The Blues seem to think the KC who took on their case has had the Premier League tied up in knots, and that is why it's taking so long to announce because they don't know what to do next.
Personally, I think they'll get some points back, but we'll see.
Mate, Ive heard that Man City have put the PL under the pump and threatened to legal the shit out of them if they dont give the points back. Apparently its all agreed - all the points back and a fine for Everton and Forest because City will tie them in legal knots for years. So corruption is fine now.
Apparently its because the rules changed.
And of course the fact that PL clubs voted for the rules change has nothing to do with their case.
They just cant accept that they broke the rules and it didnt pay off.