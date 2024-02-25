More distorting of facts allowed to go unchallenged on both R5L and Radio Merseyside.



Everton fans & the two mayors, along with sympathetic media/journos, have managed to weave a totally false narrative into public awareness, which paints them as victims of a labyrinthine set of rules that anyone would struggle to understand.



It's bullshit.



They deliberately cheated the P&S rules to sign players who they believed would make them a better side.



Events - principally Ancelotti flipping them the finger and Covid - obviously impacted on them, but that's tough shit. Covid hit everyone (and they ridiculously were allowed way more latitude on Covid losses than any other club) and they punched well above their weight getting Ancelotti anyway (they got very lucky with timing).



The primary fact is, they had a better squad by cheating P&S than they would have done without.



And that allowed them to avoid relegation, condemning other clubs to the drop. They cheated and won.



Yet the overriding narrative that's been publicly accepted is that they're the victims. And so people feel sorry for them.



It boils my piss.



