Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,926
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10040 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm
Ah. The Pablo Escobar defence

Also built with blood money funnily enough. It was Usmanov's laundered money that got the stadium off the ground.



Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,684
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10041 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:10:09 pm
I think the league changed the rules to stop that happening? An already relegated club that declares bankruptcy gets the points deduction applied to the following season.

If they weren't mathematically down at the time could they still do it?


Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,684
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10042 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:43:28 pm
Did they ever get pulled up on that?

It would have been quite funny if the PL were allowed to submit additional evidence during the appeal too and brought up stuff like that which they didn't pursue since the bitters were already over the P&S limits.


Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10043 on: Yesterday at 09:56:44 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:45:42 pm
I recently heard that they're "being punished for rejuvenating a run down part of the city whilst employing lots of people."  :rollseyes

Just take responsibility, you whinging, whining, moaning dickheads.

It's not "run down". Nobody lives there! It's semi industrial! The nearest houses are almost half a kilometre away and they're all new builds - next door to a thriving industrial estate! :lmao






Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10044 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:56:44 pm
It's not "run down". Nobody lives there! It's semi industrial! The nearest houses are almost half a kilometre away and they're all new builds - next door to a thriving industrial estate! :lmao
It was a thriving piece of wasteland with nature booming, now it's likely to be a place where desperation fills the days and nights and the only cries are those of the bluenose boobird



BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #10045 on: Today at 01:56:34 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:15:38 pm
Onana, Mykolenko and Branthwaite.  That's pretty much it in terms of who they'd get good money for.

Pickford, Calvert-Lewin and McNeill could go if they found an interested club.  Calvert-Lewin was more valuable when he was injured as there was always that uncertainty over whether his purple patch was a freak or not.  4 goals in 25 games this season is in keeping with most of his career.

The rest would probably stay as there's really no market for them.

We should put a "can't turn down" offer on the table for Branthwaite. They'd hate selling him to us but he's a Liverpool fan and he's good mates with Cody from being on loan at PSV. Might be worth a punt. He's really, really good and homegrown.


