing.

For COVID, many clubs got away with it as well.

The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.

It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.

Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10761 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
If It's 777 or administration, looks like huge pressure for the league to accept unfit owners. If 777 turn out to be awful it will be blamed on the Premier League
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10762 on: Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm

Administration isn't just a straightforward product of how mismanaged finances have been though.

It's heavily dependent on who any debt is owed to. Everton are currently benefiting from 777 having put something like 200m into them.


If you make Administration the absolute end of the scale, you aren't punishing based on financial mismanagement, you're punishing based on how deep the pockets of a club's backers are.


Liverpool under H&G are the perfect example. We certainly didn't gain an advantage when they leveraged the club with hundreds of millions of acquisition debt.

Yet we would still have faced a 9 point penalty if the banks had called in the debt and H&G weren't forced to sell.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10763 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
If It's 777 or administration, looks like huge pressure for the league to accept unfit owners. If 777 turn out to be awful it will be blamed on the Premier League

Nah it will be our fault as usual.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10764 on: Today at 02:47:36 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
If you overspend like crazy you'll get more than 6 points though? Everton's case sets a precedent, but in the grand scheme of football finances they only exceeded the limit by a small amount. If you go another £100 million over you aren't going to get the same punishment.

No they didn't only exceed it by a small amount, once the PL had proved their cheating they (unfortunately) didn't run up the score and question more of their fucking dodgy accounting than was needed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10765 on: Today at 02:57:16 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:54:45 pm
Is anybody really surprised that the Premier League is at least 10 years behind the continent on this?

As usual, it's little wonder that an institution that has lax and poorly enforced regulations has attracted the attention of financial shysters and reckless spending. I'm surprised 777 managed to even get a foothold on the continent.

The PL would have been happy to let it continue, they have only been forced into actually doing something as they are worried that they will have external regulation imposed on them otherwise.

This reckless spending has resulted in a drain of talent from other leagues and helped fuel that whole best league in the world nonsense they like to peddle.
