Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 486284 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9960 on: Yesterday at 11:58:11 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:53:39 am
Yeah whatever you knob

And yours is only under construction
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9961 on: Yesterday at 12:04:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:58:11 am
And yours is only under construction
 

:D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9962 on: Yesterday at 05:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:34 am
I try to hope that GOT isn't reflective of the Everton fanbase at large, but then I remember how a personality can shift when shielded by the anonymity of the internet. There are likely many Everton supporters out there who seem sound as a pound in real life, but say the vilest things about LFC from the safety of their phone or computer.

Which is the true reflection of who the person is? Are they just trying to fit in or is it how they regulate their emotions and reality?

Imagine if it was us in their situation. I get the feeling they wouldn't be saying we don't deserve a ten point deduction.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 05:47:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:30:28 pm
Imagine if it was us in their situation. I get the feeling they wouldn't be saying we don't deserve a ten point deduction.

They would have their fanbois on local radio calling for the deduction to be doubled.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9964 on: Yesterday at 05:49:19 pm »
Is it Friday yet....
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9965 on: Yesterday at 05:50:33 pm »
Their fanbase once again, brings shame on the city.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-68288991

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9966 on: Yesterday at 07:51:21 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 05:50:33 pm
Their fanbase once again, brings shame on the city.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-68288991

In fairness, thats the most honest defence statement Ive ever read.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9967 on: Yesterday at 09:20:39 pm »
They seem to be releasing an awful lot of updates on the stadium today, almost as if they know bad news is due to break any day soon
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9968 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:20:39 pm
They seem to be releasing an awful lot of updates on the stadium today, almost as if they know bad news is due to break any day soon

Maybe they're trying to distract from that knobhead supporter of theirs. Last thing they need is their fanbase getting the same kind of media scrutiny that their accounts have.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9969 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm »
Quote from: moondog on February 13, 2024, 07:46:53 am
I blame Hans Segars.


I think that game was the most important in their recent history.
I'm gonna go with the Red Dwarf Ace Rimmer theory:
Imagine in a parallel universe Segars wasn't on the take and Everton go down. The shame is palpable, from champions to relegation in less than a decade. The club resets and gets back up at the first attempt. A new winning mentality is built at the club. Everton start playing with joy and take their fans on a ride of trophies able to compete with the best.

Instead, their feral dogs of war took the club and the fans into vast depths of mediocrity and bitterness.

Saying that, far too much red in Red Dwarf, Blue Midget suits them just fine.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9970 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm »
I'll guess EFC will be notified tomorrow afternoon what the results of the appeal is.

The media will get the news late tomorrow as well, but it will be embargoed until Friday morning.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9971 on: Today at 12:05:47 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 05:50:33 pm
Their fanbase once again, brings shame on the city.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-68288991
"He also cannot go within a mile of any Everton match, home or away for 3 years"
I thought he would be punished, not rewarded
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9972 on: Today at 12:55:16 am »
I drove past the vanity project tonight and they've started putting the curved sides of the roof on. It looks terrible. Like some kind of cheap tin foil.  :o
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9973 on: Today at 12:57:56 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm
I'll guess EFC will be notified tomorrow afternoon what the results of the appeal is.

The media will get the news late tomorrow as well, but it will be embargoed until Friday morning.

Watch out for leaks from late afternoon if that does happen, regardless of any embargo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9974 on: Today at 01:00:15 am »
Welsh leeks they be. Big fat Everton Welsh leeks.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9975 on: Today at 09:44:20 am »
Amazing how much similairty they have with espanyol not just living in the shadow of a massive club. they thought new stadium is a game changer for them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9976 on: Today at 09:57:06 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:44:20 am
Amazing how much similairty they have with espanyol not just living in the shadow of a massive club. they thought new stadium is a game changer for them
How do you say "ifithadnerbinfer" in Catalan? 🤔

Haha! Just found it on translate.

"Si no hagués estat per."   :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9977 on: Today at 09:58:24 am »
Yeah, but Espanyol finished their stadium.


Everton missed so many tricks with this new stadium. Should have designed it to be built as plainly and as simply as possible. Bland but functional and comfortable. They should have future proofed it - built into the design to expand concourses, additional seats if possible, give the outside a facelift and landscape the area around it etc.

Their priority should be have just to get it built, then worry about the bells and whistles. Instead they got a really good design, but ended up having to cut corners on it to try and keep costs down. It's very similar to what happened with Hicks and Gillett's stadium design. Thank goodness it never happened.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9978 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:55:16 am
I drove past the vanity project tonight and they've started putting the curved sides of the roof on. It looks terrible. Like some kind of cheap tin foil.  :o
I've been generally impressed by the build so far given the circumstances under which it's being built.  Everton seem to have managed to keep the stadium build independent of the raging fire that is Everton FC.  That said, I didn't particularly like the design in the first place as the stands and roof appear to be from two different designs:



I agree about the curved sides though as they certainly aren't smooth and don't look particularly sharp.  Maybe once the whole stadium is done it will work better.  You can see what they've done so far in this video:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bra94ywVon0&amp;t=859s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bra94ywVon0&amp;t=859s</a>
(skip to 14m 19s - the timestamp I placed doesn't seem to be working)

I've also been told that they've planted a single tree to see if the BMD can sustain life.  I'm not sure if that's just a wind-up though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9979 on: Today at 10:28:53 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:30:28 pm
Imagine if it was us in their situation. I get the feeling they wouldn't be saying we don't deserve a ten point deduction.

Can you imagine how the entire football world would have reacted if it was us instead of Everton?! There would be calls for Liverpool to be liquidated, there'd be chants and banners at every game from the opposition, it would be front page news for months.

The sympathy Everton have got, despite clearly having cheated, goes to show that there's no cartel, nobody sees them as a threat, there's not some big conspiracy...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9980 on: Today at 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:28:53 am
Can you imagine how the entire football world would have reacted if it was us instead of Everton?! There would be calls for Liverpool to be liquidated, there'd be chants and banners at every game from the opposition, it would be front page news for months.

The sympathy Everton have got, despite clearly having cheated, goes to show that there's no cartel, nobody sees them as a threat, there's not some big conspiracy...

Their rage is all pretty simple really. What they are really angry about is that the fact that the breached PSR by overspending but were particularly shite at it. They spunked £500m on shit players. If they had done it well, then they wouldn`t be anywhere near as arsed about a point deduction. The punishment has to be severe otherwise what is stopping the likes of Newcastle just spending what they want and taking points on the chin.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9981 on: Today at 11:47:09 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:39:51 am
Their rage is all pretty simple really. What they are really angry about is that the fact that the breached PSR by overspending but were particularly shite at it. They spunked £500m on shit players. If they had done it well, then they wouldn`t be anywhere near as arsed about a point deduction. The punishment has to be severe otherwise what is stopping the likes of Newcastle just spending what they want and taking points on the chin.



Exactly! I'm sure they had dreams of being Chelsea, Newcastle or Man City but as they're Everton, they couldn't even cheat well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9982 on: Today at 12:32:14 pm »
If they had cheated successfully it wouldve been us complaining about the 10 points. A proper storming of European football would have been worth the deduction for them, however they bought Bolasie and played Tom Davies.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9983 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:28:53 am
Can you imagine how the entire football world would have reacted if it was us instead of Everton?! There would be calls for Liverpool to be liquidated, there'd be chants and banners at every game from the opposition, it would be front page news for months.

The sympathy Everton have got, despite clearly having cheated, goes to show that there's no cartel, nobody sees them as a threat, there's not some big conspiracy...

They should just accept the punishment, apologise and move on would be being said a lot, I know that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9984 on: Today at 01:15:09 pm »
Telegraph reporting takeover is likely to be approved at end of month.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/15/everton-777-takeover-decision-expected-end-february/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9985 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:15:09 pm
Telegraph reporting takeover is likely to be approved at end of month.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/15/everton-777-takeover-decision-expected-end-february/
Time will tell but a 777 Partners takeover feels like the prelude to a death by a thousand cuts for Everton.  I've got little time for Everton these days but no time for parasites like 777 Partners.  I hope Everton waste a small fortune for them just as they did for Moshiri/Usmanov.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9986 on: Today at 01:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:58:24 am
Yeah, but Espanyol finished their stadium.


Everton missed so many tricks with this new stadium. Should have designed it to be built as plainly and as simply as possible. Bland but functional and comfortable. They should have future proofed it - built into the design to expand concourses, additional seats if possible, give the outside a facelift and landscape the area around it etc.

Their priority should be have just to get it built, then worry about the bells and whistles. Instead they got a really good design, but ended up having to cut corners on it to try and keep costs down. It's very similar to what happened with Hicks and Gillett's stadium design. Thank goodness it never happened.

Their priority should have been getting it built in a location that wasn't so bloody stupid really.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9987 on: Today at 01:25:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:19:04 pm
Time will tell but a 777 Partners takeover feels like the prelude to a death by a thousand cuts for Everton.  I've got little time for Everton these days but no time for parasites like 777 Partners.  I hope Everton waste a small fortune for them just as they did for Moshiri/Usmanov.

Complete madness if/when they get approved. Like you say, a 777 takeover will be worse for the club long term than any punishment/relegation this season could be. That and the approval will basically declare open season for this poisonous scam venture capital shit.

The only way it doesn't end in disaster is if 777 decide to make Everton their sole focus at the expense of all of their other clubs. And even then, they've given no indication that they have any idea of how to actually do that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9988 on: Today at 01:30:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:19:04 pm
Time will tell but a 777 Partners takeover feels like the prelude to a death by a thousand cuts for Everton football.  I've got little time for Everton these days but no time for parasites like 777 Partners.  I hope Everton waste a small fortune for them just as they did for Moshiri/Usmanov.

If leeches like 777 are allowed into the game when a 10 minute Google search shows what they are, then no small to medium sized club will be safe from essentially becoming a milk cow for charlatans and speculators looking for a quick buck. It's as if the Premier League learned nothing from the Hicks and Gillett era.

I wouldn't wish that on any club, not even Everton. (Well, maybe two or three clubs, but not the Bitters, even though they likely deserve it.)

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:19:46 pm
Their priority should have been getting it built in a location that wasn't so bloody stupid really.

But that's just so Everton, isn't it? Spend decades looking for a new stadium site and managing to pick the worst, most impractical one?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9989 on: Today at 01:43:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:16:47 am
I've also been told that they've planted a single tree to see if the BMD can sustain life.  I'm not sure if that's just a wind-up though.


When it's finished, I'm sure the stadium will be full of pond life

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9990 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm »
777 are going to make the Venky Chicken pluckers seem like gods
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9991 on: Today at 01:46:19 pm »
The Premier League is corrupt if they approve 777partners.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9992 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:15:09 pm
Telegraph reporting takeover is likely to be approved at end of month.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/15/everton-777-takeover-decision-expected-end-february/

It will be criminal if this takeover is allowed to take place.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9993 on: Today at 01:57:24 pm »
LOL..so tomorrow it is likely Evertons 10 point deduction stands. Corrupt Premier League.


Then, to appease Everton Moshiri, the PL approves 777.

Only then to add another 10 point deduction for the second offense. Which ultimately leads to relegation.

But before actually being relegated, 777 decides to put the club in administration and take the 9 point hit so as not to get hit with that the next season. Everton supporters cry foul that the Premier League doomed them by approving 777.
