No one knows how this will play out.



EFC wants a reduction or elimination of the 10 points the first Independant commission decided upon.



EFC admitted guilt. They can't appeal their guilt.



EFC presented their reasoning to reduce or eliminate the 10 point deduction.



Anyone can have an opinion on what that outcome might be.



However, no one is talking about what the Premier Leagues presentation to support the case might be. The PL may have claimed their reasoning for their initial 12 point deduction is sound and the verdict of the first panel was too lenient.



Then this appeals Commission has to weight all the evidence and determine if the 10 point deduction was a correct verdict.



They could say that the Premier Leagues 12 points deduction should stand.



They could say that the first commission were already lenient on EFC weighing in all the factors by making it 10 points and let that stand.



They could say the first commission should have taken in other mitigating factors and change the deduction to less than 10 points.



No one knows until we get the results.



My guess is this commission agrees with the first and the 10 points stand.



