Ta. I feel sorry for the likes of Luton and Palace who may not have a clue by the end of the season whether they may actually be staying up if a decision on 2nd PSR appeal isn`t dealt with by the end of the season. That said, i suspect the outcome of the Everton 1st appeal may well dictate how the clubs approach the 2nd as there will then be some sort of precedent having gone through 2 hearings.



They didn't falsify their accounts though. Their accounts were fine.



What they did was make spurious PSR deductions on their PSR sheet.



Which is why it's so important that this appeal is thrown out. It will make the second one redundant, even if Everton press ahead with it.If Everton a relegated off the back of two deductions, but getting the second one overturned or reduced allows them to stay up, I don't think they will win it. It would just cause utter chaos and create a lot of bad blood between clubs and those running the game.They stopped the money for FA youth development payments and tried to rebrand it as going into their own youth team, or something like that. Whether that's a spurious PSR deduction or falsifying accounts is an exercise in semantics for me.