Administration is at the extreme end of financial mismanagement. If the punishment for that is 9 points, then Everton's PSR breach exceeding it is excessive. 6 points are a lot for a team fighting relegation. They are just very lucky with the timing.
For COVID, many clubs got away with it as well.
The 9 point penalty for going into administration though isn't a penalty for financial mismanagement.
It is to stop teams deliberately using administration as a tool to offload debt and possibly gain a sporting advantage.
Moshiri admitted that Everton deliberately breached PSR because otherwise they wouldn't have had a midfield