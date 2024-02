The fact that it hasn't been announced makes me believe it's not good news for Everton. They want tonight's game out the way first I reckon.



Nah. My understanding is that the head of the Premier League is personally going to do a half time draw tonight, using one of the lottery machines, to decide Everton's level of punishment. Anything less than a 10 point deduction and it's draw again. Should liven up the match for Sky.