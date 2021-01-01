« previous next »
I have been thinking this myself.

Do Everton themselves know the outcome? I assume not, as that potentially would leak. I think its in the clubs best interests to have it out there - successful appeal would be a huge boost for them, and an unsuccessful appeal could galvanise them like the original decision.

I think with Moshiri admitting they breached PSR because they didn't have a midfield. Plus the fanciful nature of their so-called mitigations then I am pretty sure they know the 'outcome'.

That though would need the ownership of Everton to own up to their culpability. Much safer to throw around totally unfounded allegations and toddlers than to face the wrath of the MEGA mob.

Make Everton Great Again.
Grand old team up in arms today. Some italian journo called Tony Campari reckons the appeal outcome is 2 pts returned. They were hoping for 5 if not more. Most saying he is reliable and obviously if 8 pts is punishment with a 2nd offence to follow...
Grand old team up in arms today. Some italian journo called Tony Campari reckons the appeal outcome is 2 pts returned. They were hoping for 5 if not more. Most saying he is reliable and obviously if 8 pts is punishment with a 2nd offence to follow...
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao
Have a peep. Lots have.
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao

It has now been confirmed by Giuseppe Limoncello and Flavio Prosecco.
No matter how reliable he's supposed to be, why would an Italian journalist know the outcome ahead of everyone else?
:lmao

Not you too

:lmao
The Blues are up in arms over a penalty Brentford should have had, but funnily enough, are very quiet about the two penalties Liverpool should have had in the same game. Clowns.
I still can't get my head around the fact that they avidly watch our games. I don't think I've seen a BS game that didn't involve Liverpool since the 1980s. Goodness only knows why they all seem to watch us.
Pierluigi sparkling white wine said its 4 returned I heard
I still can't get my head around the fact that they avidly watch our games. I don't think I've seen a BS game that didn't involve Liverpool since the 1980s. Goodness only knows why they all seem to watch us.
It's the pure hope of seeing us getting beat that drives them on.
Extremely sad way to live.
But that's all they have going in their sad lives.
Imagine that's all the only hope you have?
:lmao

Not you too

:lmao

I grow old.  :duh

(I realised a minute later, went back to delete and then discovered you'd preserved my stupidity for eternity anyway.  :D )
 
OMFG

I cant believe any actually fell for that

:lmao

The thrill of the Chase...
It's the pure hope of seeing us getting beat that drives them on.
Extremely sad way to live.
But that's all they have going in their sad lives.
Imagine that's all the only hope you have?
Sad, isn't it.

Unless a Bitters' win suits us, I want them to lose every game they play, but no way would I tune in to watch them play in the hope it happens. I loathe Man United and hope they lose every game and slide into total oblivion, but no way would I waste an afternoon or evening watching them.

Imagine having so little in your life that you have the time and inclination to avidly follow the games of clubs you either couldn't care less about or actively hate. Honestly, I'd rather stick bamboo shoots under my fingernails than waste a couple of hours watching that lot. Life's too short. There's too many positive things to do with our precious time.
Sad, isn't it.

Unless a Bitters' win suits us, I want them to lose every game they play, but no way would I tune in to watch them play in the hope it happens. I loathe Man United and hope they lose every game and slide into total oblivion, but no way would I waste an afternoon or evening watching them.

Imagine having so little in your life that you have the time and inclination to avidly follow the games of clubs you either couldn't care less about or actively hate. Honestly, I'd rather stick bamboo shoots under my fingernails than waste a couple of hours watching that lot. Life's too short. There's too many positive things to do with our precious time.
I would just stop watching any games to be honest if I ever got to be as bitter as most of their fanbase are.
I honestly wouldn't have the stamina to have so much hatred for one club that overpowers the love I have for the club I'm meant to support.
