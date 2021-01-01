Whilst its disappointing for the pts reduction to have been reduced from 10 to 6, lets step back a bit. This gives them some hope. Which given the current state of their club is, for them a blessing. However, the state of their club has not changed. Whilst they celebrate and cheer, nothing has really changed that much. This 4pts just delays and drags out the inevitable to a more prolonged and tortuous charade for their fans. So, cheer away and enjoy your moment. Instead of cheering cup wins, they are resigned to cheering for survival. I am quite happy for them to delay their own misery as it prolongs my own satisfaction at their demise. Everton are the club that keeps on losing, even after the final whistle. Its like a soap opera that even I can enjoy watching.