« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 502038 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10200 on: Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:24:01 pm
The fact that it hasn't been announced makes me believe it's not good news for Everton. They want tonight's game out the way first I reckon.

Nah. My understanding is that the head of the Premier League is personally going to do a half time draw tonight, using one of the lottery machines, to decide Everton's level of punishment. Anything less than a 10 point deduction and it's draw again. Should liven up the match for Sky.
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,190
  • Six times...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10201 on: Yesterday at 05:04:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:24:01 pm
The fact that it hasn't been announced makes me believe it's not good news for Everton. They want tonight's game out the way first I reckon.

Yeah thats what I think, first thing tomorrow?!
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10202 on: Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm »
Hopefully a nice new manager bounce for Crystal palace tonight
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,963
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10203 on: Yesterday at 06:14:34 pm »
They are absolutely shitting themselves. Its very funny.
They know that if they dont get a significant reduction in their punishment that theyre going down (with the second PSR issue).

I think theyll escape, but I hope that she doesnt, it would be sooooo funny!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10204 on: Yesterday at 06:19:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:14:34 pm
They are absolutely shitting themselves. Its very funny.
They know that if they dont get a significant reduction in their punishment that theyre going down (with the second PSR issue).

I think theyll escape, but I hope that she doesnt, it would be sooooo funny!

Yeah, the appeal reeks of desperation, and the PL seem to be timing the announcement after a home game, so there's time for the fans to cool down. It would be bedlam tonight if they'd made the announcement before the weekend. Their next home game is in March.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,673
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10205 on: Yesterday at 06:39:58 pm »
I think the announcement should be commensurate with the respect and transparency that Everton showed the PL and all the other 19 clubs.

Meaning if I was Richard Masters, I'd add an AOB agenda item to the next clubs meeting. When it gets to it, after nearly 3 hrs of the tedious main meeting, announce it's to discuss exciting potential league sponsorship for the 24/25 season and say if everyone stays behind afterwards, you'll open it up to a Q&A, but then just slip in "oh, sorry not you, Everton".
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,555
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10206 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Are they fuming because Mykolenko said Mo Salah is the toughest player to guard?

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1759608791249699049
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,296
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10207 on: Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm
Nah. My understanding is that the head of the Premier League is personally going to do a half time draw tonight, using one of the lottery machines, to decide Everton's level of punishment. Anything less than a 10 point deduction and it's draw again. Should liven up the match for Sky.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,601
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10208 on: Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:35:19 pm

Could we create a new badge


"We are Poor, we are f***ing poor,
 and it's not just the football anymore"

"We are Cheats, we are f***ing Cheats,
and we are going down."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10209 on: Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm »
BBC had a classic faux pas in their match preview claiming Everton were 5 points above Palace.. not below (people started to assume it means theyve won the appeal)
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,038
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10210 on: Yesterday at 09:41:39 pm »
 ;D Haha

I said it before but they really are getting flushed this season.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,100
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10211 on: Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm »
They just won't flush.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10212 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm
They just won't flush.

A draw at home to Palace reserves is a shocking result though.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10213 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
Another two points dropped at home.  :wave
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,601
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10214 on: Yesterday at 09:56:17 pm »
Boo-Ray!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,100
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10215 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:54:05 pm
A draw at home to Palace reserves is a shocking result though.

It could of been better as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10216 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm »
Shame Luton have got such a tough game this week
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10217 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm »
Luton and their fans are also shithouses so as long as one of them goes down, it's a win-win situation.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,105
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10218 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm
They just won't flush.

This is the season.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,645
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10219 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
Least goals total scored at Goodison in the Premier League.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10220 on: Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm »
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,601
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10221 on: Yesterday at 09:59:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm
Shame Luton have got such a tough game this week

As things stand, Everton have a tough game every week.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,963
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10222 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm
Multiple reports of 777 being in financial trouble. One of those is below.

https://www.thebusinessdesk.com/northwest/news/2128890-everton-fc-suitors-takeover-bid-hit-by-credit-rating-downgrade
Not 777 its 777Re.  Owned by 777.

Theyre an insurance company.  They take insurance dividends and have a big pot of money for pay outs. Many insurance companies invest some of that to make money.  It leave enough to cover reasonable insurance risk.

777Re have invested waaayy to much of their asset set and hence they have been downgrade. They are having to sell assesses/investments to claw this back. 
Of course, theyve mostly leant to 777, but this isnt 777 themselves. In addition, 777 have another insurance company that they are currently fleecing the assets of (probably where the loans to Everton have come from).
One hurricane hits Florida and the whole thing comes down like a pack of cards.
Its really dodgy
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,673
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10223 on: Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm
They just won't flush.
Can't even beat an Owl-less Palace.

The cistern is starting to fill up again, even without another points deduction.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,963
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10224 on: Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm »
Wander was at Goodison tonight, so read into that what you will
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,047
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10225 on: Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm
Wander was at Goodison tonight, so read into that what you will

??? I mean, it fits.

Wander is a 2020 American thriller film directed by April Mullen and written by Tim Doiron. It stars Tommy Lee Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, and Roger Dorman. The story focuses on two conspiracy theorists and their investigation of a murder. Wander was released in the United States on December 4, 2020.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10226 on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm »
The form of Ross Barkley at Luton is quite the caveat
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,200
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10227 on: Yesterday at 11:50:01 pm »
Tony Scott @Tony_Scott11
9:38 PM · Feb 19, 2024

Some Everton supporters have seen enough and are heading for the exits. 'f**kin sh**e' one fan shouts as he heads home.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10228 on: Today at 12:12:19 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:50:01 pm
Tony Scott @Tony_Scott11
9:38 PM · Feb 19, 2024

Some Everton supporters have seen enough and are heading for the exits. 'f**kin sh**e' one fan shouts as he heads home.
That's one Everton fan we can all agree with.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10229 on: Today at 12:17:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Not 777 its 777Re.  Owned by 777.

Theyre an insurance company.  They take insurance dividends and have a big pot of money for pay outs. Many insurance companies invest some of that to make money.  It leave enough to cover reasonable insurance risk.

777Re have invested waaayy to much of their asset set and hence they have been downgrade. They are having to sell assesses/investments to claw this back. 
Of course, theyve mostly leant to 777, but this isnt 777 themselves. In addition, 777 have another insurance company that they are currently fleecing the assets of (probably where the loans to Everton have come from).
One hurricane hits Florida and the whole thing comes down like a pack of cards.
Its really dodgy


Spending insurance money on absolute shite. Who the fuck is running this "business"?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10230 on: Today at 12:21:17 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:17:25 am

Spending insurance money on absolute shite. Who the fuck is running this "business"?

Cowboys.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,420
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10231 on: Today at 12:54:35 am »
Well, that's their home banker out of the way, next home game, Moyes
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10232 on: Today at 01:02:27 am »
They really should have beat Palace today. Palace have been abysmal lately. Were they celebrating the draw?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • Boss Tha
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10233 on: Today at 04:46:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:02:27 am
They really should have beat Palace today. Palace have been abysmal lately. Were they celebrating the draw?

Both teams wheeled Bolassie whenever there was a corner.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 