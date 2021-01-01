« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm
I'll be shocked if the outcome of this appeal will be anything other than completely rejected.

Any reduction in penalty will send out the wrong message and open a can of worms with other bottom feeder clubs, and that's even before the PL get to hit them for the repeat offence.

100% It'll be open season on clubs spending themselves into oblivion
Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Really?

It seems to me some appeals have been deemed frivolous and the penalty increased.
Which ones, and particularly with this independent panel?
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 03:36:18 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm
Which ones, and particularly with this independent panel?

This Independant panel hasn't decided cases before.

There is no precedent for them to use for this appeal. As no club has been charged with a PSR breach until Everton.



Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 03:51:45 am »
No one knows how this will play out.

EFC wants a reduction or elimination of the 10 points the first Independant commission decided upon.

EFC admitted guilt. They can't appeal their guilt.

EFC presented their reasoning to reduce or eliminate the 10 point deduction.

Anyone can have an opinion on what that outcome might be.

However, no one is talking about what the Premier Leagues presentation to support the case might be. The PL may have claimed their reasoning for their initial 12 point deduction is sound and the verdict of the first panel was too lenient.

Then this appeals Commission has to weight all the evidence and determine if the 10 point deduction was a correct verdict.

They could say that the Premier Leagues 12 points deduction should stand.

They could say that the first commission were already lenient on EFC weighing in all the factors by making it 10 points and let that stand.

They could say the first commission should have taken in other mitigating factors and change the deduction to less than 10 points.

No one knows until we get the results.

My guess is this commission agrees with the first and the 10 points stand.

Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 04:27:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:16:30 pm
I can only assume that they are trying to make the wording as clear, cast iron, and as legally watertight as possible. They're going to get pilloried whichever way they go.

So, you cheated and can fuck off getting any of these points back isn't concise enough then?  ;D
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 04:31:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:59:50 pm
I'm genuinely sick and tired of bullshit like this. Words like "corrupt" get thrown around way too easily. Does he even know what the word fucking means?  I'd really like to see him try to define his thoughts as to WHY this process was corrupt, and what evidence he has to back up that assertion? You would like to think that the PL themselves might have a case for libel against such accusations!

He tried to look up the word corrupt in the dictionary, but in his copy the definition is obscured by a mirror and he hasn't worked out what it signifies.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 07:24:35 am »
https://x.com/mattmcnallyefc/status/1760416800691404928?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

The stupidity of these people knows no bounds.
They really think they should be allowed to spend, because we have.
They dont just bony seem to realise that they havent got a pot to piss in and are effectively bankrupt.
The rules they broke were there to try to stop a shit owner spending big, loading them with debt, failing to improve them and ultimately turning off the cash tap.
Its all so unfair that the redshite have an expensive squad that isnt shite.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 08:27:40 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:24:35 am
https://x.com/mattmcnallyefc/status/1760416800691404928?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

The stupidity of these people knows no bounds.
They really think they should be allowed to spend, because we have.
They dont just bony seem to realise that they havent got a pot to piss in and are effectively bankrupt.
The rules they broke were there to try to stop a shit owner spending big, loading them with debt, failing to improve them and ultimately turning off the cash tap.
Its all so unfair that the redshite have an expensive squad that isnt shite.

If it wasn't for FFP they'd be bankrupt. It slowed their spending just before Usmanov was sanctioned.

Now there's blues calling the government corrupt for sanctioning Usmanov and its not fair because Russian money was everywhere before Putin invaded Ukraine.
jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 08:31:08 am »
It's crazy that this has not been announced, it could play a crucial part in the relegation fight going forward. What possible reasons are there for not announcing it by now?
Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 08:43:33 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:31:08 am
It's crazy that this has not been announced, it could play a crucial part in the relegation fight going forward. What possible reasons are there for not announcing it by now?

I posted yesterday Jill that I thought it was getting unfair on them and all the teams around them. It has an impact on how teams will approach games, including Everton. The uncertainty isn`t fair on any of them and I cannot see how it would take this long to prepare and publish a decision.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 09:02:27 am »
The appeal was heard over three days, from January 31st to February 2nd. The decision was expected mid February but now it seems Dyche is expecting the decision by the end of the month, so middle of next week most likely.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10331 on: Today at 09:13:07 am »
The Blues seem to think the KC who took on their case has had the Premier League tied up in knots, and that is why it's taking so long to announce because they don't know what to do next. ::)

Personally, I think they'll get some points back, but we'll see.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10332 on: Today at 09:17:30 am »
They are all pointing out that the independent lawyers on the commission have been involved in other cases in the past.
Like most judges represented a criminal or two, or prosecuted some villains. Its called being a lawyer.
Same sort of shite thrown by the Tories at Starmer for defending people when he was a lawyer.
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10333 on: Today at 09:20:40 am »
Unfair? How fair was it on the other relegated clubs? Screw them, they made their bed.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10334 on: Today at 09:22:56 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:13:07 am
The Blues seem to think the KC who took on their case has had the Premier League tied up in knots, and that is why it's taking so long to announce because they don't know what to do next. ::)

Personally, I think they'll get some points back, but we'll see.

Mate, Ive heard that Man City have put the PL under the pump and threatened to legal the shit out of them if they dont give the points back. Apparently its  all agreed - all the points back and a fine for Everton and Forest because City will tie them in legal knots for years. So corruption is fine now.
Apparently its because the rules changed.
And of course the fact that PL clubs voted for the rules change has nothing to do with their case.
They just cant accept that they broke the rules and it didnt pay off.
Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10335 on: Today at 09:26:27 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:20:40 am
Unfair? How fair was it on the other relegated clubs? Screw them, they made their bed.

It wasn't fair on the other relegated clubs and I didn`t suggest it was. I was simply saying that it is unfair on the teams down at the end of the table this season because they don`t know what their true position is yet, and in fact by the looks of the 2nd charge timescales, won`t even know at the end of the season. That potentially alters the way you approach games. It also means that financial planning is almost impossible. I think even Klopp has alluded to the fact that transfer targets start being looked at it well before a transfer window essentially almost in the previous season. The likes of Luton, Palace and so on may find themselves in a position where they simply can`t do that until this is all sorted out.

The PL have tried to shorten timescales, but even those are difficult for teams down that end of the table.
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10336 on: Today at 09:35:33 am »
Fair enough. I have sympathy with the other clubs. I dont have any for Everton though. Theyd've got their collective pitchforks out had it been us.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10337 on: Today at 09:53:05 am »
It does seem that the appeal has muddied the waters a bit. The fact it's taking longer than initially expected offers cause for concern, but we're in uncharted territory here. This is something of a test case, after all.

If the very first appeal for the first club sanctioned is successful, then it could fatally hole the entire process. This panel is reviewing the work of peers and colleagues, after all; they will be aware of the ramifications.

So it could well be that the decision has been delayed because they're not sure how to proceed in the light of flaws in the process; or, as I said, they're working hard to make sure their decision is written in such a way that it's untouchable and can't be misrepresented by politicians or the media.

Perhaps they have reached their decision and it's just about the wording. They might identify a few flaws in the procedure where Everton might get a couple of points back - but they might also wish to lay out how hearings and evidence be dealt with in the future, in order to make them essentially appeal-proof. They will want to discourage a free for all on these decisions in the future, which will be bad news for Everton in the long run as they have more charges to face.

So basically, "Yeah there are a few technicalities here, so here's some points back - but don't expect this to work next time."
jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10338 on: Today at 09:56:53 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:43:33 am
I posted yesterday Jill that I thought it was getting unfair on them and all the teams around them. It has an impact on how teams will approach games, including Everton. The uncertainty isn`t fair on any of them and I cannot see how it would take this long to prepare and publish a decision.

That's exactly it for me, it opens a real storm the longer they delay it. If the decision has been reached they need to continue with it and get it out in the open. The longer they delay the more people will start to smell a rat and make a thing of it. Otherwise everyone will be up in arms, especially the other teams competing at the bottom of the table.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10339 on: Today at 10:07:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:40 am
If it wasn't for FFP they'd be bankrupt. It slowed their spending just before Usmanov was sanctioned.

Exactly this.  There are Blues using the fact their net spend is low in the last couple of seasons as a reason why the whole thing is corrupt.  They spent shitloads on crap in the years before that, only to get worse.  Maybe if they had spent more in the last couple of seasons, they might have got relegated!
Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10340 on: Today at 10:36:30 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:26:27 am
I was simply saying that it is unfair on the teams down at the end of the table this season because they don`t know what their true position is yet, and in fact by the looks of the 2nd charge timescales, won`t even know at the end of the season.

to be honest I really don't see the problem.

Get as many points as you can, deduction or no deduction.
I mean isn't that the point or the league?
Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10341 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10342 on: Today at 10:58:34 am »
Is it too much to ask for people posting MSN  links to include at least a couple of lines from the article? Maybe I don't want to install a sodding app just to read the bloody thing?

When was this guy an Everton "star" anyway? Corruption is a very broad term in a dictatorship - usually applied to people the government doesn't like. But I can't say for sure, because I can't read the article!
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10343 on: Today at 11:02:02 am »
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10344 on: Today at 11:05:15 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:22:56 am
Mate, Ive heard that Man City have put the PL under the pump and threatened to legal the shit out of them if they dont give the points back. Apparently its  all agreed - all the points back and a fine for Everton and Forest because City will tie them in legal knots for years. So corruption is fine now.
Apparently its because the rules changed.
And of course the fact that PL clubs voted for the rules change has nothing to do with their case.
They just cant accept that they broke the rules and it didnt pay off.
That sounds a bit far-fetched but time will tell.  If Man City or their legal team have had any input whatsoever into this Everton appeal then the Premier League should publicly out them for interfering with the running of the league.
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10345 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:02:02 am
Who?   :o

Former Everton STAR!!!!! keep up man
Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10346 on: Today at 11:31:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:58:34 am
Is it too much to ask for people posting MSN  links to include at least a couple of lines from the article? Maybe I don't want to install a sodding app just to read the bloody thing?

When was this guy an Everton "star" anyway? Corruption is a very broad term in a dictatorship - usually applied to people the government doesn't like. But I can't say for sure, because I can't read the article!
Sorry, didn't realise that it needed an app.  While the sentence seems harsh, he has admitted to the crime (sound familiar?)
Quote
Former Everton star Li Tie has been sentenced to life in prison for corruption in his home country of China, according to reports.

Li made 40 appearances across all competitions for Everton having spent four years at the Premier League club from 2002 to 2006 after initially arriving on loan.The 46-year-old, who managed the China national team between 2019 and 2021, also had a spell at Sheffield United as player but only featured once for the team.

Li is now set to spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to reports, amid a Chinese crackdown on corruption in football.

Just a year after leaving his role as manager of his nation, Li was suspected of accepting and offering bribes by the Chinese public prosecutor.

In a televised confession on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Li said he had paid around £330,000 to manage the national football team.

The former defensive midfielder also revealed he had played a role in a match-fixing scandal to secure promotions with club teams he featured for in China.

Im very sorry, Li said in a televised statement. I should have kept my head to the ground and followed the right path. There were certain things that at the time were common practices in football.

By gaining success through such improper means, it actually made me more and more impatient and eager for quick results.

In order to achieve good performance, I resorted to influencing referees, bribing opposing players and coaches, sometimes through clubs dealing with other clubs.
CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10347 on: Today at 11:36:05 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:24:35 am
https://x.com/mattmcnallyefc/status/1760416800691404928?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

The stupidity of these people knows no bounds.
They really think they should be allowed to spend, because we have.
They dont just bony seem to realise that they havent got a pot to piss in and are effectively bankrupt.
The rules they broke were there to try to stop a shit owner spending big, loading them with debt, failing to improve them and ultimately turning off the cash tap.
Its all so unfair that the redshite have an expensive squad that isnt shite.

Beto and Onana cost more than the entire Luton squad, so not sure what his point is beyond it's fine they spend more than others but not fine others spend more than them?!
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10348 on: Today at 11:43:20 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:02:02 am
Who?   :o
sounds like a rapper's name.
Slippers

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10349 on: Today at 12:07:34 pm »
gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10350 on: Today at 01:48:30 pm »
He was offered a plea bargain of a return to Everton, but opted for the jail time.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10351 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:48:30 pm
He was offered a plea bargain of a return to Everton, but opted for the jail time.

 :lmao

Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:31:31 am
Sorry, didn't realise that it needed an app.  While the sentence seems harsh, he has admitted to the crime (sound familiar?)

You can't take the Everton out of the boy #CORRUPT
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10352 on: Today at 02:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:31:31 am
Sorry, didn't realise that it needed an app.  While the sentence seems harsh, he has admitted to the crime (sound familiar?)

It's not a problem if you're on a PC, but if you're using a phone you need the app. :thumbup

And yes, the sentence does seem harsh. There's been a big big crackdown on corruption in China recently; apparently their military is almost as bad as Russia's for it. I didn't realise it was rampant in their sporting culture as well, though.

Then again, he might have been "strongly encouraged" to admit to his "crime"? I mean, it seems a hell of a risk to take in a country like that.
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10353 on: Today at 02:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:07:02 pm
It's not a problem if you're on a PC, but if you're using a phone you need the app. :thumbup

And yes, the sentence does seem harsh. There's been a big big crackdown on corruption in China recently; apparently their military is almost as bad as Russia's for it. I didn't realise it was rampant in their sporting culture as well, though.

Then again, he might have been "strongly encouraged" tortured to admit to his "crime"? I mean, it seems a hell of a risk to take in a country like that.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10354 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Fwiw, generally in arbitration appeals, the role of the appeals arbitrator is not to substitute their own judgement for that of the original constituted arbitrators. They will usually only interfere if when considering the award or punishment if the first panel considered something they ought not to have, or didn't consider something they should have.

It's not a straight replay of the first hearing. A harsh decision which is one a reasonable panel could have come to will usually stand, even if the latter panel might have been more lenient if they had considered the matter in the first instance. The threshold for having the punishment changed is proving that it is unreasonably harsh.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10355 on: Today at 02:17:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:05:15 am
That sounds a bit far-fetched but time will tell.  If Man City or their legal team have had any input whatsoever into this Everton appeal then the Premier League should publicly out them for interfering with the running of the league.

I know its far fetched, but that is the lengths they are going to, to deny they are in above their heads.
G Richards

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10356 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm »
I agree with Dyche, this matter needs resolving asap so Everton know where they stand.

Unfortunately for Dyche and Everton, when this one is resolved, then we can move on to the second transgression, and another deduction 😀

The trifecta might be coming their way: points deduction, points deduction, points deduction - P&S, P&S, Administration. Not to mention they are in the hole to creditors to the tune of a billion?

I dont see how they escape this, but Im not up on all the details, and only watching from afar.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10357 on: Today at 03:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:40 am
If it wasn't for FFP they'd be bankrupt. It slowed their spending just before Usmanov was sanctioned.

Now there's blues calling the government corrupt for sanctioning Usmanov and its not fair because Russian money was everywhere before Putin invaded Ukraine.

Don't forget the take from some bitters that the Ukrainian people are just being unfair to everton by not letting russia win.  :o
