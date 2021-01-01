« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:51:00 pm
The salt content of the Welsh coastal waters will go up dramatically. It'll be like the Dead Sea.

Unlike their club then, who will not stay afloat ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 01:15:43 pm »
Points deduction reduced to 6
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 01:16:11 pm »

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCLUSIVE Everton points deduction for breach of Premier League profitability & sustainability rules reduced from 10 points to 6 after independent panel appeal hearing into original punishment. 2nd charge appeal hearing still to come
@TheAthleticFC
 #EFC

Yeah lets reduce Everton charge and not punish City that harshly!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:15:43 pm
Points reduction reduced to 6
Boooooooooo.  Sorry, instinctive reaction when I read this thread.

They'll get another 6 deducted in May, hopefully.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 01:18:42 pm »
Takes them up to 16th, 5 points ahead of Luton and 1 ahead of Forest, though Luton have a game in hand
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm »
Cheat the rules and get a tiny punishment, might as well all start doing it now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10486 on: Today at 01:19:47 pm »
Well done to the Ev for winning the penalty points reduction trophy. It can go alongside the transfer window cup and cuckoo clock. Just waiting for the fireworks.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10487 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm »
4 points back for the cheats
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10488 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:15:43 pm
Points deduction reduced to 6

Absolute c*nts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10489 on: Today at 01:21:03 pm »
Cue all the other teams now appealing against that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10490 on: Today at 01:21:29 pm »
Haven't they got another potential deduction?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10491 on: Today at 01:21:38 pm »
Setting a precedent for City to appeal against their punishment.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10492 on: Today at 01:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Setting a precedent for City to appeal against their punishment.

If they get punished.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10493 on: Today at 01:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Setting a precedent for City to appeal against their punishment.
They'll only get 115*6 = 690 points deduction now.

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:19:35 pm
Cheat the rules and get a tiny punishment, might as well all start doing it now.
I think that's the ADFC official club motto now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10494 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Now affected clubs can sue and I would suggest 6 points for the second offence and only 6 points for Forest instead of 10 for them as well.


Only bankruptcy and administration to worry about now.


When is the 2nd case up?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10495 on: Today at 01:25:21 pm »
Presumably then most likely another 6 points for the new charge - or even 10 again if no mitigation.

All a bit of a mess down that end of the table isn`t it with the Forest charge as well
« Reply #10496 on: Today at 01:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:24:20 pm
Now affected clubs can sue and I would suggest 6 points for the second offence and only 6 points for Forest instead of 10 for them as well.

Yes, that's how I see it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10497 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:21:29 pm
Haven't they got another potential deduction?

Yes
« Reply #10498 on: Today at 01:27:10 pm »
boooooooooooooooooooooooo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10499 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Thats the most points they got recently.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10500 on: Today at 01:28:51 pm »
The blues are in uproar that they haven't got their 10 back.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10501 on: Today at 01:28:55 pm »
2nd charge should be harsher given repeated breach.

I wonder if it will still be all corrupt.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10502 on: Today at 01:29:14 pm »
Repeat offenders will get more point deductions. Could be worse than 10 points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10503 on: Today at 01:29:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:28:51 pm
The blues are in uproar that they haven't got their 10 back.

But the broke the rules.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10504 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm »
Fuck off, that's shite that :no

They'll only get another 6pts then, which is crap as they've cheated to stay up - hope they go fucking bust now
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10505 on: Today at 01:30:06 pm »
So, half of what the PL wanted.

Truly the Unflushables.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10506 on: Today at 01:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:29:19 pm
But the broke the rules.

Yeah I know. They don't seem to think so though 😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10507 on: Today at 01:30:56 pm »
So moaning gets you a discount. Should have hit them with 15 and reduced it to 10.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10508 on: Today at 01:31:19 pm »
Even with another 6 (maybe more) then they will still just about stay up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10509 on: Today at 01:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:24:14 pm
They'll only get 115*6 = 690 points deduction now.
Sound, just depends whether they'll be in the NPL Div 1 East or West now rather than the NWCFL D1 North or South then!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10510 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm »
Headline should be that Everton have lost their appeal and have been confirmed as having cheated. Now everyone sue them
