Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 510093 times)

Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10280 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm »
The decision on the appeal is certainly taking time, but what should be far more concerning for their fans is the fact that the 777 takeover still hasn`t been approved. If that doesn`t happen then they are in a world of shit because presumably the charlatans at 777 would want their money back sharpish - which is probably nearing £200m now. They are right on the brink.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10281 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm »
You think they should be concerned that 777 HAVEN'T bought them yet?
Offline boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10282 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm »
No matter what happens, they will be in a world of shit. Theyre Everton. By definition thats a world of shit. Theres absolutely no redeeming factors associated with that club. Crap fans, crap team, crap stadium. crap forums, everything is crap. The only possible highpoint is that they built the stadium next to a facility that can deal with them reasonably. That was good space planning, I'll give them that.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10283 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:58:41 pm
You think they should be concerned that 777 HAVEN'T bought them yet?

No. I think 777 would be a disaster, but they are between a very large rock and a seriously hard place. Doesn`t go ahead and then they are probably going to go into administration, does go ahead and the owners will probably bleed them dry on interest payments. Add points deductions into the mix and I really don`t see where they are going other than down.
Offline boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10284 on: Today at 01:40:06 pm »
They are both under the rock and in hell. I dont see any route for them out of the mess. I am sure theyre all busy preparing a cutting banner that they think will show whoever it is, whatever it is theyre trying to say, how much whatever it is is someone elses fault. If theres any bonuses its that theres probably high demand for blue linen in the local haberdasheries.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:40:06 pm
They are both under the rock and in hell. I dont see any route for them out of the mess. I am sure theyre all busy preparing a cutting banner that they think will show whoever it is, whatever it is theyre trying to say, how much whatever it is is someone elses fault. If theres any bonuses its that theres probably high demand for blue linen in the local haberdasheries.
The way out is a benefactor that is willing to clear their debts, finish the stadium and then run the club competently (or prop up the club with ongoing cash injections).  777 Partners clearly aren't that benefactor - vulture capitalists are the polar opposite of what they need - but if they are rejected by the Premier League another bidder may emerge.

The King Power ownership of Leicester City - pre-pandemic, at least - is the model of what they need.  I'm sure most supporters of the "People's Club" would snap your arm off for a sportswashing state takeover.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 01:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:58:41 pm
You think they should be concerned that 777 HAVEN'T bought them yet?

It seems an increasing number are reading the reports about how 777 operate. Up til now many just wanted the takeover  and rid them of Moshi thinking they would recapitalise the club and free them of debt.
The delays are clearly due to 777 not providing answers or reassurance to the PL.
The fact that they have loaded £180m+ debt onto the club at a reported 12.5% will surely ring alarms, and then add in the stories from their other clubs about not paying wages, financial woes, and credit ratings
It would seem that 777 are keen to acquire Everton to their portfolio as it then gives them more collateral and security  to borrow more money. Looking more like a Ponzi scheme every day.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 03:03:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:57:29 pm
It seems an increasing number are reading the reports about how 777 operate. Up til now many just wanted the takeover  and rid them of Moshi thinking they would recapitalise the club and free them of debt.
The delays are clearly due to 777 not providing answers or reassurance to the PL.
The fact that they have loaded £180m+ debt onto the club at a reported 12.5% will surely ring alarms, and then add in the stories from their other clubs about not paying wages, financial woes, and credit ratings
It would seem that 777 are keen to acquire Everton to their portfolio as it then gives them more collateral and security  to borrow more money. Looking more like a Ponzi scheme every day.

I've said all along 777 want to buy Everton not for the club, but for the new stadium, it would not surprise me if the takeover goes ahead, 777 create different sub companies one for the club, another for the new stadium, then sell off the club [if they can find a buyer], but keep the new stadium in their ownership portfolio.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 03:05:05 pm »
They must here today?? Surely???!!!
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:05:05 pm
They must here today?? Surely???!!!

Maybe there today, Shirley...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 03:10:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:05:05 pm
They must here today?? Surely???!!!

The next generations futures are in this mans hands. Terrifying.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm »
Maybe this, like music in the 60s, is Liverpool being a bridgehead for NFL in the UK
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 03:27:10 pm »
Must be coming up on pay day again as well. Another £20M loan on it's way?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
As annoying as it is that we've not heard anything about the appeal, it's not good to keep Everton themselves hanging on either. The uncertainty it is creating within the club has doubtless begun to affect performances, and it's likely difficult to make any forward planning. (Not that Everton have ever done much of that under Moshi-La. They're very reactionary.)
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10294 on: Today at 03:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:28:43 pm
As annoying as it is that we've not heard anything about the appeal, it's not good to keep Everton themselves hanging on either. The uncertainty it is creating within the club has doubtless begun to affect performances, and it's likely difficult to make any forward planning. (Not that Everton have ever done much of that under Moshi-La. They're very reactionary.)

I agree. As much as it is their own fault they are in the mess, it isn`t fair to them and the other teams down at that end of the table to wait this long for the appeal outcome.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10295 on: Today at 04:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:59:59 pm
I agree. As much as it is their own fault they are in the mess, it isn`t fair to them and the other teams down at that end of the table to wait this long for the appeal outcome.

I can only assume that they are trying to make the wording as clear, cast iron, and as legally watertight as possible. They're going to get pilloried whichever way they go.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10296 on: Today at 04:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:10:34 pm
The next generations futures are in this mans hands. Terrifying.

Nailed on he teaches sand and water class
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10297 on: Today at 04:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:16:30 pm
I can only assume that they are trying to make the wording as clear, cast iron, and as legally watertight as possible. They're going to get pilloried whichever way they go.

I suspect it will be a bit like a reserved judgment being delivered where it is sent to counsel first under an embargo for consideration before being published. Yeah, they will want to make it absolutely watertight.
Offline boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10298 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm »
My daughters a teacher. Never uses a 'th' when an 'f' will do. Grandaughter sounds like Uncle Albert from OFAH.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10299 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:17:35 pm
Nailed on he teaches sand and water class

Pre concrete reception class ?
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10300 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:28:43 pm
As annoying as it is that we've not heard anything about the appeal, it's not good to keep Everton themselves hanging on either. The uncertainty it is creating within the club has doubtless begun to affect performances, and it's likely difficult to make any forward planning. (Not that Everton have ever done much of that under Moshi-La. They're very reactionary.)
Given the recent appearance of (largely empty of detail) ground announcements from their routinely silent communications department, I assumed they'd received early warning of a failed appeal. One area where the Everton Board has excelled is in distraction and deflection of blame and the suckers across the Park fall for it every time.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10301 on: Today at 04:37:53 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:57:17 pm
The King Power ownership of Leicester City - pre-pandemic, at least - is the model of what they need. 
Didn't Leicester break EFL spending rules?
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10302 on: Today at 05:16:09 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:37:53 pm
Didn't Leicester break EFL spending rules?

:wellin
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10303 on: Today at 05:39:14 pm »
https://x.com/joeando58/status/1760677390056071520?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Joe Anderson has no self awareness. Calling the independent commission corrupt.
He was the one who welcomed Moshiri and his boss to this city and promised to help them with a council loan for the stadium. He also set up the deal to purchase Finch Farm, but we arent allowed to know how much rent they pay the city because it is business sensitive.
Arsehole
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10304 on: Today at 06:14:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:39:14 pm
https://x.com/joeando58/status/1760677390056071520?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Joe Anderson has no self awareness. Calling the independent commission corrupt.
He was the one who welcomed Moshiri and his boss to this city and promised to help them with a council loan for the stadium. He also set up the deal to purchase Finch Farm, but we arent allowed to know how much rent they pay the city because it is business sensitive.
Arsehole


Give the man the respect he deserves, he is after all  "Liverpool's first directly elected Mayor 2012-2021."  ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10305 on: Today at 06:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:21:30 pm
I suspect it will be a bit like a reserved judgment being delivered where it is sent to counsel first under an embargo for consideration before being published. Yeah, they will want to make it absolutely watertight.

I wonder what legal recourses might be left available to Everton in the event of a failed appeal? There's a lot of sabre rattling going on from Rotheram and Burnham, clearly trying to influence the outcome of the appeal (which is outrageous in and of itself); but if the appeals panel upholds the decision, could Everton sue the Premier League? Could Rotheram threaten legal action?

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:36:07 pm
Given the recent appearance of (largely empty of detail) ground announcements from their routinely silent communications department, I assumed they'd received early warning of a failed appeal. One area where the Everton Board has excelled is in distraction and deflection of blame and the suckers across the Park fall for it every time.

I doubt any number of new stadium announcements is going to distract any number of Everton fans when the ruling comes out. As usual, their focus will be on deflecting blame for the whole debacle, and try to imply it's all someone else's fault.

Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:39:14 pm
https://x.com/joeando58/status/1760677390056071520?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Joe Anderson has no self awareness. Calling the independent commission corrupt.
He was the one who welcomed Moshiri and his boss to this city and promised to help them with a council loan for the stadium. He also set up the deal to purchase Finch Farm, but we arent allowed to know how much rent they pay the city because it is business sensitive.
Arsehole

I'm genuinely sick and tired of bullshit like this. Words like "corrupt" get thrown around way too easily. Does he even know what the word fucking means?  I'd really like to see him try to define his thoughts as to WHY this process was corrupt, and what evidence he has to back up that assertion? You would like to think that the PL themselves might have a case for libel against such accusations!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10306 on: Today at 07:07:29 pm »
He's an expert in corruption.
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10307 on: Today at 07:24:18 pm »
The decision of the Independant Commission hearing the appeal is Final.

There is no further recourse for either party.
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10308 on: Today at 08:00:43 pm »
Just announce it now ffs as its getting boring as fuck. Nice 12 points back on the table with more to come please.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10309 on: Today at 08:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:59:50 pm
I wonder what legal recourses might be left available to Everton in the event of a failed appeal? There's a lot of sabre rattling going on from Rotheram and Burnham, clearly trying to influence the outcome of the appeal (which is outrageous in and of itself); but if the appeals panel upholds the decision, could Everton sue the Premier League? Could Rotheram threaten legal action?

I doubt any number of new stadium announcements is going to distract any number of Everton fans when the ruling comes out. As usual, their focus will be on deflecting blame for the whole debacle, and try to imply it's all someone else's fault.

I'm genuinely sick and tired of bullshit like this. Words like "corrupt" get thrown around way too easily. Does he even know what the word fucking means?  I'd really like to see him try to define his thoughts as to WHY this process was corrupt, and what evidence he has to back up that assertion? You would like to think that the PL themselves might have a case for libel against such accusations!

I suppose judicial review could be an option but as far as I know the rules of the association which is the PL don't allow for a legal recourse and in all seriousness something like that would cost a fortune and not make any difference anyway. The counsel they hired will have charged them vast sums for the work to date and they will also be paying other solicitors as well.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10310 on: Today at 08:50:48 pm »
Guess it will be announced by COB tomorrow.
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10311 on: Today at 08:53:52 pm »
Everton have been given a 10 point deduction.

They should get on with it knowing it's 10 points.

Any reduction is a bonus. But don't count on getting a reduction.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10312 on: Today at 08:57:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:53:52 pm
Everton have been given a 10 point deduction.

They should get on with it knowing it's 10 points.

Any reduction is a bonus. But don't count on getting a reduction.

Haven't they been handed another one as well or are about to be
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10313 on: Today at 08:58:43 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:57:43 pm
Haven't they been handed another one as well or are about to be

That's not until mid-April.
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10314 on: Today at 09:29:06 pm »
Have to laugh at Toffeewebtv with a headline on one of their videos, Premier League slammed over appeal uncertainty.

1: It's not up to the Premier League.

2: There would not be any uncertainty if Everton didn't appeal but they did. The delay is due to Evertons legal team trying their luck and putting the case before a three person Independant Committee.

3: Because of Everton, the timeline for a judgement and appeal was formalized after this first test case due to Everton stalling tactics. So, the second potential penalty and potential appeal all must take place within the same season. And hence the accounts being due by the end of December. All because Everton forced the original case to the next season. Everton cried foul and wanted more time. The Premier League accepted this. But the clubs voted to get things done for future penalties and appeals done within the same season. Because it was not fair to the rest of the League. Especially those in the relegation battle.


Everton can whinge all they want about timelines. However, from Brentford on down the table, all those clubs have a vested interest with any point deductions for Everton and Forest this season.

So, the "Premier League" and clubs want answers as soon as possible. Not just Everton.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10315 on: Today at 09:36:47 pm »
I'll be shocked if the outcome of this appeal will be anything other than completely rejected.

Any reduction in penalty will send out the wrong message and open a can of worms with other bottom feeder clubs, and that's even before the PL get to hit them for the repeat offence.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10316 on: Today at 10:05:11 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:36:47 pm
I'll be shocked if the outcome of this appeal will be anything other than completely rejected.

Any reduction in penalty will send out the wrong message and open a can of worms with other bottom feeder clubs, and that's even before the PL get to hit them for the repeat offence.
To be fair, the process of the appeal is independent and it is not intended to be sending out a message to any one.
The independent panel decided on a punishment after a lengthy process. The appeal will review whether that process and the subsequent punishment was fair or not. These things ALWAYS get reduced on appeal.  We need to deal with it. And move on even if it ruins our dreams of them getting relegated .
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10317 on: Today at 10:24:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:11 pm
To be fair, the process of the appeal is independent and it is not intended to be sending out a message to any one.
The independent panel decided on a punishment after a lengthy process. The appeal will review whether that process and the subsequent punishment was fair or not. These things ALWAYS get reduced on appeal.  We need to deal with it. And move on even if it ruins our dreams of them getting relegated .

Really?

It seems to me some appeals have been deemed frivolous and the penalty increased.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10318 on: Today at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:24:23 pm
Really?

It seems to me some appeals have been deemed frivolous and the penalty increased.
God, could you imagine that!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10319 on: Today at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:38:46 pm
God, could you imagine that!

Every day  ;D
