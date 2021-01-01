« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,046
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10160 on: Today at 05:11:26 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm
Wonder if the announcement comes tomorrow before their match on the appeal of the 10 points?

Youre interested in that? Why havent you mentioned it before, mate?
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,590
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10161 on: Today at 07:51:44 am
If the penalty is reduced then I really hope the panel publishes an opinion on why, given how Everton deliberately falsified their accounts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10162 on: Today at 08:51:25 am
Be something wonderful if the 10pts was increased to 12pts.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

dylman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10163 on: Today at 09:02:16 am
And it would be great if their ability to appeal the 2nd points deduction was pre-emptively denied based on the established evidence.


edited
« Last Edit: Today at 09:12:03 am by dylman »
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10164 on: Today at 09:24:23 am
What is the position with the 2nd charge along with Forest ?  Is that, and any appeal, all slated to be dealt with this season ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10165 on: Today at 09:37:24 am
Forest will get ten points deduction I guess if it's the same severity as Everton's first charge.

Everton hopefully get another sizeable points deduction on top.

Luton showed they have enough to actually stay up, they are a team with qualities to be physical and direct and have pace about them to hurt teams.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10166 on: Today at 09:41:37 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:37:24 am
Forest will get ten points deduction I guess if it's the same severity as Everton's first charge.

Everton hopefully get another sizeable points deduction on top.

Luton showed they have enough to actually stay up, they are a team with qualities to be physical and direct and have pace about them to hurt teams.

Will the 2nd charge be dealt with this season though along with any appeal ?  If it isn`t then the end of the season will be a complete shit show of other teams not knowing if they are staying up or relegated.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10167 on: Today at 09:45:17 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:41:37 am
Will the 2nd charge be dealt with this season though along with any appeal ?  If it isn`t then the end of the season will be a complete shit show of other teams not knowing if they are staying up or relegated.

I believe once this Everton appeal is done then they will deal with the new charges. Fingers cross Everton have minus 20 deduction by the end of March.
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10168 on: Today at 09:47:24 am
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 09:45:17 am
I believe once this Everton appeal is done then they will deal with the new charges. Fingers cross Everton have minus 20 deduction by the end of March.

Ta. Makes sense that they deal with all this in the same season including any appeals for the 2nd PSR breach. I suspect Everton will have a slightly different penalty for the 2nd breach because the original one forms part, presumably, of the rolling 3 years.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,173
  • JFT96.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10169 on: Today at 09:51:39 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:51:25 am
Be something wonderful if the 10pts was increased to 12pts.

Am I imagining things or did they used to increase a ban for a red card if any appeal was deemed frivolous? Not sure they do it any more but I remember a period where you'd hear 'frivolous appeal' quite frequently.


It would be hilarious if they brought it back for this :D
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,590
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10170 on: Today at 10:02:01 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:41:37 am
Will the 2nd charge be dealt with this season though along with any appeal ?  If it isn`t then the end of the season will be a complete shit show of other teams not knowing if they are staying up or relegated.

The PL rejigged everything so they could apply sanctions within the same season charges were brought. That's why accounts now have to be submitted by December. Last year I think they were supposed to be in by March, but Everton were late and successfully dragged it out by a few more weeks. (That should be a punishment in and of itself.)

I think the investigation re the second violation is already underway. I think the rough time frame was a sanction applied by the end of April at the latest, with the inevitable appeal heard, done and dusted before June.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10171 on: Today at 10:10:30 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:02:01 am
The PL rejigged everything so they could apply sanctions within the same season charges were brought. That's why accounts now have to be submitted by December. Last year I think they were supposed to be in by March, but Everton were late and successfully dragged it out by a few more weeks. (That should be a punishment in and of itself.)

I think the investigation re the second violation is already underway. I think the rough time frame was a sanction applied by the end of April at the latest, with the inevitable appeal heard, done and dusted before June.

Ta.  I feel sorry for the likes of Luton and Palace who may not have a clue by the end of the season whether they may actually be staying up if a decision on 2nd PSR appeal isn`t dealt with by the end of the season. That said, i suspect the outcome of the Everton 1st appeal may well dictate how the clubs approach the 2nd as there will then be some sort of precedent having gone through 2 hearings.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,046
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10172 on: Today at 11:02:37 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:51:44 am
If the penalty is reduced then I really hope the panel publishes an opinion on why, given how Everton deliberately falsified their accounts.

They didn't falsify their accounts though. Their accounts were fine.

What they did was make spurious PSR deductions on their PSR sheet.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,071
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10173 on: Today at 11:49:45 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:41:37 am
Will the 2nd charge be dealt with this season though along with any appeal ?  If it isn`t then the end of the season will be a complete shit show of other teams not knowing if they are staying up or relegated.

I think the penalty for the charge is due no later than mid April, with a decision on any appeal to be decided no later than a week after the season finishes.

So we could see the scenario of one of Forest or Everton being relegated, but their penalty being reduced on appeal and they then stay up.

Would be hilarious if Forest finished 18th, a point behind Everton after getting a 10 point deduction then their appeal reduce the penalty to 8 points so they stay up by a point at Everton's expense  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:54 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,856
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10174 on: Today at 11:54:08 am
Does anything else think this is going to get really ugly as the season draws to a close with a further points deduction on the cards? I think we will see some pretty nasty crowd disorder towards the back end of the season if points deductions are going to relegate them.
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10175 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm
Every day they dont get 777s takeover approved moves them nearer to the cliff edge of administration and bankruptcy.
That is the far more worrying thing for them. Relegation might allow a reset. Bankruptcy could see the ground sold off and them ending up like Coventry, - ground-sharing with Widnes Vikings?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10176 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:22:25 am
The length of time it is taking the authorities to approve this 777 takeover must be causing some concern.
If everything was ok it would have been approved by now. Something is amiss.
I reckon its all going to go tits up.

Their credit rating got slashed to weak from fair over the weekend and they're cutting staff numbers by 5%, most of he job losses are at their London and Miami offices. One of 777s lenders "haymarket' has just been placed under investigation in Utah.

This takeover is not going to happen.
Logged

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,788
  • Indefatigability
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10177 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:54:08 am
Does anything else think this is going to get really ugly as the season draws to a close with a further points deduction on the cards? I think we will see some pretty nasty crowd disorder towards the back end of the season if points deductions are going to relegate them.
Possibly. The derby may be particularly fraught given the fact that they appear to have framed their grievances within a 'Sly Six' shaped monster, with the RS being the most chief villains of their ire.
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,067
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10178 on: Today at 12:33:41 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:14:59 pm
Their credit rating got slashed to weak from fair over the weekend and they're cutting staff numbers by 5%, most of he job losses are at their London and Miami offices. One of 777s lenders "haymarket' has just been placed under investigation in Utah.

This takeover is not going to happen.

There is no way it should be allowed anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,965
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10179 on: Today at 12:33:56 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:14:59 pm
Their credit rating got slashed to weak from fair over the weekend and they're cutting staff numbers by 5%, most of he job losses are at their London and Miami offices. One of 777s lenders "haymarket' has just been placed under investigation in Utah.

This takeover is not going to happen.

Not surprised their credit rating has tanked. They've got hundreds of millions of unsecured loans in Everton.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10180 on: Today at 12:35:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:33:56 pm
Not surprised their credit rating has tanked. They've got hundreds of millions of unsecured loans in Everton.

They must have gotten some kind of assurances, my money is on them owning the stadium but not the Club.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,590
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10181 on: Today at 12:48:06 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:10:30 am
Ta.  I feel sorry for the likes of Luton and Palace who may not have a clue by the end of the season whether they may actually be staying up if a decision on 2nd PSR appeal isn`t dealt with by the end of the season. That said, i suspect the outcome of the Everton 1st appeal may well dictate how the clubs approach the 2nd as there will then be some sort of precedent having gone through 2 hearings.

Which is why it's so important that this appeal is thrown out. It will make the second one redundant, even if Everton press ahead with it.

If Everton a relegated off the back of two deductions, but getting the second one overturned or reduced allows them to stay up, I don't think they will win it. It would just cause utter chaos and create a lot of bad blood between clubs and those running the game.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:37 am
They didn't falsify their accounts though. Their accounts were fine.

What they did was make spurious PSR deductions on their PSR sheet.

They stopped the money for FA youth development payments and tried to rebrand it as going into their own youth team, or something like that. Whether that's a spurious PSR deduction or falsifying accounts is an exercise in semantics for me.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,590
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10182 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:08:38 pm
Every day they dont get 777s takeover approved moves them nearer to the cliff edge of administration and bankruptcy.
That is the far more worrying thing for them. Relegation might allow a reset. Bankruptcy could see the ground sold off and them ending up like Coventry, - ground-sharing with Widnes Vikings?

They should already be in administration. As long as there's an entity out there willing to lend them money, Everton continue to survive. It's a question of if/when 777 turns off the money tap that's keeping them on life support.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10183 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:50:24 pm
They should already be in administration. As long as there's an entity out there willing to lend them money, Everton continue to survive. It's a question of if/when 777 turns off the money tap that's keeping them on life support.
If 777 go bust a la Lehman Bros or others have in the past, then those loans to Everton could be sold on to debt collectors with no interest in saving a football club.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,590
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10184 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:54:21 pm
If 777 go bust a la Lehman Bros or others have in the past, then those loans to Everton could be sold on to debt collectors with no interest in saving a football club.

I imagine that would put all the other clubs 777 currently own at risk too. Although there is something absurdly amusing about the idea of 777 going bust because of all the money they loaned Everton in anticipation for a takeover that never happened. ;D

In all seriousness though, Moshiri should be clapped in irons for allowing this farce to continue. He's played fast and loose with the finances from day one, on top of proving he is too incompetent to run a football club. It's not like he's even going to get a decent wedge from 777 if the sale goes through, either. He's going to be paid in instalments. From an organisation that can't even balance its own books properly!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,965
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10185 on: Today at 02:46:22 pm
Some sense on GOT:

Quote
I can link countless posts urging Everton to sign loads of crap players and saying why you arsed its not your money. We happily sang were fing rich away at Villa when we got took over and demanded Mourinho.

We wanted someone rich to break the glass ceiling and invited a monster. Let us not try to paint Evertonians are innocent in all this lads. Were better than that, were not a cult.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,071
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10186 on: Today at 02:50:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:46:22 pm
Some sense on GOT:


Quote
I can link countless posts urging Everton to sign loads of crap players and saying why you arsed its not your money. We happily sang were fing rich away at Villa when we got took over and demanded Mourinho.

We wanted someone rich to break the glass ceiling and invited a monster. Let us not try to paint Evertonians are innocent in all this lads. Were better than that, were not a cult.

I was in full agreement up until this point.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10187 on: Today at 02:51:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:46:22 pm
Some sense on GOT:


Have they been called a redshite and banned yet?
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,590
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10188 on: Today at 03:08:55 pm
Just tell us the result of the appeal and be done with it, dammit. Why the hell is this taking so long?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10189 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:08:55 pm
Just tell us the result of the appeal and be done with it, dammit. Why the hell is this taking so long?
They need to finish strengthening the defences at HQ before the bitters go on the rampage.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10190 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:08:55 pm
Just tell us the result of the appeal and be done with it, dammit. Why the hell is this taking so long?

The fact that it hasn't been announced makes me believe it's not good news for Everton. They want tonight's game out the way first I reckon.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10191 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:24:01 pm
The fact that it hasn't been announced makes me believe it's not good news for Everton. They want tonight's game out the way first I reckon.
It would make sense.
Logged
