Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm
I'll be shocked if the outcome of this appeal will be anything other than completely rejected.

Any reduction in penalty will send out the wrong message and open a can of worms with other bottom feeder clubs, and that's even before the PL get to hit them for the repeat offence.

100% It'll be open season on clubs spending themselves into oblivion
Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Really?

It seems to me some appeals have been deemed frivolous and the penalty increased.
Which ones, and particularly with this independent panel?
Reply #10322 on: Today at 03:36:18 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm
Which ones, and particularly with this independent panel?

This Independant panel hasn't decided cases before.

There is no precedent for them to use for this appeal. As no club has been charged with a PSR breach until Everton.



Reply #10323 on: Today at 03:51:45 am
No one knows how this will play out.

EFC wants a reduction or elimination of the 10 points the first Independant commission decided upon.

EFC admitted guilt. They can't appeal their guilt.

EFC presented their reasoning to reduce or eliminate the 10 point deduction.

Anyone can have an opinion on what that outcome might be.

However, no one is talking about what the Premier Leagues presentation to support the case might be. The PL may have claimed their reasoning for their initial 12 point deduction is sound and the verdict of the first panel was too lenient.

Then this appeals Commission has to weight all the evidence and determine if the 10 point deduction was a correct verdict.

They could say that the Premier Leagues 12 points deduction should stand.

They could say that the first commission were already lenient on EFC weighing in all the factors by making it 10 points and let that stand.

They could say the first commission should have taken in other mitigating factors and change the deduction to less than 10 points.

No one knows until we get the results.

My guess is this commission agrees with the first and the 10 points stand.

Reply #10324 on: Today at 04:27:12 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:16:30 pm
I can only assume that they are trying to make the wording as clear, cast iron, and as legally watertight as possible. They're going to get pilloried whichever way they go.

So, you cheated and can fuck off getting any of these points back isn't concise enough then?  ;D
Reply #10325 on: Today at 04:31:27 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:59:50 pm
I'm genuinely sick and tired of bullshit like this. Words like "corrupt" get thrown around way too easily. Does he even know what the word fucking means?  I'd really like to see him try to define his thoughts as to WHY this process was corrupt, and what evidence he has to back up that assertion? You would like to think that the PL themselves might have a case for libel against such accusations!

He tried to look up the word corrupt in the dictionary, but in his copy the definition is obscured by a mirror and he hasn't worked out what it signifies.
