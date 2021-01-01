Okocha is one of those curates egg players whose reputation and legacy far outstrips how good he actually was. He was a decent attacking mid capable of highlight-reel pieces of one-off skill or the odd great goal. His peak was spent in Turkey and everywhere else he was good, never great, yet hes talked about in the same breath as players like Rui Costa, Hristo Stoichkov etc as if he was a great of his era.
If he was that good, he wouldnt have been rocking up at Bolton ages 28, when he should have been at the peak of his powers.