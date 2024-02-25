« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 524630 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10640 on: Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm »
Hopefully it's double for the repeat offence.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,683
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10641 on: Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm
I think it's 52,000, but the rest of your post still stands.

How can something they keep telling us will cost £500m suddenly be worth £1.7b?

Does this mean Spurs' place is now worth over £2b?

Also, what difference does its financial value matter, when you only realise the capital if you sell the place? 🤔


777 partners can use the stadium as collateral to take out more loans, with pretty interest rates. Loading more debt onto EFC. They'll probably use those loans to get out of jail for all the other sporting interests that they are behind in making financial payments for.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,670
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10642 on: Yesterday at 07:36:04 pm »
Its gonna be unreal when they get another deduction and it relegates them.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10643 on: Yesterday at 07:45:52 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
One of the replies in there  Stadium has been valued to be worth when finished at over £1.7B its a great investment



Football stadia are difficult to value.

HMRC argue that the valuation depends on the financial circumstance of the owner.

https://valuationoffice.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/19/how-we-value-football-stadiums/

One might also base this on the valuation of the land were it to be converted to residential property.

https://www.propertyreporter.co.uk/the-residential-property-values-of-english-premier-league-stadiums.html

Using either method, the Bitter Bowl is not woth £1.7 billion. If it was, Evertons tax bill will rise significantly.

http://stadiumdb.com/news/2022/12/england_stadium_rises_will_affect_premier_league_clubs
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10644 on: Yesterday at 08:08:26 pm »
Can the Premier League appeal, against the appeal?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10645 on: Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:36:04 pm
Its gonna be unreal when they get another deduction and it relegates them.
should be looking at double the 6 points at least, Forest get 6 for their offence and they could still get flushed 🙏🙏
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10646 on: Yesterday at 08:20:36 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:08:26 pm
Can the Premier League appeal, against the appeal?
unlikely I would have thought
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10647 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:08:26 pm
Can the Premier League appeal, against the appeal?
Don't need to. They get a second hit in March.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10648 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm
Don't need to. They get a second hit in March.
yep and the key point in the wording of the appeal was "only a points deduction was appropriate".

They'll get another one and there would be a good argument for more than 6 points given it was a second offence and they failed to head warnings from the previous charges that were brought.

They are still in serious trouble
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,471
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10649 on: Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm
Don't need to. They get a second hit in March.

19.95 pts
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,174
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10650 on: Yesterday at 09:28:33 pm »
Theyll still stay up
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10651 on: Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm »
The stand out from the report is that Everton have now committed £800m to BMD.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,174
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10652 on: Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm »
Has any club in the championship had a second PSR punishment? If so, was it increased compared to the previous one, the same, or less.?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,799
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10653 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm »
I'd expect the second deduction to be around 8 points. Just guessing of course, but I think given it's a second offence and the impact of the partially successful appeal, the panel reviewing this latest breach will want a punishment that is deemed fair and will stick.

It would be less than the nine points for administration, but at the same time takes into account that Everton are repeat offenders. Obviously they will appeal it even if it were a single point, but all they really have going for them is the precedent set by the first appeal.

I really hope the PL hurry up and jettison the 777 bid. Seems 777 are dragging their heels providing the requested information. I don't see why the PL haven't set some kind of deadline where they'll kill the deal if they don't get the answers by a certain date. The PL can't possibly want to potentially delay administration until next season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,843
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10654 on: Yesterday at 09:42:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm
Has any club in the championship had a second PSR punishment? If so, was it increased compared to the previous one, the same, or less.?

Pretty sure Reading did. 6 pts both times I think for far less than Everton's losses
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10655 on: Yesterday at 09:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm

I really hope the PL hurry up and jettison the 777 bid. Seems 777 are dragging their heels providing the requested information. I don't see why the PL haven't set some kind of deadline where they'll kill the deal if they don't get the answers by a certain date. The PL can't possibly want to potentially delay administration until next season.

Quote
Everton had no option but to sit out the January transfer window, and much worse than that, rely upon funding from 777 Partners to remain a going concern. All whilst waiting for 777 Partners to provide the evidence which supports their acquisition of Everton. Failure to provide the evidence, means no approval  the Premier League doesnt reject it just doesnt give approval.

https://theesk.org/2024/02/25/how-moshiri-can-end-evertons-paralysis-now/


Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10656 on: Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10657 on: Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:28:33 pm
Theyll still stay up
That's just your pessimism talking.

A second points deduction is inevitable, and combined with Luton's semi-resurgence, with Forest also fighting for their survival, I'd say they're still just as likely, if not more so now, of being flushed. Nature finds a way.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,538
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10658 on: Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm
That's just your pessimism talking.

A second points deduction is inevitable, and combined with Luton's semi-resurgence, with Forest also fighting for their survival, I'd say they're still just as likely, if not more so now, of being flushed. Nature finds a way.

Are t Forest going to get docked too though?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10659 on: Yesterday at 09:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm
Are t Forest going to get docked too though?
Yes, but they're only 1 point behind Everton currently, and will almost certainly get a lesser point deduction for a first offence than Everton's second. And that's before you factor in the issue of administration and just how deep they're into 777's payday loans.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,174
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10660 on: Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm
That's just your pessimism talking.

A second points deduction is inevitable, and combined with Luton's semi-resurgence, with Forest also fighting for their survival, I'd say they're still just as likely, if not more so now, of being flushed. Nature finds a way.
My rational head talking!!

They are now ahead of forest and forest will be getting a points deduction. 

They will get a bounce after having points back, looking at their pints per game, it looks a pretty remote chance that they will fall into the bottom three
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,799
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10661 on: Yesterday at 10:22:30 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10662 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm
My rational head talking!!

They are now ahead of forest and forest will be getting a points deduction. 

They will get a bounce after having points back, looking at their pints per game, it looks a pretty remote chance that they will fall into the bottom three

Good chance they will drop if they're having a few pints per game ;D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10663 on: Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:05:07 pm
My rational head talking!!

They are now ahead of forest and forest will be getting a points deduction. 

They will get a bounce after having points back, looking at their pints per game, it looks a pretty remote chance that they will fall into the bottom three
Has your rational head forgotten that they are only now back up to 15th (level with Brentford in 16th, and just 1 point ahead of Forest) sending their second penalty? Forest will get a deduction yes, but it will be slightly less than Everton are due for their repeat offence. Which will cancel out any gain, and instantly deflate any appeal 'bounce'. They'll be back in 18th by Easter and stay there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,438
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10664 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm »
Ellis Sims who was sold by Everton in the summer has scored a hattrick tonight and fired Coventry though to the FA Cup Quarters.
Everton went out in the pervious round.

;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,888
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10665 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
More distorting of facts allowed to go unchallenged on both R5L and Radio Merseyside.

Everton fans & the two mayors, along with sympathetic media/journos, have managed to weave a totally false narrative into public awareness, which paints them as victims of a labyrinthine set of rules that anyone would struggle to understand.

It's bullshit.

They deliberately cheated the P&S rules to sign players who they believed would make them a better side.

Events - principally Ancelotti flipping them the finger and Covid - obviously impacted on them, but that's tough shit. Covid hit everyone (and they ridiculously were allowed way more latitude on Covid losses than any other club) and they punched well above their weight getting Ancelotti anyway (they got very lucky with timing).

The primary fact is, they had a better squad by cheating P&S than they would have done without.

And that allowed them to avoid relegation, condemning other clubs to the drop. They cheated and won.

Yet the overriding narrative that's been publicly accepted is that they're the victims. And so people feel sorry for them.

It boils my piss.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10666 on: Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
and they punched well above their weight getting Ancelotti anyway (they got very lucky with timing).
I wonder after turning down their first two offers, exactly how far did they up the ante to get Ancelotti? It was obviously insane, too good to refuse. Did their accounts divulge that info?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10667 on: Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm
I wonder after turning down their first two offers, exactly how far did they up the ante to get Ancelotti? It was obviously insane, too good to refuse. Did their accounts divulge that info?

£11m a year plus a job for his lad
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 12:16:49 am »
Second punishment should be 14 points, 10 points for the offence and the other 4 just for fun
Anyway, why the fuck do these stupid bastards want to stay in the PL so much, it's hell for them, they might have some fun playing at a level that suits the club
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,547
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 12:51:00 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm
The stand out from the report is that Everton have now committed £800m to BMD.
They're "Fuckin' Rich". 🤑
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 01:19:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm
The stand out from the report is that Everton have now committed £800m to BMD.
Money they have not got
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10671 on: Today at 01:49:48 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10672 on: Today at 02:35:00 am »
So the consensus from the likes of Carra, the increasingly unlikeable Burnham (Dress rehearsal for his defending of Manchester City against losing their titles and cups) and Henry Winter are the 6 points arbitrary figure is about right but the 10 points arbitrary figure was waaaaay too much. That makes sense not!

It would be logical to expect a second transgression of the rules to produce an even bigger points deduction so why are some people expecting the same deduction or even less?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Up
« previous next »
 