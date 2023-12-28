« previous next »
Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 12:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:34:11 am
I have been thinking this myself.

Do Everton themselves know the outcome? I assume not, as that potentially would leak. I think its in the clubs best interests to have it out there - successful appeal would be a huge boost for them, and an unsuccessful appeal could galvanise them like the original decision.

I think with Moshiri admitting they breached PSR because they didn't have a midfield. Plus the fanciful nature of their so-called mitigations then I am pretty sure they know the 'outcome'.

That though would need the ownership of Everton to own up to their culpability. Much safer to throw around totally unfounded allegations and toddlers than to face the wrath of the MEGA mob.

Make Everton Great Again.
Logged


Offline Anfield Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 12:47:07 pm »
Grand old team up in arms today. Some italian journo called Tony Campari reckons the appeal outcome is 2 pts returned. They were hoping for 5 if not more. Most saying he is reliable and obviously if 8 pts is punishment with a 2nd offence to follow...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 12:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 12:47:07 pm
Grand old team up in arms today. Some italian journo called Tony Campari reckons the appeal outcome is 2 pts returned. They were hoping for 5 if not more. Most saying he is reliable and obviously if 8 pts is punishment with a 2nd offence to follow...
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao
Logged


W

Offline Anfield Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 01:00:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:59:01 pm
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao
Have a peep. Lots have.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 01:08:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:59:01 pm
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao

It has now been confirmed by Giuseppe Limoncello and Flavio Prosecco.
Logged


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 01:09:27 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:56:51 pm
No matter how reliable he's supposed to be, why would an Italian journalist know the outcome ahead of everyone else?
:lmao

Not you too

:lmao
Logged


W

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:11:21 am
The Blues are up in arms over a penalty Brentford should have had, but funnily enough, are very quiet about the two penalties Liverpool should have had in the same game. Clowns.
I still can't get my head around the fact that they avidly watch our games. I don't think I've seen a BS game that didn't involve Liverpool since the 1980s. Goodness only knows why they all seem to watch us.
Logged


Offline Original

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 01:13:18 pm »
Pierluigi sparkling white wine said its 4 returned I heard
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 01:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:12:22 pm
I still can't get my head around the fact that they avidly watch our games. I don't think I've seen a BS game that didn't involve Liverpool since the 1980s. Goodness only knows why they all seem to watch us.
It's the pure hope of seeing us getting beat that drives them on.
Extremely sad way to live.
But that's all they have going in their sad lives.
Imagine that's all the only hope you have?
Logged

Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:09:27 pm
:lmao

Not you too

:lmao

I grow old.  :duh

(I realised a minute later, went back to delete and then discovered you'd preserved my stupidity for eternity anyway.  :D )
 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:44 pm by No666 »
Logged

Online Anthony

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 01:30:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:59:01 pm
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao

The thrill of the Chase...
Logged






Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:16:04 pm
It's the pure hope of seeing us getting beat that drives them on.
Extremely sad way to live.
But that's all they have going in their sad lives.
Imagine that's all the only hope you have?
Sad, isn't it.

Unless a Bitters' win suits us, I want them to lose every game they play, but no way would I tune in to watch them play in the hope it happens. I loathe Man United and hope they lose every game and slide into total oblivion, but no way would I waste an afternoon or evening watching them.

Imagine having so little in your life that you have the time and inclination to avidly follow the games of clubs you either couldn't care less about or actively hate. Honestly, I'd rather stick bamboo shoots under my fingernails than waste a couple of hours watching that lot. Life's too short. There's too many positive things to do with our precious time.
Logged


Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 01:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:30:55 pm
Sad, isn't it.

Unless a Bitters' win suits us, I want them to lose every game they play, but no way would I tune in to watch them play in the hope it happens. I loathe Man United and hope they lose every game and slide into total oblivion, but no way would I waste an afternoon or evening watching them.

Imagine having so little in your life that you have the time and inclination to avidly follow the games of clubs you either couldn't care less about or actively hate. Honestly, I'd rather stick bamboo shoots under my fingernails than waste a couple of hours watching that lot. Life's too short. There's too many positive things to do with our precious time.
I would just stop watching any games to be honest if I ever got to be as bitter as most of their fanbase are.
I honestly wouldn't have the stamina to have so much hatred for one club that overpowers the love I have for the club I'm meant to support.
Logged

Online Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:31:05 pm
The trouble is that the second breech covers three years. Two of which are the same as the previous breach. So theres a good argument that it should be a lesser punishment.  For me, a better argument is that they could have cleared the breach, and chose not to a second time, so fuck em.  Double punishment of the first.

The first breach covers three years too. They already knew about the rolling 3 year period as it's always been in the rules. The second breach is for the next 3 year period, which they could have dealt with by selling players or not signing any new players in the subsequent year, but they carried on regardless. It's just Everton trying to misrepresent the rules, just as they are claiming it was only debt interest that breached the losses, which is nonsense as they can't cherry-pick one expense and disregard their other spending or lack of selling players like Pickford. It's like they're going with the chewbacca defence.
Logged


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 01:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:42:21 pm
The first breach covers three years too. They already knew about the rolling 3 year period as it's always been in the rules. The second breach is for the next 3 year period, which they could have dealt with by selling players or not signing any new players in the subsequent year, but they carried on regardless. It's just Everton trying to misrepresent the rules, just as they are claiming it was only debt interest that breached the losses, which is nonsense as they can't cherry-pick one expense and disregard their other spending or lack of selling players like Pickford. It's like they're going with the chewbacca defence.
Which is why I would fine them even more for the second breach ;D
Logged


W

Offline CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 01:44:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:31:05 pm
The trouble is that the second breech covers three years. Two of which are the same as the previous breach. So theres a good argument that it should be a lesser punishment.  For me, a better argument is that they could have cleared the breach, and chose not to a second time, so fuck em.  Double punishment of the first.

I'd think along these lines if each year showed active attempts to improve their financial positive towards complying with things, but they haven't. They just show a complete contempt for the rules and they've carried on regardless while other teams have actively tried to comply at a detriment to their league performances.

So each time should be judged and punished accordingly without looking at the previous, unless, infact, it's to further punish for the contempt they have shown.

Edit - Peabee beat me to it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 01:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:37:42 pm
I would just stop watching any games to be honest if I ever got to be as bitter as most of their fanbase are.
I honestly wouldn't have the stamina to have so much hatred for one club that overpowers the love I have for the club I'm meant to support.
Definitely. If I found myself acting like I see so many of them acting, I'd have long since moved on from football altogether and found a more positive focus for my time. 
Logged


Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 01:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:05:44 pm
This is why it's so difficult to push for better VAR/officiating, fans are too swept up in their own biases.

Yep. You seen it after our game against Spurs. It's not just the fans either, the managers tend to be the same.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 12:47:07 pm
Grand old team up in arms today. Some italian journo called Tony Campari reckons the appeal outcome is 2 pts returned. They were hoping for 5 if not more. Most saying he is reliable and obviously if 8 pts is punishment with a 2nd offence to follow...

Tony Campari is a blue on the wind-up called Azul. He loves winding other fan bases up on Twitter. Even his own.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:12:22 pm
I still can't get my head around the fact that they avidly watch our games. I don't think I've seen a BS game that didn't involve Liverpool since the 1980s. Goodness only knows why they all seem to watch us.

A lot of them don't. They just fume at clips and photo stills on Twitter. Some rival fan usually sticks a clip of something we've supposedly gotten away with on there, and then the whole place is up in arms with the Blues leading the charge.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 02:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:59:50 pm
A lot of them don't. They just fume at clips and photo stills on Twitter. Some rival fan usually sticks a clip of something we've supposedly gotten away with on there, and then the whole place is up in arms with the Blues leading the charge.
Ah, I avoid all that, seeing as a I don't have a twitter account. So someone chums the water and the sharks pile in for the feeding frenzy.  :)
Logged


Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 02:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:08:49 pm
So someone chums the water and the sharks pile in for the feeding frenzy.  :)

Yep, thats exactly it.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 02:17:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:31:05 pm
The trouble is that the second breech covers three years. Two of which are the same as the previous breach. So theres a good argument that it should be a lesser punishment.  For me, a better argument is that they could have cleared the breach, and chose not to a second time, so fuck em.  Double punishment of the first.

I'd have said they should get a stronger punishment not a lessened one for a repeat offence.
Like getting 1 game suspension for 5 yellows and then 2 game suspension for your 10th.
Logged


Offline Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 02:40:49 pm »
Theyll be calling for Holgate to come back after than passionate, Dog-of-war challenge.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 02:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:56:27 pm
Tony Campari is a blue on the wind-up called Azul. He loves winding other fan bases up on Twitter. Even his own.

Azool?
Logged


Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:52:55 pm
Definitely. If I found myself acting like I see so many of them acting, I'd have long since moved on from football altogether and found a more positive focus for my time.
Wrestling (ie Headlocks)
Logged


Offline Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 03:21:06 pm »
The City charges are causing an intellectual complication for blues right now. While their own points deduction gets called corrupt by Evertonians, many seem reluctant to focus singularly on City's own threat of a points deduction. Instead, City are grouped with the other 'Sly Six' as a collective set of hostiles.

This serves a significant purpose as it skilfully draws in the RS into the corruption while not completely ignoring the role of Manchester City in the PL's malfeasance. It must also be understood that Evertonian hope and belief in preventing a nightmare is by investing in the fortunes of City. They are the best chance of stopping the RS doing great things this season. So focusing on their 115 charges is not convenient, narratively speaking. In fact, bad reffing during RS games is now the greater piece of evidence for apparent corruption rather than how City have cheated their way to success for years.

Never ever forget that all Everton problems are caused by the RS! Always... 
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,270
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10147 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 11:16:17 am
Can someone tell me why they deserve to be at the top table, as all blues say this?

Delusion
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,582
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 05:40:30 pm »
The very same Evertonians lumping City in with the Sly Six and demanding action against them are the ones cheering City on when they deny us the league.

Everton logic.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,939
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Ivan Tony has scored more goals than Calvert Lewin this season.
Ivan Tony didnt  play a game before the 16th January

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10150 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:40:30 pm
The very same Evertonians lumping City in with the Sly Six and demanding action against them are the ones cheering City on when they deny us the league.

Everton logic.

I thought the call had gone out saying that City, Head choppers, Villa and Forrest are all the same. Puzzled me at the time because I can't remember them ever having won a European Cup.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10151 on: Today at 08:55:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:31:05 pm
The trouble is that the second breech covers three years. Two of which are the same as the previous breach. So theres a good argument that it should be a lesser punishment.  For me, a better argument is that they could have cleared the breach, and chose not to a second time, so fuck em.  Double punishment of the first.

That's a bollocks argument whenever anyone tries to use it, each reporting period covers multiple years, not treating each reporting period would just give cheats licence to go really big in one year and not be fully punished for their transgressions outside of that first one.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,072
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10152 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:50:52 pm
Delusion
Top of the league at that.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,639
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10153 on: Today at 09:20:24 pm »
Wonder if the announcement comes tomorrow before their match on the appeal of the 10 points?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,815
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10154 on: Today at 09:33:28 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:20:24 pm
Wonder if the announcement comes tomorrow before their match on the appeal of the 10 points?
There would be murder if they did announce it before the Palace game.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,939
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10155 on: Today at 09:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:33:28 pm
There would be murder if they did announce it before the Palace game.
Do it at half time. Theyd all keel over unless it was 10 points back ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,457
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10156 on: Today at 10:36:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:38:55 pm
Do it at half time. Theyd all keel over unless it was 10 points back ;D
Imagine it. Hundreds of toddlers hurled onto the pitch. The foam from mouths would resemble a snow storm.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,187
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10157 on: Today at 10:41:48 pm »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
