Okocha is one of those curates egg players whose reputation and legacy far outstrips how good he actually was. He was a decent attacking mid capable of highlight-reel pieces of one-off skill or the odd great goal. His peak was spent in Turkey and everywhere else he was good, never great, yet hes talked about in the same breath as players like Rui Costa, Hristo Stoichkov etc as if he was a great of his era.



If he was that good, he wouldnt have been rocking up at Bolton ages 28, when he should have been at the peak of his powers.