« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 517156 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,300
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10400 on: Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm »
I think the fact Salah id Egyptian plays into Yakubu's comments.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,867
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 03:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:10:15 pm
Li Tie has been sentenced to life in prison for match fixing? Thats nuts.


His crime was not cutting a senior CCP official into the deal.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,867
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 03:36:11 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm
I think the fact Salah id Egyptian plays into Yakubu's comments.


Yep, there's an essence of racism between many North and Sub-Saharan Africans.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 04:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:10:15 pm
Li Tie has been sentenced to life in prison for match fixing? Thats nuts.

https://x.com/knagberi/status/1760992364909220316?s=46&t=tdytcEN5vgNRmdMHVXclVQ

@knagberi

Li Tie locked up for life and he still has more to look forward to than most Evertonians.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,067
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 05:43:40 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count

If most of his goals are luck, hes really fucking lucky considering how prolific he is.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,036
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 05:52:43 pm »
In a season full of injuries across the board, these manage to put the same 11 out every week, yet are convinced we're doped up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10406 on: Yesterday at 06:10:50 pm »
I'd say Yakubu's comments are nothing too with him being a blue and more that many sub-Saharan Africans think of Egypt as Arab not African. Same for Morocco and Tunisia.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,519
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10407 on: Yesterday at 06:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:52:43 pm
In a season full of injuries across the board, these manage to put the same 11 out every week, yet are convinced we're doped up.
They must be back on the Purple Hearts and Benzedrine.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,950
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10408 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:52:43 pm
In a season full of injuries across the board, these manage to put the same 11 out every week, yet are convinced we're doped up.

No cup competitions in mid week for Toffees, let alone European football. Cant imagine the international break will affect them too much.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,898
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10409 on: Yesterday at 08:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:35:11 pm
They must be back on the Purple Hearts and Benzedrine.
Eat glass, they do.
Said with a Sean Dyche voice.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10410 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:35:45 am
In denial...

More like in the Mersey when the sand washes away...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,077
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10411 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
Yakuboooooooooooooooo
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10412 on: Yesterday at 11:26:39 pm »
Best defence in the league, its just that they can't sort the attacking part apparently. nothing to do with the fact this 10 man defence tactics preventing them to do just that   ;D
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10413 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
Never mind us having an asterisk against our name, the whole season needs an asterisk against it, its just as much as a sham as the Covid season and more.

So many off the pitch variables, that could stretch until after the season has ended, absolute shambles... Best league in the world eh?
Reply

BOOM!
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,569
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10414 on: Today at 07:23:27 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count
He clearly hates North African players. Salah is the best African player ever and no reason not to add Mahrez in that list. And I enjoyed the entertainment he brought but wtf did Okocha accomplish ever ffs?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:07 am by elsewhere »
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10415 on: Today at 07:54:07 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Never mind us having an asterisk against our name, the whole season needs an asterisk against it, its just as much as a sham as the Covid season and more.

So many off the pitch variables, that could stretch until after the season has ended, absolute shambles... Best league in the world eh?
Reply

BOOM!

For clarity, the Covid season is the season Man City won the title.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,665
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10416 on: Today at 07:59:54 am »
Okocha is one of those curates egg players whose reputation and legacy far outstrips how good he actually was. He was a decent attacking mid capable of highlight-reel pieces of one-off skill or the odd great goal. His peak was spent in Turkey and everywhere else he was good, never great, yet hes talked about in the same breath as players like Rui Costa, Hristo Stoichkov etc as if he was a great of his era.

If he was that good, he wouldnt have been rocking up at Bolton ages 28, when he should have been at the peak of his powers.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,516
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10417 on: Today at 08:57:37 am »
Coming to the end of the month.
Pay day looming, and 777 saying they aint lending any more money.
Points deductions are the least of their worries.
If 777 have lent them almost £200m in the past few months just for day to day running costs they must be losing even more money than before. Even allowing for the stadium costs they must be financially wrecked. And they will have to start paying for Beto soon.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,036
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10418 on: Today at 09:20:49 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:57:37 am
Coming to the end of the month.
Pay day looming, and 777 saying they aint lending any more money.
Points deductions are the least of their worries.
If 777 have lent them almost £200m in the past few months just for day to day running costs they must be losing even more money than before. Even allowing for the stadium costs they must be financially wrecked. And they will have to start paying for Beto soon.

GOT seem to think they'll get 100 million for Branthwaite in the summer because he's worth as much as Declan Rice.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10419 on: Today at 09:22:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:20:49 am
GOT seem to think they'll get 100 million for Branthwaite in the summer because he's worth as much as Declan Rice.
The club isnt even worth that much right now, never mind one vastly overrated player.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,707
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10420 on: Today at 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:22:30 am
The club isnt even worth that much right now, never mind one vastly overrated player.

Yup. And they need money NOW. Not in four months.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,516
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10421 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:20:49 am
GOT seem to think they'll get 100 million for Branthwaite in the summer because he's worth as much as Declan Rice.

Fire sales dont usually work out well for the seller.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,898
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10422 on: Today at 12:29:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:18:16 am
Fire sales dont usually work out well for the seller.
Yes, we saw that when they sold the Pigeon.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,370
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10423 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm »
Saw on the Liverpool Then and Now Facebook this pic of Goodison Road 1961/2024, on lad asked who has the most fans, these or LFC. Cue the bitters going on about EFC all come from L4, ours fly in, piped in crowd noise, and what language the boos are in, they're fucking nut cases :lmao

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,898
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10424 on: Today at 01:10:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:59:18 pm
Saw on the Liverpool Then and Now Facebook this pic of Goodison Road 1961/2024, on lad asked who has the most fans, these or LFC. Cue the bitters going on about EFC all come from L4, ours fly in, piped in crowd noise, and what language the boos are in, they're fucking nut cases :lmao


Still have massive wooden sheds.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 