Onana, Mykolenko and Branthwaite. That's pretty much it in terms of who they'd get good money for.
Pickford, Calvert-Lewin and McNeill could go if they found an interested club. Calvert-Lewin was more valuable when he was injured as there was always that uncertainty over whether his purple patch was a freak or not. 4 goals in 25 games this season is in keeping with most of his career.
The rest would probably stay as there's really no market for them.
We should put a "can't turn down" offer on the table for Branthwaite. They'd hate selling him to us but he's a Liverpool fan and he's good mates with Cody from being on loan at PSV. Might be worth a punt. He's really, really good and homegrown.