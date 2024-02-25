The greatest post in the history of GOT.
10/10 for historical accuracy
10/10 for exhaustive detail
10/10 for tactical acumen
10/10 for intelligent analysis
Is he a great manager? My view with Liverpool's success recently is it's fishy to say the least. Liverpool's play isn't based in skill, like Guardiolas Barca, Wenger Arsenal or some other great teams over the years. His success has been built on playing with high intensity, relying on getting Salah or Mane in behind. The great Arsenal, Chelsea, United or City sides didn't almost always win. Also he's had off seasons where they have been awful with exactly The same players and manager. United struggled when Beckham left, later on Tevez, Rooney and Scholes leaving. Arsenal struggled when Pires, Bergkamp, Henry, Viera, Sol Campbell, Seaman, Cole and Keown either retired or left. Liverpool struggled when they sold Suarez. What makes zero sense about Klopps success is, their form didn't drastically perform upon his arrival. Lost to City and Sevilla in his first season. 2nd season got knocked out of League Cup by Southampton, got knocked out at home in FA cup against Championship Wolves. Struggled to beat Plymouth in 3rd round. 3rd season mikes behind Man City, get through easy group, playing Maribor and Spartak Moscow. Let Seville back from 3-0 up. I'd argue City were stupid to agree to play at Anfield, they should of simply said they were scared for their safety and not walked out. UEFA couldn't say anything then. Nearly managed to let Roma back in the 2nd leg and that's when they had VVD. Got beat in final. Lost to West Brom at Anfield in FA Cup. Lost 3 games in the group stage in 2018/2019 season. Only got out of group stage, because Napoli missed so many chances in Belgrade. So you can't say it was either his arrival, nor VVD, Mane, Salah or Alissons arrivals that changed Liverpool's fortunes. Chelseas form.hugely improved when Mouriniho arrived at first. Wenger genuinly revolutionised the premier league what changed things then mate? Also can you explain how Just an Klopps Liverpool are the only team in history, where none of the players who have left during Klopps time at Liverpool have done anything upon leaving. Dzeko didn't become crap when he left City, Lukaku reclaimed his form in Milan. Alonso had a great career after leaving Liverpool, Henry didn't become crap when left Arsenal. Players like Barry, Eto and Rooney came to us at the end of their careers, but they'd been viewed as quality players from.a young age. He turned Henderson and Milner who were never great in their prime, to players who can play week in week out, playing high intensity tactics. Barca had to rest their whole team after the first leg against Liverpool at Camp Nou, Klopp didn't rest anyone played against Newcastle in a highly intense game, then Liverpool players managed to go out a put in the performance of a lifetime against a Barca side who should of had an advantage. Makes perfect sense under your logic that Barca who have had some of the best sides in history recently, employ people who can't possibly know more about fitness and tactics than Fuhrer Klopp.