Im really of the opinion that 6 points is nowhere near enough.
This isnt an Everton thing although.
My reason is that you can overspend like crazy and only lose 6 points. Its actually worth the hit. Why wouldnt you risk that? And that doesnt help the sustainability criteria one iota.
I'm absolutely with you - but most football fans that I know aren't.
The pervading mentality is that clubs should be able to spend what they want - and if that comes out of the pockets of a dodgy billionaire or evil oil dictatorship, then so what? Trying to stop this is just the big clubs - who have the biggest incomes and following and therefore the biggest spending power - trying to protect their status and block off would-be challengers.
It's why, in many ways, Everton going into Administration before
being relegated would be a good thing for the whole principle of P&S rules (if they go under after
being relegated, you just know their rabid, fuckwitted followers and sympathetic pundits will go into overdrive to 100% blame their administration on the points deduction(s) driving them out of the PL.
Like I've said, what grates on me more than anything with this entire issue is how a totally false narrative - based on the misinformation and misrepresentation of facts spewed by Everton fans, the two mayors, and their friendly journos/pundits - has become accepted by the general footballing world as the truth.
The old saying that a lie can travel halfway round the world before the truth even gets its shoes on is very apt here.