Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10720 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 01:17:39 pm
Won't the next punishment be less than 6 points with it being the same breach but a different rolling 3 year period?

Everton's argument will be that they have already been punished, the IC/PL argument will be that they should have got latest set of accounts in order so as to bring them below £105 threshold.
It should be higher because they had a season to get their accounts in order. £20m is not a lot. A big sale covers it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10721 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:07:37 pm
By the way. Im highly amused by Everton fans referring to us as a cup team as a performative.
Thats very funny.

What does that make them?
A nothing team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10722 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:07:37 pm
By the way. Im highly amused by Everton fans referring to us as a cup team as a performative.
Thats very funny.

What does that make them?

Irrelevant shite.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10723 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm
It's annoying that they've managed to get that deduction on appeal. It makes a mockery of the whole thing. They will get another punishment in the coming months though and it should be at least 6 points. I would say it should be 9 points (in line with the administration punishment and an increase with it being their 2nd charge)

They won't go down though, let's just accept it now
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10724 on: Today at 01:35:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:03:37 pm
Im really of the opinion that 6 points is nowhere near enough.

This isnt an Everton thing although.

My reason is that you can overspend like crazy and only lose 6 points. Its actually worth the hit. Why wouldnt  you risk that? And that doesnt help the sustainability criteria one iota.


I'm absolutely with you - but most football fans that I know aren't.

The pervading mentality is that clubs should be able to spend what they want - and if that comes out of the pockets of a dodgy billionaire or evil oil dictatorship, then so what? Trying to stop this is just the big clubs - who have the biggest incomes and following and therefore the biggest spending power - trying to protect their status and block off would-be challengers.

It's why, in many ways, Everton going into Administration before being relegated would be a good thing for the whole principle of P&S rules (if they go under after being relegated, you just know their rabid, fuckwitted followers and sympathetic pundits will go into overdrive to 100% blame their administration on the points deduction(s) driving them out of the PL.

Like I've said, what grates on me more than anything with this entire issue is how a totally false narrative - based on the misinformation and misrepresentation of facts spewed by Everton fans, the two mayors, and their friendly journos/pundits - has become accepted by the general footballing world as the truth.

The old saying that a lie can travel halfway round the world before the truth even gets its shoes on is very apt here.



Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10725 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:22:39 pm
It should be higher because they had a season to get their accounts in order. £20m is not a lot. A big sale covers it.


Yes, they were going on about it only being £19.5m.


It was £19.5m over the £105m already stated and allowed. That's aside from all the concessions that brought it down from an even higher figure, some of which are dubious in business terms.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10726 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:03:37 pm
Im really of the opinion that 6 points is nowhere near enough.

This isnt an Everton thing although.

My reason is that you can overspend like crazy and only lose 6 points. Its actually worth the hit. Why wouldnt  you risk that? And that doesnt help the sustainability criteria one iota. And why is the football league giving guidance any kind of guide? So what? Why do the PL have to follow suit?  That makes no sense that you have to follow their precedent. A precedent that Everton didnt even suggest!

If you overspend like crazy you'll get more than 6 points though? Everton's case sets a precedent, but in the grand scheme of football finances they only exceeded the limit by a small amount. If you go another £100 million over you aren't going to get the same punishment.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10727 on: Today at 02:19:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:03:37 pm
Im really of the opinion that 6 points is nowhere near enough.

This isnt an Everton thing although.

My reason is that you can overspend like crazy and only lose 6 points. Its actually worth the hit. Why wouldnt  you risk that? And that doesnt help the sustainability criteria one iota. And why is the football league giving guidance any kind of guide? So what? Why do the PL have to follow suit?  That makes no sense that you have to follow their precedent. A precedent that Everton didnt even suggest!

Yep. One way to stop it would be to have an automatic point penalty for the breach itself with additional deductions based on the extent of the amount breach i.e every £x million over would result in a point. The success of Everton's appeal has nullified a key part of the deterrent and will now be seen as a precedent
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10728 on: Today at 02:22:23 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:08:07 pm
Chelsea actually made a huge player trading profit of £143m in the 19/20 season. They sold the likes of Moratta and Hazard.

They also served a transfer ban so had plenty of headroom in terms of FFP and PSR.

I wonder how many of those sales were actually funding from Abramovich by the back door. They sold a player like Moratta, who'd failed at Chelsea, for the same money they paid for him. I suspect Russian funds have gone by another route to Atletico to inflate the fee Chelsea received. They used to do this all the time, Oscar to China, David Luiz to PSG and then back again.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10729 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:35:32 pm

I'm absolutely with you - but most football fans that I know aren't.

The pervading mentality is that clubs should be able to spend what they want - and if that comes out of the pockets of a dodgy billionaire or evil oil dictatorship, then so what? Trying to stop this is just the big clubs - who have the biggest incomes and following and therefore the biggest spending power - trying to protect their status and block off would-be challengers.

It's why, in many ways, Everton going into Administration before being relegated would be a good thing for the whole principle of P&S rules (if they go under after being relegated, you just know their rabid, fuckwitted followers and sympathetic pundits will go into overdrive to 100% blame their administration on the points deduction(s) driving them out of the PL.

Like I've said, what grates on me more than anything with this entire issue is how a totally false narrative - based on the misinformation and misrepresentation of facts spewed by Everton fans, the two mayors, and their friendly journos/pundits - has become accepted by the general footballing world as the truth.

The old saying that a lie can travel halfway round the world before the truth even gets its shoes on is very apt here.

It's nuts. The rules actually prevent the big clubs from running away with things. It's already essentially a two tier Premier League.

This whole fallacy falls down because it presumes there are a bunch of sportswashers or benefactor billionaires with deep pockets just desperate to take over a bunch of clubs, but don't because the rules stop them spending their own money.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10730 on: Today at 02:53:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:35:32 pm

I'm absolutely with you - but most football fans that I know aren't.

The pervading mentality is that clubs should be able to spend what they want - and if that comes out of the pockets of a dodgy billionaire or evil oil dictatorship, then so what?

That's what I get from a lot of people as well. They think they'll be the next one to be taken over so don't want anything to stand in their way

Plus, they all believe any old shite from Sky/Talksport/Social Media that Everton have been hard done by and with everyone going on about how they've done nothing wrong

The PL need to come out and state that Everton cheated and have admitted this and that the cheating ensured they survived relegation last season. They should also come out and state that Everton are fortunate that they were able to delay the process until this season as the 6 points should have been deducted last season which would have meant relegation to the Championship where the FFP/P&S rules are stricter and punishments are harsher. They should also come out and state that multiple breaches of the P&S rules will result in heavier points deductions, especially when shown that the club has done nothing to try and correct the position they are in (which Everton haven't and several other clubs very clearly have)

The PL have allowed Everton to paint the narrative in this
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10731 on: Today at 02:59:09 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:53:51 pm
That's what I get from a lot of people as well. They think they'll be the next one to be taken over so don't want anything to stand in their way

Plus, they all believe any old shite from Sky/Talksport/Social Media that Everton have been hard done by and with everyone going on about how they've done nothing wrong

The PL need to come out and state that Everton cheated and have admitted this and that the cheating ensured they survived relegation last season. They should also come out and state that Everton are fortunate that they were able to delay the process until this season as the 6 points should have been deducted last season which would have meant relegation to the Championship where the FFP/P&S rules are stricter and punishments are harsher. They should also come out and state that multiple breaches of the P&S rules will result in heavier points deductions, especially when shown that the club has done nothing to try and correct the position they are in (which Everton haven't and several other clubs very clearly have)

The PL have allowed Everton to paint the narrative in this
That's the key issue here.

If you breach the rules, then the sanctions should come immediately. If not, you'll be getting all sort of arguments. That's why City and Chelsea's cases are an absolute farce. Time is a weapon for the guilty.

The best thing the league can do is to:
1. Align with UEFA's squad cost rule
2. Implement the rules in real time e.g approving transfers and/or letting clubs know when they need to sell players to meet the threshold. This is what the DNCG does in France
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10732 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:59:09 pm
That's the key issue here.

If you breach the rules, then the sanctions should come immediately. If not, you'll be getting all sort of arguments. That's why City and Chelsea's cases are an absolute farce. Time is a weapon for the guilty.

The best thing the league can do is to:
1. Align with UEFA's squad cost rule
2. Implement the rules in real time e.g approving transfers and/or letting clubs know when they need to sell players to meet the threshold. This is what the DNCG does in France

Isn`t that what they do in Spain as well ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10733 on: Today at 04:38:47 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:50:43 pm
Isn`t that what they do in Spain as well ?
Is right.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10734 on: Today at 04:43:17 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:50:43 pm
Isn`t that what they do in Spain as well ?

Yes, I think the Spanish clubs have to provide up-to-date financial data to La Ligas Economic Control before a transfer can be approved.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10735 on: Today at 04:44:27 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:59:09 pm
2. Implement the rules in real time e.g approving transfers and/or letting clubs know when they need to sell players to meet the threshold. This is what the DNCG does in France
This seems like a no-brainer given what's happened across the park i.e. a reckless owner+board egged on by a financially ignorant and utterly desperate fan-base.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10736 on: Today at 04:51:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:07:37 pm
By the way. Im highly amused by Everton fans referring to us as a cup team as a performative.
Thats very funny.

What does that make them?

A taboo team?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10737 on: Today at 04:53:40 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:51:22 pm
A tabooooooooooooooofuckoffyouyershiteooooooooooooooooooonotfittoweartheshirtooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo team?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10738 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm
Is anybody really surprised that the Premier League is at least 10 years behind the continent on this?

As usual, it's little wonder that an institution that has lax and poorly enforced regulations has attracted the attention of financial shysters and reckless spending. I'm surprised 777 managed to even get a foothold on the continent.
