Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:40 am
If it wasn't for FFP they'd be bankrupt. It slowed their spending just before Usmanov was sanctioned.

Now there's blues calling the government corrupt for sanctioning Usmanov and its not fair because Russian money was everywhere before Putin invaded Ukraine.

They ARE bankrupt. The loans from 777 are the only thing keeping them going. And those can't continue indefinitely.
its a shame for the everton players wondering whether they will get points back or further deduction.
must also be pretty shit for leicester and southampton staff and players thinking that if they'd also cheated they could have been still in the prem.

poor old everton
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.

It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.
Exactly, like good old VAR, it needs to be a clear & obvious error.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.

It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.

Well, the PL wanted 12 pts, so they were lenient on what the league wanted, so they're fucked.

As I've said before, one of the panel was CFO at West Ham for about 10 years, so he was well clued up on football finances, he knew how West Ham and other clubs had had to run their businesses and fully understood how Everton took the absolute piss out of the PL and how poorly ran they are, so he was well in for them getting 10pts
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
