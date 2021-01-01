Fat Sam was on the radio and he was pushing the lines that clubs should be able to spend whatever they want and that any penalties should be applied before the season starts. Over-simplistic solutions, but then I'd expect nothing else from Sam.



It's only P&S that's stopped Everton diving head first over the cliff edge. Even with half-hearted attempts at complying they've still accruing massive debts. I'm fairly sure that if left to their own devices they'd have gone the same way as Ridsdale's Leeds but without the fleeting glory.



Applying the penalties before the season starts would mean clubs would face no punishment for the season in which the offences occurred. Man City's achievements are already asterisked in my eyes but imagine if a team flouted the rules, won the league and the following season started with a points deduction that would have dropped them down the previous season's league table. Speaking of which, Leicester should be sharpening their knifes as now it's official that Everton have six points deducted which are carried over from the 2022/23 season then Leicester should still be a Premier League team and Everton should be a Championship team.