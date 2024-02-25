« previous next »
Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10440 on: Today at 06:59:58 pm »
Another depressing afternoon for the blues
:D


Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10441 on: Today at 07:26:17 pm »
First club to share a city with a side thats won 10 League Cups.

Get it on your wall lads. :thumbup  :wave


Offline lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10442 on: Today at 07:36:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:59:58 pm
Another depressing afternoon for the blues
:D

Hope they really enjoyed it  ;D ;)







Offline FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10443 on: Today at 07:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:26:17 pm
First club to share a city with a side thats won 10 League Cups.

Get it on your wall lads. :thumbup  :wave

Put it next to "First club to be deducted 10 points"


Offline jacobs chains

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10444 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:37:13 pm
Put it next to "First club to be deducted 10 points"

With the alphabetical superiority they have over Forest they could be the second team to be deducted 10 points as well.


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10445 on: Today at 07:49:38 pm »







Online In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10446 on: Today at 07:50:33 pm »
There's always something they'll get mad about, even an innocent handshake  ;D

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/10-point-deduction-appeal-2nd-psr-charge.118613/post-11125814



Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10447 on: Today at 08:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:13:45 pm
They're called the blue quarter for good reason.  :wave

The good reason being they fiddled these figures too so they actually seem to have that much of the city?  ;D


Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10448 on: Today at 08:03:18 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:50:33 pm
There's always something they'll get mad about, even an innocent handshake  ;D

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/10-point-deduction-appeal-2nd-psr-charge.118613/post-11125814

They should sell hats made out of blue tinfoil, they'd sell so many that they might even be able to skip a month of payday loans from 777.


Online Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10449 on: Today at 09:11:20 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:37:13 pm
Put it next to "First club to be deducted 10 points"

Our wall: 10
Their wall: -10


Online Uncle Ronnie

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10450 on: Today at 09:22:18 pm »


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10451 on: Today at 09:37:46 pm »
Remember a few seasons ago when this lot were claiming the League Cup was now more prestigious than the Champions League?  :wave

 :scarf :champ :scarf



Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10452 on: Today at 09:39:46 pm »
Liverpool win a trophy on Sunday.

Everton get confirmed a 10 point deduction on Monday.


Cue the Blue conspiracy theorists claiming the corrupt FA waited for Liverpool to win a Cup before announcing the findings.



Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10453 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:39:46 pm
Liverpool win a trophy on Sunday.

Everton get confirmed a 10 point deduction on Monday.


Cue the Blue conspiracy theorists claiming the corrupt FA waited for Liverpool to win a Cup before announcing the findings.

Makes no sense, we are already celebrating, we don't need to add laughing at them to it.  ;D


Online Uncle Ronnie

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10454 on: Today at 09:56:58 pm »
Pretty sure (although Im incredibly drunk) that below in todays squad have all been born since Ev last won a trophy;   
Kelleher
Bradley
Clark
Konaté
Quansah
Mac Allister
McConnell
Gravenberch 
Gomez
Elliot
Gakpo
Danns,
Díaz
Koumas
Nyoni


Online Liverbird88

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10455 on: Today at 10:11:00 pm »


Offline I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10456 on: Today at 10:12:24 pm »
So angry at everything, you just want to pet them


Online Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10457 on: Today at 10:16:34 pm »
The greatest post in the history of GOT.

10/10 for historical accuracy
10/10 for exhaustive detail
10/10 for tactical acumen
10/10 for intelligent analysis

Quote
Is he a great manager? My view with Liverpool's success recently is it's fishy to say the least. Liverpool's play isn't based in skill, like Guardiolas Barca, Wenger Arsenal or some other great teams over the years. His success has been built on playing with high intensity, relying on getting Salah or Mane in behind. The great Arsenal, Chelsea, United or City sides didn't almost always win. Also he's had off seasons where they have been awful with exactly The same players and manager. United struggled when Beckham left, later on Tevez, Rooney and Scholes leaving. Arsenal struggled when Pires, Bergkamp, Henry, Viera, Sol Campbell, Seaman, Cole and Keown either retired or left. Liverpool struggled when they sold Suarez. What makes zero sense about Klopps success is, their form didn't drastically perform upon his arrival. Lost to City and Sevilla in his first season. 2nd season got knocked out of League Cup by Southampton, got knocked out at home in FA cup against Championship Wolves. Struggled to beat Plymouth in 3rd round. 3rd season mikes behind Man City, get through easy group, playing Maribor and Spartak Moscow. Let Seville back from 3-0 up. I'd argue City were stupid to agree to play at Anfield, they should of simply said they were scared for their safety and not walked out. UEFA couldn't say anything then. Nearly managed to let Roma back in the 2nd leg and that's when they had VVD. Got beat in final. Lost to West Brom at Anfield in FA Cup. Lost 3 games in the group stage in 2018/2019 season. Only got out of group stage, because Napoli missed so many chances in Belgrade. So you can't say it was either his arrival, nor VVD, Mane, Salah or Alissons arrivals that changed Liverpool's fortunes. Chelseas form.hugely improved when Mouriniho arrived at first. Wenger genuinly revolutionised the premier league what changed things then mate? Also can you explain how Just an Klopps Liverpool are the only team in history, where none of the players who have left during Klopps time at Liverpool have done anything upon leaving. Dzeko didn't become crap when he left City, Lukaku reclaimed his form in Milan. Alonso had a great career after leaving Liverpool, Henry didn't become crap when left Arsenal. Players like Barry, Eto and Rooney came to us at the end of their careers, but they'd been viewed as quality players from.a young age. He turned Henderson and Milner who were never great in their prime, to players who can play week in week out, playing high intensity tactics. Barca had to rest their whole team after the first leg against Liverpool at Camp Nou, Klopp didn't rest anyone played against Newcastle in a highly intense game, then Liverpool players managed to go out a put in the performance of a lifetime against a Barca side who should of had an advantage. Makes perfect sense under your logic that Barca who have had some of the best sides in history recently, employ people who can't possibly know more about fitness and tactics than Fuhrer Klopp.

