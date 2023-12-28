« previous next »
Reply #9920 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?
Reply #9921 on: Today at 02:55:25 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:20:26 pm
The other point to add here is that shouting corruption hardly helps their case. To reduce the points deduction now would give those claims credibility while also setting a precedent for every other club that gets a point deduction.

Everton has been like Jekyll and Hyde here.

To the Premier League in private, they have been apologetic, meek and pretty pathetic to be truthful. Pleading mitigation and coming out with numerous sob stories. Whilst at the same time issuing robust and inflammatory public statements. Probably terrified of their fans over the top reactions.

As you say that is not going to go down well with legal professionals. 
Reply #9922 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:29:04 pm
They live in the delusion that Everton are not only relevant, but also some kind of threat. A threat to what, no one actually knows.



Your physical and mental wellbeing (including their own directors and players)
Reply #9923 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 02:45:11 pm
Yep, and now Leicester are smashing it in the Championship with Leeds and Southampton just behind.  It looks nailed on that it will be much tougher to stay in the Premier League next season.  Everton might regret pushing to defer points deductions.
Yeah, it's looking like being a tough relegation battle next season.  Leicester, Leeds and Southampton - assuming it's those three - would all be looking at pushing for mid-table next season.  Very different to this season where none of the promoted sides ever really looked capable of staying up.

Even without a points deduction next season I'm not sure Everton would have enough to finish above three of Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Forest, Palace, Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves.

The flip side of that is that if Everton were to go down this season they'd be going into a really weak Championship.  The main promotion rivals would be whichever of Luton, Burnley or Sheff Utd went down with them, Ipswich, West Brom, Coventry, Sunderland, Boro etc.  Even with a bit of a fire sale they would surely breeze back to the Premier League the season after.

As with most things Everton in the past few years they just need to take their medicine and get on with it.  If they're smart about it they'll be owning and playing in the BMD in the Premier League in a couple of years.  If they keep living in denial they could have what Coventry have had for the past 20 years!
Reply #9924 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:51:59 pm
Quote
@AbsoluteEverton
Like it or not, @ManCity @AVFCOfficial @NUFC @Wolves @NFFC etc. are not

@everton enemies & we need to stick with them against the red cartel, aim fire there

Most of their supporters are just like us, decent people so I am not going to argue with any of them

That is my take
So its red cartel now and cheating scumbags sticking together, blame everyone else but themselves ;D

And do what, exactly? I mean, it sounds tough I guess, but I would love to hear actual details of how they're going to take aim at the red cartel and what the purpose of this aim is. And like most tough talkers who wouldn't bust a grape in a food fight (thanks, JayZ), they need to stand behind- sorry, stand with- the biggest bully in the playground.


Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:51:20 am
the 10 point deduction will be reduced on appeal and any points deduction due for the latest infraction will be allotted to next season, as the thread states they're unflushable

The deduction might happen, but the allocation won't. It's the whole reason behind pushing the dates up to get the financials sooner. They want to make sure any decision that needs to get made will be done by season's end so the decision can be enforced for this season and not carry over to the next. I think the lawsuit threats by last year's relegated teams put a scare into them and they want to make sure that doesn't happen again.
Reply #9925 on: Today at 03:49:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:06:05 pm
Yeah, it's looking like being a tough relegation battle next season.  Leicester, Leeds and Southampton - assuming it's those three - would all be looking at pushing for mid-table next season.  Very different to this season where none of the promoted sides ever really looked capable of staying up.

Even without a points deduction next season I'm not sure Everton would have enough to finish above three of Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Forest, Palace, Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves.

The flip side of that is that if Everton were to go down this season they'd be going into a really weak Championship.  The main promotion rivals would be whichever of Luton, Burnley or Sheff Utd went down with them, Ipswich, West Brom, Coventry, Sunderland, Boro etc.  Even with a bit of a fire sale they would surely breeze back to the Premier League the season after.

As with most things Everton in the past few years they just need to take their medicine and get on with it.  If they're smart about it they'll be owning and playing in the BMD in the Premier League in a couple of years.  If they keep living in denial they could have what Coventry have had for the past 20 years!

Depends on if they have relegation clauses in their contracts? their wage bill isn't sustainable on premier league telly money as it is so it deffo won't be on parachute payments, if they don't have relegation clauses there would have to be a fire sale

Then there's the EFL's record of punishing financial mismanagement...
Reply #9926 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:29:04 pm
They live in the delusion that Everton are not only relevant, but also some kind of threat. A threat to what, no one actually knows.


A threat to the senses
Reply #9927 on: Today at 04:51:02 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:51:59 pm
So its red cartel now and cheating scumbags sticking together, blame everyone else but themselves ;D


Fucking Spurs getting an easy ride  :no


Reply #9928 on: Today at 04:51:26 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?

How can anyone possibly have an issue with that
Reply #9929 on: Today at 04:52:54 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:51:26 pm
How can anyone possibly have an issue with that


"RS will do anything to grab attention for themselves"

(I imagine)

Reply #9930 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?

Is there anything this lot isn't irritated by?... Must be exhausting raging all the time. I'd Just pack watching the footy in altogether if it made me this way. Saying that, I do think some of them enjoy being angry.
Reply #9931 on: Today at 05:02:46 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:51:20 am
the 10 point deduction will be reduced on appeal and any points deduction due for the latest infraction will be allotted to next season, as the thread states they're unflushable

 Where have you got this from?
Reply #9932 on: Today at 05:16:20 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:51:59 pm
So its red cartel now
I don't think for one moment that the subject of Everton enters the heads of the hierarchy in the so-called "red cartel" or Spurs. Why would it when Everton have failed to compete for the past 30 years? They've effectively just made up the numbers and the teams most interested in seeing them punished are those against whom they fought relegation battles (as evidenced by the queue to sue our neighbours). The ludicrous claims about jealousy over the stadium are just that - ludicrous. There are so many red flags around that project and it only made sense when they thought they were getting it for free off the Commonwealth Games bid. Once that failed then they needed to take a step back but they didn't. Nobody is trying to make it fail, they're screwing it up all on their own - just like they did when they put all of their "power-shift" eggs into an unaffordable splurge in the transfer market. True sustainable growth comes from gradual improvement in all aspects of your business which is turn tend to improve further by feeding off each other. It's how Brighton have got themselves into the position of competing in Europe and it's how we've managed to take on and beat a state backed PR project.
Reply #9933 on: Today at 05:16:53 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:51:14 pm
They seem irritated by the Sven story as well. A sad story but a nice thing for him and his family. Why choose this as the thing to give Liverpool a kicking?

They are sub human.
Reply #9934 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm
We can do whatever we like and you must change the rules to suit us else it's unfair and everyone is corrupt
Reply #9935 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm
They're a bunch of MAGA freaks these days. It's always a conspiracy, someone robbing them of greatness. They're crying out for a Trump-like messiah to validate their delusion, blame it all on the Norwegian Scousers, and promise to Make Everton Great Again. MEGA! (More like Smegma...)
