Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.



It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.



Well, the PL wanted 12 pts, so they were lenient on what the league wanted, so they're fucked.As I've said before, one of the panel was CFO at West Ham for about 10 years, so he was well clued up on football finances, he knew how West Ham and other clubs had had to run their businesses and fully understood how Everton took the absolute piss out of the PL and how poorly ran they are, so he was well in for them getting 10pts