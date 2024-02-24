« previous next »
Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 03:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:27:40 am
If it wasn't for FFP they'd be bankrupt. It slowed their spending just before Usmanov was sanctioned.

Now there's blues calling the government corrupt for sanctioning Usmanov and its not fair because Russian money was everywhere before Putin invaded Ukraine.

They ARE bankrupt. The loans from 777 are the only thing keeping them going. And those can't continue indefinitely.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline cissesbeard

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 04:11:18 pm »
its a shame for the everton players wondering whether they will get points back or further deduction.
must also be pretty shit for leicester and southampton staff and players thinking that if they'd also cheated they could have been still in the prem.

poor old everton
Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 04:48:59 pm »
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 05:03:30 pm »
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 05:09:35 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.

It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.
Exactly, like good old VAR, it needs to be a clear & obvious error.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,359
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 06:17:44 pm »
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,359
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 06:20:37 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.

It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.

Well, the PL wanted 12 pts, so they were lenient on what the league wanted, so they're fucked.

As I've said before, one of the panel was CFO at West Ham for about 10 years, so he was well clued up on football finances, he knew how West Ham and other clubs had had to run their businesses and fully understood how Everton took the absolute piss out of the PL and how poorly ran they are, so he was well in for them getting 10pts
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:29:16 pm by rob1966 »
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 06:34:55 pm »
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,359
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 06:40:56 pm »
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 06:50:46 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.

It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.

Aye. Keeping an eye on Trump has taught me a bit more about legal process than I ever expected or wanted to know. Appeals focus on procedure, potential errors in the process etc. It's not a second bite of the cherry.

I'm not a lawyer, but as far as I can see, Everton's only real grounds for appeal rests on them admitting wrong doing and cooperating with the investigation; that theirs is (well, was) a first offence, and being a test case. But against that stands Everton's very deliberate creative accounting; that they were warned many times they were skating on thin financial ice; that they went £19m over acceptable losses, even after being gifted Covid losses; and that the PL members themselves agreed that there should be no defined punishment, so that the vagueness in itself would act as a deterrent.

A club can't always help going into administration; but in the few examples we have the owners will have been well aware of the path the club was on. Moshiri is taking Everton down the exact same path and doing so quite deliberately.

A nine point deduction for clubs entering administration is the bench mark; if your best argument at appeal is that a 10 point deduction could put your club into administration, then that says a lot about how you have managed your finances.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:56 pm
Grubb?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FlJKJv2WB20&amp;ab_channel=lookingglassdan" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FlJKJv2WB20&amp;ab_channel=lookingglassdan</a>
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,359
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 07:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FlJKJv2WB20&amp;ab_channel=lookingglassdan" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FlJKJv2WB20&amp;ab_channel=lookingglassdan</a>

;D

Must be over 30 years since I last heard that
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:01:29 pm
;D

Must be over 30 years since I last heard that

One of my faves! ;D
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,514
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:50:46 pm
Aye. Keeping an eye on Trump has taught me a bit more about legal process than I ever expected or wanted to know. Appeals focus on procedure, potential errors in the process etc. It's not a second bite of the cherry.

I'm not a lawyer, but as far as I can see, Everton's only real grounds for appeal rests on them admitting wrong doing and cooperating with the investigation; that theirs is (well, was) a first offence, and being a test case. But against that stands Everton's very deliberate creative accounting; that they were warned many times they were skating on thin financial ice; that they went £19m over acceptable losses, even after being gifted Covid losses; and that the PL members themselves agreed that there should be no defined punishment, so that the vagueness in itself would act as a deterrent.

A club can't always help going into administration; but in the few examples we have the owners will have been well aware of the path the club was on. Moshiri is taking Everton down the exact same path and doing so quite deliberately.

A nine point deduction for clubs entering administration is the bench mark; if your best argument at appeal is that a 10 point deduction could put your club into administration, then that says a lot about how you have managed your finances.
Their own financial statement of accounts to the fans admitted they were facing administration, or as they put it the viability of the club was in doubt, last year. The auditors walking away was also ominous.
Thats down to gross mismanagement of the club, which was ignored by the fans as long as Moshiri bought the next new shiny manager. Think how they all protested against Rafa, (who seemingly operated within the agreement with the PL that they had to sell before buying), and were all delighted with Tory Frankie and his spending spree which probably tipped them over.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 11:31:31 am
Sorry, didn't realise that it needed an app.  While the sentence seems harsh, he has admitted to the crime (sound familiar?)

You Don't!! Why would you?? It's just a link to a website which you can open from any browser. Ignore him, he's just being a cranky bugger!
 ;D ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10375 on: Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:07:02 pm
It's not a problem if you're on a PC, but if you're using a phone you need the app. :thumbup

And yes, the sentence does seem harsh. There's been a big big crackdown on corruption in China recently; apparently their military is almost as bad as Russia's for it. I didn't realise it was rampant in their sporting culture as well, though.

Then again, he might have been "strongly encouraged" to admit to his "crime"? I mean, it seems a hell of a risk to take in a country like that.

You don't though, just click on the 'Expand the Article' - Below the 'Continue Reading in the App'. Put yer bloody readers on mate!
 ;D

It's like when they put up the banner to disable Ad blocker, most of the time there is a 'continue' option to leave it on. Very subtle.
 8)
 
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10376 on: Yesterday at 08:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm
You don't though, just click on the 'Expand the Article' - Below the 'Continue Reading in the App'. Put yer bloody readers on mate!
 ;D

It's like when they put up the banner to disable Ad blocker, most of the time there is a 'continue' option to leave it on. Very subtle.
 8)

Honestly mate, I've never seen that. Maybe I've not scrolled down far enough! ;D

but in any case, does it hurt to at least post the gist of the article?
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10377 on: Yesterday at 09:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:17:35 pm
Honestly mate, I've never seen that. Maybe I've not scrolled down far enough! ;D

but in any case, does it hurt to at least post the gist of the article?

Apologies accepted. You Technophobe.
 ;D

Half my problems now are my eyesight rather than technology. Plus my decreasing patience as I get older.

Anyway, I really don't think they'll get a reduction. I'm getting a bit sick of hearing my bitter mates banging on about it and if it continues I'm going to turn gangster and get stuck into their ribs. I give them far too much leeway considering the childish snipes that they aim at me which I choose to ignore.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,440
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10378 on: Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm »
A friend asked me to share his video on Everton's new owners. If anyone's keen to watch.

Everton's New Owners - A Deal with The Devil?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-X6Mj9pUIb4
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10379 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:34:00 pm
Apologies accepted. You Technophobe.
 ;D

Half my problems now are my eyesight rather than technology. Plus my decreasing patience as I get older.

Anyway, I really don't think they'll get a reduction. I'm getting a bit sick of hearing my bitter mates banging on about it and if it continues I'm going to turn gangster and get stuck into their ribs. I give them far too much leeway considering the childish snipes that they aim at me which I choose to ignore.

Sod off. ;D

If the punishment is upheld I hope you give your bitter mates both barrels. I imagine they'll be strangely quiet!
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,440
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10380 on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:09:08 pm
One of my faves! ;D

Banger!

Careful with that spliff Eugene it causes condensation.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10381 on: Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm
A friend asked me to share his video on Everton's new owners. If anyone's keen to watch.

Everton's New Owners - A Deal with The Devil?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-X6Mj9pUIb4

Nice one.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10382 on: Today at 12:17:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm
Sod off. ;D

If the punishment is upheld I hope you give your bitter mates both barrels. I imagine they'll be strangely quiet!

More likely, strangely absent, like all the mouthiest trashtalkers/trolls are when things don't go their way.
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,800
  • JFT96
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10383 on: Today at 07:24:34 am »
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,281
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10384 on: Today at 07:35:18 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count

"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,514
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10385 on: Today at 07:36:46 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count

Yakubu used to look for a foul after running ten yards, so he could have a rest. Another one of their legendary no 9s.
Okocha? A decent player, but remind me again what he actually
Seems like a bit of West African bias against the Arab North.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,442
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10386 on: Today at 08:31:37 am »
I can't believe there are people among us who genuinely think this way you know. Absolute lunatics. :lmao

Quote
Yorkshire Toffees
@YToffees
My gut feeling is that it's the fact that BMD will make Anfield look like a cesspit, so they're pulling Masters strings to get us out of the league before it opens. Can't have us embarrassing them.
After all, they approved his appointment in a private interview for a reason.

https://twitter.com/YToffees/status/1752977928344748066

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,286
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10387 on: Today at 08:35:45 am »
In denial...
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,442
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10388 on: Today at 08:47:38 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."


Ah, I see Yakubu is still struggling to control his inner bitter blue goblin. Absolutely ridiculous comment.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,014
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10389 on: Today at 08:48:53 am »
As if anyone in the Liverpool hierarchy gives Everton a second thought. They just in a general sense want the agreed rules enforced regarding FFP.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,286
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10390 on: Today at 08:49:11 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:47:38 am

Ah, I see Yakubu is still struggling to control his inner bitter blue goblin. Absolutely ridiculous comment.

It's all those pace goals he scores.  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10391 on: Today at 08:54:42 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count

Wait, that's a recent quote??

:lmao

Yup, all those lucky goals... for six years...

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:31:37 am
I can't believe there are people among us who genuinely think this way you know. Absolute lunatics. :lmao

https://twitter.com/YToffees/status/1752977928344748066



They're so fucking desperate to be relevant. Old Trafford is a cesspit. Anfield might not be a palace, but unlike BMD, the only shithole it's next door to is Goodison.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,201
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10392 on: Today at 09:38:33 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count

Adebayor played a mere 11 less games in the Premier League than Mo has. Salah has scored 57 more goals than him. Mo has more than double the amount of assists too.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,397
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10393 on: Today at 10:20:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:07:02 pm
It's not a problem if you're on a PC, but if you're using a phone you need the app. :thumbup


I opened it on my phone and under "continue reading in the app" it said "expand article" which opened the whole thing. On android so dunno if some phones are different.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,695
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10394 on: Today at 10:22:36 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:20:36 am
I opened it on my phone and under "continue reading in the app" it said "expand article" which opened the whole thing. On android so dunno if some phones are different.

I'm on android too, but I don't get the "expand article" option for some reason. Not immediately below the "continue reading in the app" option anyway.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,511
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10395 on: Today at 11:57:47 am »
What is it with these? As soon as they touch a blue scarf their brains turn to mashed potato and they instantly talk utter bollocks.  :rant :rollseyes :rant

Well done Yakubu and Yorkshire Bitter. Excellently spouted drivel. Congratulations. 🥳
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10396 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:24:34 am
🗣️ Yakubu: "Salah is not world class in my opinion. He is not good with the ball and majority of his goals are lucky goals."

"Greatest African players in Premier League  are Okocha, Drogba, Kanu, Yaya Toure, Adebayor and Sadio Mane"
(by Talksport)


Pace goals/lucky goals do not count
Salah on Yakubu: "Who?"
