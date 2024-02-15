I drove past the vanity project tonight and they've started putting the curved sides of the roof on. It looks terrible. Like some kind of cheap tin foil.



I've been generally impressed by the build so far given the circumstances under which it's being built. Everton seem to have managed to keep the stadium build independent of the raging fire that is Everton FC. That said, I didn't particularly like the design in the first place as the stands and roof appear to be from two different designs:I agree about the curved sides though as they certainly aren't smooth and don't look particularly sharp. Maybe once the whole stadium is done it will work better. You can see what they've done so far in this video:(skip to 14m 19s - the timestamp I placed doesn't seem to be working)I've also been told that they've planted a single tree to see if the BMD can sustain life. I'm not sure if that's just a wind-up though.