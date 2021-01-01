

I'm absolutely with you - but most football fans that I know aren't.



The pervading mentality is that clubs should be able to spend what they want - and if that comes out of the pockets of a dodgy billionaire or evil oil dictatorship, then so what?



That's what I get from a lot of people as well. They think they'll be the next one to be taken over so don't want anything to stand in their wayPlus, they all believe any old shite from Sky/Talksport/Social Media that Everton have been hard done by and with everyone going on about how they've done nothing wrongThe PL need to come out and state that Everton cheated and have admitted this and that the cheating ensured they survived relegation last season. They should also come out and state that Everton are fortunate that they were able to delay the process until this season as the 6 points should have been deducted last season which would have meant relegation to the Championship where the FFP/P&S rules are stricter and punishments are harsher. They should also come out and state that multiple breaches of the P&S rules will result in heavier points deductions, especially when shown that the club has done nothing to try and correct the position they are in (which Everton haven't and several other clubs very clearly have)The PL have allowed Everton to paint the narrative in this