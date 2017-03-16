Multiple reports of 777 being in financial trouble. One of those is below.



https://www.thebusinessdesk.com/northwest/news/2128890-everton-fc-suitors-takeover-bid-hit-by-credit-rating-downgrade



Not 777 its 777Re. Owned by 777.Theyre an insurance company. They take insurance dividends and have a big pot of money for pay outs. Many insurance companies invest some of that to make money. It leave enough to cover reasonable insurance risk.777Re have invested waaayy to much of their asset set and hence they have been downgrade. They are having to sell assesses/investments to claw this back.Of course, theyve mostly leant to 777, but this isnt 777 themselves. In addition, 777 have another insurance company that they are currently fleecing the assets of (probably where the loans to Everton have come from).One hurricane hits Florida and the whole thing comes down like a pack of cards.Its really dodgy