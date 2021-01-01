« previous next »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm
I'll be shocked if the outcome of this appeal will be anything other than completely rejected.

Any reduction in penalty will send out the wrong message and open a can of worms with other bottom feeder clubs, and that's even before the PL get to hit them for the repeat offence.

100% It'll be open season on clubs spending themselves into oblivion
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Really?

It seems to me some appeals have been deemed frivolous and the penalty increased.
Which ones, and particularly with this independent panel?
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm
Which ones, and particularly with this independent panel?

This Independant panel hasn't decided cases before.

There is no precedent for them to use for this appeal. As no club has been charged with a PSR breach until Everton.



No one knows how this will play out.

EFC wants a reduction or elimination of the 10 points the first Independant commission decided upon.

EFC admitted guilt. They can't appeal their guilt.

EFC presented their reasoning to reduce or eliminate the 10 point deduction.

Anyone can have an opinion on what that outcome might be.

However, no one is talking about what the Premier Leagues presentation to support the case might be. The PL may have claimed their reasoning for their initial 12 point deduction is sound and the verdict of the first panel was too lenient.

Then this appeals Commission has to weight all the evidence and determine if the 10 point deduction was a correct verdict.

They could say that the Premier Leagues 12 points deduction should stand.

They could say that the first commission were already lenient on EFC weighing in all the factors by making it 10 points and let that stand.

They could say the first commission should have taken in other mitigating factors and change the deduction to less than 10 points.

No one knows until we get the results.

My guess is this commission agrees with the first and the 10 points stand.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:16:30 pm
I can only assume that they are trying to make the wording as clear, cast iron, and as legally watertight as possible. They're going to get pilloried whichever way they go.

So, you cheated and can fuck off getting any of these points back isn't concise enough then?  ;D
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:59:50 pm
I'm genuinely sick and tired of bullshit like this. Words like "corrupt" get thrown around way too easily. Does he even know what the word fucking means?  I'd really like to see him try to define his thoughts as to WHY this process was corrupt, and what evidence he has to back up that assertion? You would like to think that the PL themselves might have a case for libel against such accusations!

He tried to look up the word corrupt in the dictionary, but in his copy the definition is obscured by a mirror and he hasn't worked out what it signifies.
https://x.com/mattmcnallyefc/status/1760416800691404928?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

The stupidity of these people knows no bounds.
They really think they should be allowed to spend, because we have.
They dont just bony seem to realise that they havent got a pot to piss in and are effectively bankrupt.
The rules they broke were there to try to stop a shit owner spending big, loading them with debt, failing to improve them and ultimately turning off the cash tap.
Its all so unfair that the redshite have an expensive squad that isnt shite.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:24:35 am
https://x.com/mattmcnallyefc/status/1760416800691404928?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

The stupidity of these people knows no bounds.
They really think they should be allowed to spend, because we have.
They dont just bony seem to realise that they havent got a pot to piss in and are effectively bankrupt.
The rules they broke were there to try to stop a shit owner spending big, loading them with debt, failing to improve them and ultimately turning off the cash tap.
Its all so unfair that the redshite have an expensive squad that isnt shite.

If it wasn't for FFP they'd be bankrupt. It slowed their spending just before Usmanov was sanctioned.

Now there's blues calling the government corrupt for sanctioning Usmanov and its not fair because Russian money was everywhere before Putin invaded Ukraine.
It's crazy that this has not been announced, it could play a crucial part in the relegation fight going forward. What possible reasons are there for not announcing it by now?
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:31:08 am
It's crazy that this has not been announced, it could play a crucial part in the relegation fight going forward. What possible reasons are there for not announcing it by now?

I posted yesterday Jill that I thought it was getting unfair on them and all the teams around them. It has an impact on how teams will approach games, including Everton. The uncertainty isn`t fair on any of them and I cannot see how it would take this long to prepare and publish a decision.
The appeal was heard over three days, from January 31st to February 2nd. The decision was expected mid February but now it seems Dyche is expecting the decision by the end of the month, so middle of next week most likely.
The Blues seem to think the KC who took on their case has had the Premier League tied up in knots, and that is why it's taking so long to announce because they don't know what to do next. ::)

Personally, I think they'll get some points back, but we'll see.
They are all pointing out that the independent lawyers on the commission have been involved in other cases in the past.
Like most judges represented a criminal or two, or prosecuted some villains. Its called being a lawyer.
Same sort of shite thrown by the Tories at Starmer for defending people when he was a lawyer.
Unfair? How fair was it on the other relegated clubs? Screw them, they made their bed.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:13:07 am
The Blues seem to think the KC who took on their case has had the Premier League tied up in knots, and that is why it's taking so long to announce because they don't know what to do next. ::)

Personally, I think they'll get some points back, but we'll see.

Mate, Ive heard that Man City have put the PL under the pump and threatened to legal the shit out of them if they dont give the points back. Apparently its  all agreed - all the points back and a fine for Everton and Forest because City will tie them in legal knots for years. So corruption is fine now.
Apparently its because the rules changed.
And of course the fact that PL clubs voted for the rules change has nothing to do with their case.
They just cant accept that they broke the rules and it didnt pay off.
