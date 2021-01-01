It does seem that the appeal has muddied the waters a bit. The fact it's taking longer than initially expected offers cause for concern, but we're in uncharted territory here. This is something of a test case, after all.



If the very first appeal for the first club sanctioned is successful, then it could fatally hole the entire process. This panel is reviewing the work of peers and colleagues, after all; they will be aware of the ramifications.



So it could well be that the decision has been delayed because they're not sure how to proceed in the light of flaws in the process; or, as I said, they're working hard to make sure their decision is written in such a way that it's untouchable and can't be misrepresented by politicians or the media.



Perhaps they have reached their decision and it's just about the wording. They might identify a few flaws in the procedure where Everton might get a couple of points back - but they might also wish to lay out how hearings and evidence be dealt with in the future, in order to make them essentially appeal-proof. They will want to discourage a free for all on these decisions in the future, which will be bad news for Everton in the long run as they have more charges to face.



So basically, "Yeah there are a few technicalities here, so here's some points back - but don't expect this to work next time."