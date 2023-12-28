« previous next »
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9920 on: Yesterday at 02:51:14 pm »
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?
Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9921 on: Yesterday at 02:55:25 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 01:20:26 pm
The other point to add here is that shouting corruption hardly helps their case. To reduce the points deduction now would give those claims credibility while also setting a precedent for every other club that gets a point deduction.

Everton has been like Jekyll and Hyde here.

To the Premier League in private, they have been apologetic, meek and pretty pathetic to be truthful. Pleading mitigation and coming out with numerous sob stories. Whilst at the same time issuing robust and inflammatory public statements. Probably terrified of their fans over the top reactions.

As you say that is not going to go down well with legal professionals. 
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9922 on: Yesterday at 03:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:29:04 pm
They live in the delusion that Everton are not only relevant, but also some kind of threat. A threat to what, no one actually knows.



Your physical and mental wellbeing (including their own directors and players)
Offline thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9923 on: Yesterday at 03:06:05 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm
Yep, and now Leicester are smashing it in the Championship with Leeds and Southampton just behind.  It looks nailed on that it will be much tougher to stay in the Premier League next season.  Everton might regret pushing to defer points deductions.
Yeah, it's looking like being a tough relegation battle next season.  Leicester, Leeds and Southampton - assuming it's those three - would all be looking at pushing for mid-table next season.  Very different to this season where none of the promoted sides ever really looked capable of staying up.

Even without a points deduction next season I'm not sure Everton would have enough to finish above three of Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Forest, Palace, Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves.

The flip side of that is that if Everton were to go down this season they'd be going into a really weak Championship.  The main promotion rivals would be whichever of Luton, Burnley or Sheff Utd went down with them, Ipswich, West Brom, Coventry, Sunderland, Boro etc.  Even with a bit of a fire sale they would surely breeze back to the Premier League the season after.

As with most things Everton in the past few years they just need to take their medicine and get on with it.  If they're smart about it they'll be owning and playing in the BMD in the Premier League in a couple of years.  If they keep living in denial they could have what Coventry have had for the past 20 years!
Online coolbyrne

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9924 on: Yesterday at 03:46:02 pm »
Quote from: btroom on February 12, 2024, 06:51:59 pm
Quote
@AbsoluteEverton
Like it or not, @ManCity @AVFCOfficial @NUFC @Wolves @NFFC etc. are not

@everton enemies & we need to stick with them against the red cartel, aim fire there

Most of their supporters are just like us, decent people so I am not going to argue with any of them

That is my take
So its red cartel now and cheating scumbags sticking together, blame everyone else but themselves ;D

And do what, exactly? I mean, it sounds tough I guess, but I would love to hear actual details of how they're going to take aim at the red cartel and what the purpose of this aim is. And like most tough talkers who wouldn't bust a grape in a food fight (thanks, JayZ), they need to stand behind- sorry, stand with- the biggest bully in the playground.


Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 09:51:20 am
the 10 point deduction will be reduced on appeal and any points deduction due for the latest infraction will be allotted to next season, as the thread states they're unflushable

The deduction might happen, but the allocation won't. It's the whole reason behind pushing the dates up to get the financials sooner. They want to make sure any decision that needs to get made will be done by season's end so the decision can be enforced for this season and not carry over to the next. I think the lawsuit threats by last year's relegated teams put a scare into them and they want to make sure that doesn't happen again.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9925 on: Yesterday at 03:49:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:06:05 pm
Yeah, it's looking like being a tough relegation battle next season.  Leicester, Leeds and Southampton - assuming it's those three - would all be looking at pushing for mid-table next season.  Very different to this season where none of the promoted sides ever really looked capable of staying up.

Even without a points deduction next season I'm not sure Everton would have enough to finish above three of Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Forest, Palace, Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves.

The flip side of that is that if Everton were to go down this season they'd be going into a really weak Championship.  The main promotion rivals would be whichever of Luton, Burnley or Sheff Utd went down with them, Ipswich, West Brom, Coventry, Sunderland, Boro etc.  Even with a bit of a fire sale they would surely breeze back to the Premier League the season after.

As with most things Everton in the past few years they just need to take their medicine and get on with it.  If they're smart about it they'll be owning and playing in the BMD in the Premier League in a couple of years.  If they keep living in denial they could have what Coventry have had for the past 20 years!

Depends on if they have relegation clauses in their contracts? their wage bill isn't sustainable on premier league telly money as it is so it deffo won't be on parachute payments, if they don't have relegation clauses there would have to be a fire sale

Then there's the EFL's record of punishing financial mismanagement...
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9926 on: Yesterday at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:29:04 pm
They live in the delusion that Everton are not only relevant, but also some kind of threat. A threat to what, no one actually knows.


A threat to the senses
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9927 on: Yesterday at 04:51:02 pm »
Quote from: btroom on February 12, 2024, 06:51:59 pm
So its red cartel now and cheating scumbags sticking together, blame everyone else but themselves ;D


Fucking Spurs getting an easy ride  :no


Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9928 on: Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?

How can anyone possibly have an issue with that
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9929 on: Yesterday at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm
How can anyone possibly have an issue with that


"RS will do anything to grab attention for themselves"

(I imagine)

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 05:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?

Is there anything this lot isn't irritated by?... Must be exhausting raging all the time. I'd Just pack watching the footy in altogether if it made me this way. Saying that, I do think some of them enjoy being angry.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9931 on: Yesterday at 05:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 09:51:20 am
the 10 point deduction will be reduced on appeal and any points deduction due for the latest infraction will be allotted to next season, as the thread states they're unflushable

 Where have you got this from?
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9932 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm »
Quote from: btroom on February 12, 2024, 06:51:59 pm
So its red cartel now
I don't think for one moment that the subject of Everton enters the heads of the hierarchy in the so-called "red cartel" or Spurs. Why would it when Everton have failed to compete for the past 30 years? They've effectively just made up the numbers and the teams most interested in seeing them punished are those against whom they fought relegation battles (as evidenced by the queue to sue our neighbours). The ludicrous claims about jealousy over the stadium are just that - ludicrous. There are so many red flags around that project and it only made sense when they thought they were getting it for free off the Commonwealth Games bid. Once that failed then they needed to take a step back but they didn't. Nobody is trying to make it fail, they're screwing it up all on their own - just like they did when they put all of their "power-shift" eggs into an unaffordable splurge in the transfer market. True sustainable growth comes from gradual improvement in all aspects of your business which is turn tend to improve further by feeding off each other. It's how Brighton have got themselves into the position of competing in Europe and it's how we've managed to take on and beat a state backed PR project.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9933 on: Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?

They are sub human.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9934 on: Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm »
We can do whatever we like and you must change the rules to suit us else it's unfair and everyone is corrupt
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9935 on: Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm »
They're a bunch of MAGA freaks these days. It's always a conspiracy, someone robbing them of greatness. They're crying out for a Trump-like messiah to validate their delusion, blame it all on the Norwegian Scousers, and promise to Make Everton Great Again. MEGA! (More like Smegma...)
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9936 on: Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:55:25 pm
Everton has been like Jekyll and Hyde here.

To the Premier League in private, they have been apologetic, meek and pretty pathetic to be truthful. Pleading mitigation and coming out with numerous sob stories. Whilst at the same time issuing robust and inflammatory public statements. Probably terrified of their fans over the top reactions.

As you say that is not going to go down well with legal professionals.

Also, very much a Trump thing. Very meek on the stand when he's under oath, but once he's out on the courthouse steps....

They both want to be allowed to break the rules while others be held to account. They're nuts.
Offline Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9937 on: Yesterday at 05:40:39 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9938 on: Yesterday at 06:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?
Only the most bitter, sour and unempathic of people could have a problem with that.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9939 on: Yesterday at 06:44:28 pm »
What longer-standing player contracts do they still have on the books? Because part of the reason the Championship seemed so terrifying to them - according to The Athletic 18 months ago - was that they had virtually no relegation clauses in their players contracts and they realised theyd be sat in the Championship with on-pitch poor performers earning huge wages.

Doucoure, Godfrey, Young, Harrison, Keane, Calvert-Lewin all either leave at the end of this season or have less than 18 months on their deals. All the contracts beyond 2025 seem to be decent performers signed in the aftermath of their initial issues, so might have more cautious clauses in their deals.

Its hard to say theyd do well in the division below because theyd need to shed high earners and essentially buy an entire new squad, albeit theyd be better positioned than many to do that. Its how much risk the new owners take on, financially, because I doubt they survive in their current state longer than 2 seasons out of the PL.
Offline TomDcs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9940 on: Yesterday at 07:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:02:46 pm
Where have you got this from?

Suspect its just speculation, happy to be proven wrong of course.

As far as I can tell the appeal is about the severity of the ban (regardless of the gesturing externally), as theyve already been proven to have broken the rules. The subsequent ban, could therefore either be similar / the same / (hopefully) harsher on the grounds of repeat offending (suspect Leicester and co will have something to say if not). Either way though, they end up with more points docked this season than currently in my opinion.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9941 on: Yesterday at 07:40:42 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 07:22:00 pm
Suspect its just speculation, happy to be proven wrong of course.

As far as I can tell the appeal is about the severity of the ban (regardless of the gesturing externally), as theyve already been proven to have broken the rules. The subsequent ban, could therefore either be similar / the same / (hopefully) harsher on the grounds of repeat offending (suspect Leicester and co will have something to say if not). Either way though, they end up with more points docked this season than currently in my opinion.

They've not been banned. They got a points deduction.

They're complaining because they thought cooperation would bring leniency. But when you look at the details, their "mitigating" circumstances for leniency were a farce, and they outright lied in their accounts. That means they knew they were up to dodgy stuff and tried to hide it. And it saved them from relegation and financial oblivion two seasons running.

Easing their punishment would only show other offenders a blue print for how to escape deserved penalties for their misdeeds.

It's like a serial killer expecting a suspended sentence because he showed the bizzies where he buried the bodies.
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9942 on: Yesterday at 08:16:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 02:04:45 pm
Why do they think there's a big conspiracy? Why on earth would the PL have anything against Everton in particular? 😂

The only reason the PL have done anything at all is because they want to show the government they can regulate themselves. They waved through those fraudulent Covid losses  before. It was an independent commission that docked them points.

The biggest joke is the idea anyone gives a fuck about Everton.

"We broke the rules and got punished" doesn't have the same ring to it as going all Trump and the election was stolen.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9943 on: Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 02:04:45 pm
Why do they think there's a big conspiracy? Why on earth would the PL have anything against Everton in particular? 😂

Because they can't face the reality that this is all their own doing.
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9944 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm
Because they can't face the reality that this is all their own doing.

Yeah but..what about Man City? What about the sly 6 and the Super league?
Offline elbow

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9945 on: Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?

Who said that? The freaks on GOT?

All the blues I know are made up we've done that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9946 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm »
A man has pleaded guilty to taunting Liverpool fans about the Heysel Stadium disaster and shouting racist abuse at a derby match against Everton in October 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Joel Barwise, 26, of Bentham Drive, in Childwall in Liverpool, made pushing gestures towards Liverpool fans at the game which was held at the Anfield ground on 21 October.

The gestures were made to taunt the fans about the Heysel Stadium disaster in May 1985 when 39 Juventus fans were crushed during a disturbance before the clubs game against Liverpool.

Barwise was also spotted by an official steward at the ground, shouting racist abuse when the LFC player Mo Salahs name was announced over the tannoy system at the ground.
Offline Anfield Kopite

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9947 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm »
What a thoroughly pleasant chap Joel Barwise seems to be.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9948 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Who said that? The freaks on GOT?

All the blues I know are made up we've done that.
Yeah - GOT and the odd twitter account
Online Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9949 on: Today at 12:46:37 am »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm
Yep, and now Leicester are smashing it in the Championship with Leeds and Southampton just behind.  It looks nailed on that it will be much tougher to stay in the Premier League next season.  Everton might regret pushing to defer points deductions.

Each year they put it off is more tv money pocketed to try and keep them afloat, they could easily sink without trace when they do eventually get relegated.
