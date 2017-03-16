I think the announcement should be commensurate with the respect and transparency that Everton showed the PL and all the other 19 clubs.
Meaning if I was Richard Masters, I'd add an AOB agenda item to the next clubs meeting. When it gets to it, after nearly 3 hrs of the tedious main meeting, announce it's to discuss exciting potential league sponsorship for the 24/25 season and say if everyone stays behind afterwards, you'll open it up to a Q&A, but then just slip in "oh, sorry not you, Everton".