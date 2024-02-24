Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.



It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.



Aye. Keeping an eye on Trump has taught me a bit more about legal process than I ever expected or wanted to know. Appeals focus on procedure, potential errors in the process etc. It's not a second bite of the cherry.I'm not a lawyer, but as far as I can see, Everton's only real grounds for appeal rests on them admitting wrong doing and cooperating with the investigation; that theirs is (well, was) a first offence, and being a test case. But against that stands Everton's very deliberate creative accounting; that they were warned many times they were skating on thin financial ice; that they went £19m over acceptable losses, even after being gifted Covid losses; and that the PL members themselves agreed that there should be no defined punishment, so that the vagueness in itself would act as a deterrent.A club can't always help going into administration; but in the few examples we have the owners will have been well aware of the path the club was on. Moshiri is taking Everton down the exact same path and doing so quite deliberately.A nine point deduction for clubs entering administration is the bench mark; if your best argument at appeal is that a 10 point deduction could put your club into administration, then that says a lot about how you have managed your finances.