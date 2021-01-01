« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10680 on: Today at 08:15:11 am
Is it fair to say there is positives to take from this deduction since

- it shows a points reduction is the worthy punishment
- they will end up with another deduction before the season is out anyway?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10681 on: Today at 08:16:44 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:05:44 am
The next deduction is key, they need to stand firm to all the inevitable uproar about already being deducted for part of the same period, if they back down then it opens the floodgates for the likes of the Saudis and Abu Dhabi to massively overspend one year and take a small points hit the following year then it's all forgotten about in future PSR calculations, it's a rolling calculation and clubs should know where they stand going into each season to stay the right side of the line

I'd say that for clubs like Saudis and Abu Dhabi, even on a rolling basis, there is no disincentive to follow the rules so long as the amount over every season is a six point deduction and not linked to the amount over. The key now, in my opinion, is that the punishment increases for each infringement. Ten points second offence 15 points third etc.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10682 on: Today at 08:38:59 am
Whilst its disappointing for the pts reduction to have been reduced from 10 to 6, lets step back a bit. This gives them some hope. Which given the current state of their club is, for them a blessing. However, the state of their club has not changed. Whilst they celebrate and cheer, nothing has really changed that much. This 4pts just delays and drags out the inevitable to a more prolonged and tortuous charade for their fans. So, cheer away and enjoy your moment. Instead of cheering cup wins, they are resigned to cheering for survival. I am quite happy for them to delay their own misery as it prolongs my own satisfaction at their demise. Everton are the club that keeps on losing, even after the final whistle. Its like a soap opera that even I can enjoy watching.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10683 on: Today at 08:48:25 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:15:11 am
Is it fair to say there is positives to take from this deduction since

- it shows a points reduction is the worthy punishment
- they will end up with another deduction before the season is out anyway?

If the points deduction was applied last season they get relegated. No sporting advantage though of course.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10684 on: Today at 09:01:23 am
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 02:35:00 am
So the consensus from the likes of Carra, the increasingly unlikeable Burnham (Dress rehearsal for his defending of Manchester City against losing their titles and cups) and Henry Winter are the 6 points arbitrary figure is about right but the 10 points arbitrary figure was waaaaay too much. That makes sense not!

It would be logical to expect a second transgression of the rules to produce an even bigger points deduction so why are some people expecting the same deduction or even less?
If the penalty for administration is 9 points then it was excessive.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10685 on: Today at 09:09:06 am
Just heard Degsy Hatton on the radio. He was questioning the integrity of the Prem League..Now theres someone to talk about integrity. The lack of it has followed him all his life the bitter prick.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10686 on: Today at 09:22:59 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:23 am
If the penalty for administration is 9 points then it was excessive.
They should have had a 12 point deduction. A 6 pt penalty for PSR with a further 6 for obviously fraudulent COVID losses, which the PL seemed unwilling to even challenge much less charge. In any other context, claiming false expenses leads to very serious consequences. Administration, well there's no intent in gross financial mismanagement to that level. Whereas what they've done is sought to gain an advantage on their relegation rivals by deception. Morally much worse IMO.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10687 on: Today at 09:35:17 am
The second points deduction surely has to exceed the first?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10688 on: Today at 09:42:01 am
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 02:35:00 am
So the consensus from the likes of Carra, the increasingly unlikeable Burnham (Dress rehearsal for his defending of Manchester City against losing their titles and cups) and Henry Winter are the 6 points arbitrary figure is about right but the 10 points arbitrary figure was waaaaay too much. That makes sense not!

It would be logical to expect a second transgression of the rules to produce an even bigger points deduction so why are some people expecting the same deduction or even less?

Because Everton will appeal again, hoping to get the second deduction reduced as well. The panel investigating the second breach will be looking at the result of the first appeal and factor that into their judgement. It will be a toss up as to whether the slap a bigger deduction on Everton, mindful it will likely be reduced on appeal, or a lower one to try and forestall such a reduction.

The wild card is that it's a second offence, so once again we're in unchartered territory, as nobody had been punished once before Everton, let alone twice. Not every appeal should be successful, especially when it's partially based on the same numbers as the first one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10689 on: Today at 09:43:12 am
Fat Sam was on the radio and he was pushing the lines that clubs should be able to spend whatever they want and that any penalties should be applied before the season starts.  Over-simplistic solutions, but then I'd expect nothing else from Sam.

It's only P&S that's stopped Everton diving head first over the cliff edge.  Even with half-hearted attempts at complying they've still accruing massive debts.  I'm fairly sure that if left to their own devices they'd have gone the same way as Ridsdale's Leeds but without the fleeting glory.

Applying the penalties before the season starts would mean clubs would face no punishment for the season in which the offences occurred.  Man City's achievements are already asterisked in my eyes but imagine if a team flouted the rules, won the league and the following season started with a points deduction that would have dropped them down the previous season's league table.  Speaking of which, Leicester should be sharpening their knifes as now it's official that Everton have six points deducted which are carried over from the 2022/23 season then Leicester should still be a Premier League team and Everton should be a Championship team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10690 on: Today at 10:11:56 am
If they have 105m allowable losses for the current period.

From the judgement they had the following PSR losses

T3 - £58m
T1&2 (averaged due to COVID) - £55m
T - 10m

T3 drops out this year, so if they've breached again then their loss must be over £40m. Also shows the trend going the wrong way.

Unless they can argue it is wrong or anything then surely they will see another point deduction?

Although even with a total 12 PT deduction I can see them staying up still

EDIT: it could be less as you are only allowed to lose 105m if backed up by secure funding from your owner. Is this perhaps why they have breached? As Moshiri hasn't bought more shares? Unless he has?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10691 on: Today at 10:18:41 am
How will the money loaned to them by 777 stack up when it comes to losses? They've been lent something like £200m just to tread water - that has to feature on the accounts somewhere at some point? It's not equity.

Could they end up breaching the rules again?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10692 on: Today at 10:21:22 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:22:59 am
They should have had a 12 point deduction. A 6 pt penalty for PSR with a further 6 for obviously fraudulent COVID losses, which the PL seemed unwilling to even challenge much less charge. In any other context, claiming false expenses leads to very serious consequences. Administration, well there's no intent in gross financial mismanagement to that level. Whereas what they've done is sought to gain an advantage on their relegation rivals by deception. Morally much worse IMO.
Administration is at the extreme end of financial mismanagement. If the punishment for that is 9 points, then Everton's PSR breach exceeding it is excessive. 6 points are a lot for a team fighting relegation.  They are just very lucky with the timing.

For COVID, many clubs got away with it as well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10693 on: Today at 10:23:40 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:11:56 am
Although even with a total 12 PT deduction I can see them staying up still
They've definitely dropped on the right season to have the points deductions applied!  I'd be surprised if Burnley or Sheff Utd hit 20 points and Luton might just scrape to 30.  Leicester went down with 34 last season and Burnley with 35 the season before.  Forest are also likely to get a points deduction similar to Everton's and are already a point worse off.

Dyche's reductive football has them on course for 45 points before points deductions.  They could comfortably absorb a total of 12 points being deducted and still stay up.

We shouldn't forget though that this great endeavour of theirs was supposed to lead to the Champions League and winning trophies.  Even without the deductions they'd be seven points worse off than a Wolves team that have routinely sold their best players.  They'd be 21 points off fourth place.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10694 on: Today at 10:38:02 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:21:22 am
Administration is at the extreme end of financial mismanagement. If the punishment for that is 9 points, then Everton's PSR breach exceeding it is excessive. 6 points are a lot for a team fighting relegation.  They are just very lucky with the timing.

For COVID, many clubs got away with it as well.

Administration can come about for all sorts of reasons, for example another club faulting on a transfer debt or a TV company collapsing as happened at Bury. Cheating is cheating. It can be caused by cheating.

As for Covid losses, if you look at all the other clubs Covid related losses they are all sort of in line with a little up and down from the median as you would expect, apart from one club. Everton managed the extraordinary feat of losing more than they normally earn. Clubs of Everton's size were reporting figures of £30-£50m. Everton £228m. Does that look like 'many (others) getting away with it as well'?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10695 on: Today at 10:41:21 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:38:02 am
Administration can come about for all sorts of reasons, for example another club faulting on a transfer debt or a TV company collapsing as happened at Bury. Cheating is cheating. It can be caused by cheating.

As for Covid losses, if you look at all the other clubs Covid related losses they are all sort of in line with a little up and down from the median as you would expect, apart from one club. Everton managed the extraordinary feat of losing more than they normally earn. Clubs of Everton's size were reporting figures of £30-£50m. Everton £228m. Does that look like 'many (others) getting away with it as well'?
I can tell you that many clubs took the piss using COVID as an excuse. That's why they are apprehensive now that the two COVID have dropped off.

The PL have been made to look like fools with how they've handled this. Gives less confidence with regards to the City case.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10696 on: Today at 10:48:06 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:21:22 am
Administration is at the extreme end of financial mismanagement. If the punishment for that is 9 points, then Everton's PSR breach exceeding it is excessive. 6 points are a lot for a team fighting relegation.  They are just very lucky with the timing.

For COVID, many clubs got away with it as well.

The point of these regulations is to ensure that clubs stay away from administration, they have to have enough teeth to make that happen and it should be completely fine for the penalty for more malicious breaches of the rules to be higher than that of the eventual fallout of those breaches.

The simple fact with covid losses is that they claimed matchday losses of more than double anyone else, despite their regular matchday income being extremely small.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10697 on: Today at 10:48:31 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:41:21 am
I can tell you that many clubs took the piss using COVID as an excuse. That's why they are apprehensive now that the two COVID have dropped off.

The PL have been made to look like fools with how they've handled this. Gives less confidence with regards to the City case.

Go on then, name names (many names).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10698 on: Today at 10:53:48 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:48:31 am
Go on then, name names (many names).
For example, how did Chelsea spend around £250m in the 20/21 season without significant sales??

The PL were simply lax.
