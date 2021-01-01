Have to laugh at Toffeewebtv with a headline on one of their videos, Premier League slammed over appeal uncertainty.
1: It's not up to the Premier League.
2: There would not be any uncertainty if Everton didn't appeal but they did. The delay is due to Evertons legal team trying their luck and putting the case before a three person Independant Committee.
3: Because of Everton, the timeline for a judgement and appeal was formalized after this first test case due to Everton stalling tactics. So, the second potential penalty and potential appeal all must take place within the same season. And hence the accounts being due by the end of December. All because Everton forced the original case to the next season. Everton cried foul and wanted more time. The Premier League accepted this. But the clubs voted to get things done for future penalties and appeals done within the same season. Because it was not fair to the rest of the League. Especially those in the relegation battle.
Everton can whinge all they want about timelines. However, from Brentford on down the table, all those clubs have a vested interest with any point deductions for Everton and Forest this season.
So, the "Premier League" and clubs want answers as soon as possible. Not just Everton.