Yeah, but Espanyol finished their stadium.
Everton missed so many tricks with this new stadium. Should have designed it to be built as plainly and as simply as possible. Bland but functional and comfortable. They should have future proofed it - built into the design to expand concourses, additional seats if possible, give the outside a facelift and landscape the area around it etc.
Their priority should be have just to get it built, then worry about the bells and whistles. Instead they got a really good design, but ended up having to cut corners on it to try and keep costs down. It's very similar to what happened with Hicks and Gillett's stadium design. Thank goodness it never happened.