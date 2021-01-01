I suspect it will be a bit like a reserved judgment being delivered where it is sent to counsel first under an embargo for consideration before being published. Yeah, they will want to make it absolutely watertight.



Given the recent appearance of (largely empty of detail) ground announcements from their routinely silent communications department, I assumed they'd received early warning of a failed appeal. One area where the Everton Board has excelled is in distraction and deflection of blame and the suckers across the Park fall for it every time.



Joe Anderson has no self awareness. Calling the independent commission corrupt.

He was the one who welcomed Moshiri and his boss to this city and promised to help them with a council loan for the stadium. He also set up the deal to purchase Finch Farm, but we arent allowed to know how much rent they pay the city because it is business sensitive.

I wonder what legal recourses might be left available to Everton in the event of a failed appeal? There's a lot of sabre rattling going on from Rotheram and Burnham, clearly trying to influence the outcome of the appeal (which is outrageous in and of itself); but if the appeals panel upholds the decision, could Everton sue the Premier League? Could Rotheram threaten legal action?I doubt any number of new stadium announcements is going to distract any number of Everton fans when the ruling comes out. As usual, their focus will be on deflecting blame for the whole debacle, and try to imply it's all someone else's fault.I'm genuinely sick and tired of bullshit like this. Words like "corrupt" get thrown around way too easily. Does he even know what the word fucking means? I'd really like to see him try to define his thoughts as to WHY this process was corrupt, and what evidence he has to back up that assertion? You would like to think that the PL themselves might have a case for libel against such accusations!