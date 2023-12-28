So its red cartel now



I don't think for one moment that the subject of Everton enters the heads of the hierarchy in the so-called "red cartel" or Spurs. Why would it when Everton have failed to compete for the past 30 years? They've effectively just made up the numbers and the teams most interested in seeing them punished are those against whom they fought relegation battles (as evidenced by the queue to sue our neighbours). The ludicrous claims about jealousy over the stadium are just that - ludicrous. There are so many red flags around that project and it only made sense when they thought they were getting it for free off the Commonwealth Games bid. Once that failed then they needed to take a step back but they didn't. Nobody is trying to make it fail, they're screwing it up all on their own - just like they did when they put all of their "power-shift" eggs into an unaffordable splurge in the transfer market. True sustainable growth comes from gradual improvement in all aspects of your business which is turn tend to improve further by feeding off each other. It's how Brighton have got themselves into the position of competing in Europe and it's how we've managed to take on and beat a state backed PR project.